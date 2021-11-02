MONTREAL, November 2, 2021 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at its 100% owned Sakami project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. The fully-funded fall and winter program has started and has been designed to expand the mineralized zone at the La Pointe Extension deposit with 10,000 m of drilling in 25 holes (see press release of June 9, 2021). Drill results from the summer program at the La Pointe deposit are still pending.

Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "We are very excited about this next phase of drilling to test the richest and open at depth mineralization at the La Pointe Extension."

Qualified Person

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Qualified Person under

NI 43- 101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has prepared and approved the technical content of this release.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the Project and to advance to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670710/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Continues-Drilling-at-the-Sakami-Project