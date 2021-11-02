Goldshore Resources Announces Increase in Size of Brokered Private Placement to $10 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

VANCOUVER, Nov. 2, 2021 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTC Markets: GSHRF) (FWB: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it intends to increase the size of the Company's previously-announced brokered private placement (the "Offering") from $7,000,000 to up to $10,000,000.

The Company has engaged Eventus Capital Corp., as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the "Lead Agent"), on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"), in connection with the Offering. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company will issue flow-through shares (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.65 per FT Share, and premium flow-through shares (each, a "Premium FT Share" and, collectively with the FT Shares, the "Offered Shares") at a price of $0.76 per Premium FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000. Up to 15,384,615 Offered Shares will be issued pursuant to the Offering.

Brett Richards, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "We appreciate the strong support from the institutional investor community and look forward to accelerating the drilling at Moss Lake."

The Company has agreed to pay to the Agents a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, of which 3% will be payable in cash and 3% will be payable through the issuance of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.65. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the Agents compensation warrants of the Company exercisable for a period of 24 months, to acquire in aggregate that number of common shares of the Company which is equal to 6% of the number of Offered Shares sold under the Offering at an exercise price of $0.65.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for future exploration work on its Moss Lake gold deposit in Northwest Ontario, Canada. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the Offered Shares will be used for "Canadian Exploration Expenses" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 to the purchasers of the Offered Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of Offered Shares. If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each subscriber of Offered Shares for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about November 23, 2021 and is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including, but not limited to, the listing of the Offered Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing of the Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offered Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

