HAWKEYE Receives Approval for Share Purchase Warrant Extension

Vancouver, November 2, 2021 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK) (Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance to extend the expiry date for 3,380,000 warrants to November 15, 2024. These warrants were issued pursuant to the closing of a first tranche private placement for 1,000,000 flow-through units and 3,380,000 non-flow-through units at a price of $0.05 per unit (news release No. 337 - 2019 dated November 18, 2019). Each non-flow through unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share expiring on November 15, 2021. The 3,380,000 warrants extension received TSX acceptance on November 2, 2021 to have their expiry date extended to November 15, 2024. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 13, 2020.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc.

Per:



"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO



Vancouver: (604) 908-8511

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.