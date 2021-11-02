Bathurst Welcomes New CFO

Vancouver, November 02, 2021 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (BMV) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David McAdam as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. McAdam is a Senior Executive with over 30 years of finance and operations experience in large and small capitalization companies, David has extensive expertise in fund raising (over $350 million in equity and debt), financial operations and planning, mergers and acquisitions (buy and sell side), due diligence, investor relations (TSX.V and JSE), systems strategy and implementation, risk management and regulatory compliance.

David has been the Chief Financial Officer of several public and private companies across various industry sectors including a number of public and private mining companies These roles required reporting to public company Audit, Safety and Risk Committees along with full Board presentations for a Fortune 150 Company. He is currently on the Board of Interra Copper Corp., where he chairs the Audit Committee. David has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

The Company would like to thank former CFO Mr. Chris MacPherson for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, President

info@bathurstmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.