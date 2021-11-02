Millennial Announces Correction to Stock Option Exercise Price

Vancouver, November 2, 2021 - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQX: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") wishes to announce a correction to certain incentive stock options previously granted by the Company. On March 24, 2021, the Company announced the granting of 3,435,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and its Argentina subsidiary, Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A. The Options were granted under the terms and conditions of the Company's incentive stock option plan and had been announced at a price of $2.98 per common share. In accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies, the minimum allowable option exercise price at the time of grant was $3.65 per common share. As such, the exercise price of the Options has been corrected accordingly. The 3,435,000 Options are exercisable for a period of five (5) years from the original grant date at a price of $3.65 per common share.

About Millennial

To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@millenniallithium.com.

Millennial Lithium Corp.

"Farhad Abasov"

Director and Chair

