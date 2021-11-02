RT Minerals Corp. Announces Board and Officer Changes and Cancellation of November 30, 2021 Shareholder Meeting

Vancouver, November 2, 2021 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Douglas J. Andrews, BSc., MSc. as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and the appointments of Mr. Gary Claytens and Mr. William S. Elston to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Claytens completed three years of Geology at the University of British Columbia and received a B.A. in Economics in 1984, specializing in Resource Economics. He has been a member of ten public companies and is a former registered representative with Yorkton Securities Inc. Most recently, Mr. Claytens was Senior VP and director of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. ("Vanstar") and was a key person in the acquisition and advancement of the Nelligan gold property ("Nelligan") in Central Quebec by Vanstar. Nelligan is now 75% owned and controlled by Iamgold Corporation and is reported to host total resources of approximately 3.2 million ounces Au.

Mr. Elston has over 35 years of experience in the development and management of public companies. He has been involved in the junior resource sector for over 25 years. Recent resource related directorships include Freeport Resources Inc. and Saturn Minerals (now Saturn Oil and Gas Inc.).

Mr. Andrews is currently a director of the Company and he replaces Mr. Donald (Dan) M. Clark as President and CEO. Mr. Clark has resigned as Chairman, President, CEO and a director of the Company effective immediately but will remain a consultant to the Company and its exploration team on the Company's Catharine gold properties located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Lastly, Mr. Edmond Hatoum has resigned from the board of directors to pursue other interests. The Company acknowledges and thanks Mr. Hatoum for his many years of service to the Company.

Mr. Andrews stated, "I am very pleased to be taking on the position as President and CEO of RT Minerals as the Company proceeds to advance its 102 square km of gold properties situated just south of properties owned and controlled by Kirkland Lake Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Northstar Gold Corp. Our land holdings on this part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt are highly prospective for gold and historically have been under explored. With the additions of Messrs. Claytens and Elston as directors and the continued support of Mr. Victor Cantore (President of Amex Exploration Inc. and Director of Vanstar) as Strategic Advisor and Mr. Clark as a consultant of the Company, I feel RT Minerals has secured a solid management and consultant team. I am also looking forward to working with our very experienced exploration team in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, as field work commences on our property holdings. An update for current field work for the Company's Link-Catharine property will be forthcoming in the next several days."

NOVEMBER 30, 2021 SHAREHOLDERS MEETING CANCELLED

Further to the Company's news release of August 20, 2021, the Company advises that Ryan Kalt and Kalt Industries Ltd., the parties who requisitioned the shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") seeking to replace the board of directors of the Company, have failed to provide complete information regarding the persons they proposed to nominate for election as directors (the "Nominees") required by the Company's advance notice policy (the "Policy") and as further detailed in the Company's August 20, 2021 news release, within the required prescribed and practicable timelines.

As a result, and in accordance with the terms of the Policy, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR, none of the Nominees are eligible for election as directors at the Meeting nor is it practicable at this date for RTM to statutorily hold the Meeting. As the election of the Nominees was the primary purpose of the Meeting, the Company will not proceed with the Meeting scheduled for November 30, 2021.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and has 78,694,654 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 19.95 million shares are held in escrow to be released over a three-year period ending July 14, 2024. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property comprised of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block, which is contiguous to the Company's 100% owned 102 square kilometre Catharine claim block. These properties are located approximately 22 kilometres south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property near Wawa, Ontario.

