Vango Mining Limited: Multiple, Broad Gold Intercepts at Prickleys Open-Pit

Sydney, Australia - Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN) is pleased to announce further gold intersections from drilling at the Company's flagship Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project) in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.These results are from 8 holes at the Prickleys Open pit area. This area was previously mined at a time when the gold price was a fraction of the current price, presenting the opportunity for Vango's current open-pit focused drilling to increase the potential for additional mineable resources.There are significant gold intercepts below the historic pit and this drilling has been designed to test for extensions to these resources as well as repeating structures at depth.Vango's drilling at Prickleys has returned six holes with gold greater than 1g/t often within broad mineralised envelopes >0.3g/t Au. All holes returned gold greater than 0.5g/t. The results confirm the continuity of the mineralised structures below the pit and in areas of previous gold mineralisation and significantly extend the depth of the mineralisation in many cases:- 10m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 116m in VPKRC0006 incl 3m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 116m- 4m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 45m in VPKRC0007 incl 1m @ 3.5 g/t Au from 48m- 11m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 72m in VPKRC0007 incl 1m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 75m- 10m @ 0.3 g/t Au from 128m in VPKRC0002 incl 1m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 135m- 6m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 139m in VPKRC0004 incl 1m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 143m- 13m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 150m in VPKRC0005 incl 1m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 153mSee Table 1* for a list of all significant intercepts from Vango's drilling at Prickleys in its 2021 drilling campaign.The mineralisation at Prickleys is within steep mineralised structures broadly following the contact between sediments and mafics. These structures have returned excellent gold intercepts, in historical drilling, from outside the mined area included:- 12m at 2.5 g/t Au from 41m in MHR1031- 5m at 6.1 g/t Au from 51m in MHR1505A- 1m at 29 g/t Au from 36m in MHR1577- 8m at 7.0 g/t Au from 43m in MRC1015D- 6m at 5.0 g/t Au from 56m in PCRC0009- 14m at 13.7 g/t Au from 44m in PRC0016_M- 21m at 2.0 g/t Au from 48m in PRC0019_M- 2m at 29.1 g/t Au from 78m in PRC0041_M- 8m at 4.3 g/t Au from 42m in PRC0057_M- 6m at 8.3 g/t Au from 41m in PRC0104_M- 18m at 3.0 g/t Au from 51m in PRD0001- 15m at 9.4 g/t Au from 44m in PRD0002A second phase of drilling at Prickley is planned to be undertaken to test this mineralised zone further, to determine the tenor of the mineralisation to determine potential resources.2021 Drilling Campaign Progress and Next StepsVango is targeting 11 priority open-pits in its 2021 drilling campaign. Drilling is designed to add resources to the substantial existing Marymia resource base, and to deliver 'critical mass' to Marymia's resource base to support a proposed stand-alone mining operation at the Project.The first phase of drilling in all 11 open pits has now been completed and consisted of 8,914 metres of RC drilling across 56 holes. All results have now been reported from first-phase drilling at the Skyhawk, Parrot, Apollo and Prickleys open pits, and results from drilling at the remaining 7 open-pits will be progressively released as they become available.Vango plans to conduct a follow-up, second phase of drilling at all targets that deliver positive results in the completed first round of drilling, to test for further extensions of gold mineralisation to add to the Marymia resource base.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I1G1Y1K8





About Vango Mining Limited:



Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN) is a minerals exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) in the mid-west region of Western Australia. The Project comprises 45 granted mining leases over 300km. It has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3g/t Au, underpinned by the Trident Deposit, whose resource is 410koz @ 8g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.



The Marymia Project has the potential to become one of Australia's largest high-grade producers. The Greenstone Belt in the Marymia region includes six major gold corridors, which remain largely un-tested beyond 100m depth - supported with an extensive drilling and geophysical database. Previous mining between 1992-2001, produced 580,000 ounces of gold almost entirely from open-pits.



Vango is focused on growing its high-grade gold resource to support a proposed stand-alone gold mining and production operation at Marymia. The Project is located along strike, immediately to the north of Superior Gold's (CVE:SGI) Plutonic Gold Mine which has produced more than 5.5Moz of gold.





