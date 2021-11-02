Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Maree E. Robertson

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today the appointment of Maree E. Robertson as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2022.

In this role, Maree will assume responsibility for FCX's accounting, finance and tax functions, including financial reporting, operational accounting, internal controls, financial planning and analysis, treasury and risk management. Maree will report to Kathleen L. Quirk, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2003, and was appointed to an expanded role of President in February 2021.

Ms. Robertson, age 46, served as Chief Financial Officer, Energy and Minerals of Rio Tinto Group, a multinational metals and mining company, since 2019. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Ms. Robertson had a 17-year career at BHP Group, a multinational natural resources company, serving in a broad range of international finance functions, including Vice President, Finance, Petroleum USA; Head of Finance, Conventional and Potash, Petroleum USA; Vice President, Finance, Potash Canada; and Vice President, Finance, Minera Escondida Ltda. Ms. Robertson joined BHP in 2002 after four years in the PricewaterhouseCoopers natural resource audit practice. Ms. Robertson holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Melbourne and is a Chartered Accountant.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased to welcome Maree to the FCX organization. She brings significant international mining experience, a strong financial background in the sector and a drive for creating value for all stakeholders. She will be a great addition to our team of talented and proven financial professionals."

Kathleen L. Quirk, President, said: "Maree is an excellent choice to lead our finance organization. Her team-oriented approach to work, value focus, and deep knowledge of our industry make her a great cultural fit within our organization. She will join an outstanding and experienced finance team committed to our company's ongoing success."

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

