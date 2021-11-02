Lake Resources NL: Appoints COO to Drive Development

Sydney, Australia - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has strengthened its management team in Argentina with the appointment of Mr. Gautam Parimoo as Chief Operating Officer (COO).His immediate responsibility is to drive the Company's Kachi Lithium Brine Project from feasibility through construction and commissioning into steady state production.Gautam comes to Lake from a successful background as project director, having executed the studies, construction and/or pre-production/start-up of several large-scale projects in South America. These include the Collahuasi Phase III expansion (Glencore_Anglo American_Mitsui), the Mina Justa greenfields construction (Marcobre) and Yanacocha sulphides (Newmont) amongst others.He has worked in Latin America for over 25 years and is fluent in Spanish. His background is in Electrical Engineering (University of Thapar), and he is a certified six sigma black belt (Qualtec) and Certified Project Management Professional (Australian College of Project Management)."Gautam offers a measured and collaborative approach to project development with vast experience in South America, especially in dealing with local communities and local engagement," Lake's Managing Director, Mr. Steve Promnitz, said:"This will be invaluable as Lake advances towards delivering on Sustainable Development Goals as part of driving Kachi into large scale lithium production."Mr. Promnitz said Lake continues to expand its team to advance its clean lithium development amid rising demand for sustainably produced, battery-quality lithium, with the need for such product highlighted by the COP26 conference and the global drive towards the electrification and decarbonisation of transport and energy.





