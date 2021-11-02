West Mining Completes Initial Mapping and Sampling Program on the Athabasca Property, BC

VANCOUVER, Nov. 02, 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce that the initial mapping, sampling and prospecting program has now been completed on the company's 100% owned Athabasca Property, part of West's larger Kena Project. The 9000 hectare combined Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties in southeastern British Columbia, which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt.



The Athabasca Property, highlighted by the historic Athabasca Mine represents a northern extension of the Kena Property. The current program includes 57 rock grab and chip samples collected along a 3.2 kilometre mineralized trend, from the Athabasca Mine in the west to the Princess Zone in the southeast.

The historic Athabasca Mine (BC Minfile 082FSW168), operating intermittently between 1899 and 1943, graded 30 g/t gold and 10 g/t silver with minor copper, lead and zinc values from 20,219 tonnes milled. The Athabasca vein was drifted on from four underground levels, accessed from 3 portals, with the two upper adits following ore hosted within a permissive contact zone between granodiorite of the Jurassic Nelson intrusives and volcanic rocks of the upper Elise formation.

On surface, adjacent to the main Athabasca workings, quartz veins in outcrop are exposed in several locations, both along strike of the main vein and as related extensional-tension veins. To the southeast are numerous semi-parallel quartz veins within the limited workings of the historic Good Enough showing. The Good Enough has two pits and a single short adit hosting prospective mineralized quartz veining within a small development. No historic reports are available but mapping indicates that a quantity of mineralized material has been removed.

The historic California Mine workings, although not on West's claims, lie to the east along a parallel strike to the Athabasca and Good Enough vein structures. The California is another past producer in this area, mined from four separate levels, hosting an economic shear vein system also along the contact between the Nelson intrusives and the Elise volcanics. Historic production reports 1454 tonnes mined grading 48.3 g/t gold and 84.3 g/t silver (BC Minfile 082FSW169). Several zones, both along strike and semi-parallel to the California mineralization trend onto West's ground and were investigated. This work included sampling of the lesser-known Union and the No. 2 Creek vein showings. The two Union adits, having a surprising abundance of massive sulphide mineralization, were driven along a shallow vein parallel to the California structure.

Near the southeast end of the Athabasca Property, the Princess workings consist of two 2-parallel 25 metre adits on the same level. Earlier in the field season, rock samples were collected from the north adit and from mineralized rock in waste dump piles. Massive pyrite, chalcopyrite, magnetite, pyrrhotite and malachite is visible within strongly silicified Elise volcanic rocks. Three rock grab samples of the waste dump mineralization returned assays of 3.00 g/t Au and 1.8% Cu, 4.76 g/t Au and 2.1% Cu and 1.97 g/t Au and 1.6% Cu, respectively (see News Release dated September 10, 2021).

Results are pending for the remainder of the Athabasca Property rock sampling program and will be released upon receipt.

The Athabasca Property represents an important northern extension to the Kena and Daylight Properties' mineralizing system. A recent gold resource estimate on the Kena Property (Bird, 2021; NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Kena and Daylight Properties) shows an indicated 561,000 ounces gold and an inferred 2.77 million ounces gold at a 0.25 g/t cutoff within an open ended portion of this robust system (see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

"The success of this sampling program at the Athabasca property is a further endorsement of the robust minerology the entire Kena Project continues to exhibit. As the results of the excellent work our geological crew achieved during the field season are delivered, we will be sure to keep our investors informed of the continuously expanding potential offered by the Company's 100% owned properties," noted Nicholas Houghton President and CEO of West.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing prospective advanced early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 8000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

