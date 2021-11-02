Clarity Gold Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, Nov. 02, 2021 - Clarity Gold Corp. ("Clarity" or the "Company") (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 1,400,000 common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") and through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Under the terms of this normal course issuer bid, the Company may purchase up to 1.4 million Common Shares on the open market, effective November 10, and potentially extending for a 12-month period, and representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding shares.

The actual number of shares purchased, timing of purchases and share price will depend on market conditions and in compliance with CSE policy guidelines. If management decides it has a better use of these funds to increase shareholder value, it is under no obligation to continue to buy shares in the open market. Leede Jones Gable Inc. has been appointed to make purchases under the NCIB program on behalf of the Company.

The Company believes that share purchases pursuant to the NCIB will contribute to the facilitation of an orderly market and be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In the event that Clarity believes that its common shares begin trading in a price range that does not adequately reflect their underlying value based on the Company's business prospects and financial position, Clarity may purchase shares pursuant to the NCIB and in accordance with CSE rules, policies and guidelines. Depending upon future price movements and other factors, Clarity believes that its outstanding common shares represent an attractive investment and a desirable use of a portion of its corporate funds.

Purchases subject to this NCIB will be carried out pursuant to open market transactions through the facilities of the CSE and any other available markets and alternative trading systems in Canada by a broker on behalf of the Company in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. All common shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be returned to treasury and cancelled.

To the knowledge of the Company, no director, senior officer or other insider of the Company currently intends to sell any Common Shares under this bid. However, sales by such persons through the facilities of the CSE or any other available market or alternative trading system in Canada may occur if the personal circumstances of any such person change or if any such person makes a decision unrelated to these normal course purchases. The benefits to any such person whose shares are purchased would be the same as the benefits available to all other holders whose shares are purchased.

