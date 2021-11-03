Nicola Mining Lists on OTCQB and Receives DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, November 3, 2021 - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLI) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that it has obtained Depository Trust Company[1] ("DTC") eligibility in the United States. The Company is also pleased to announce that its shares had been listed for quotation in the United States on the OTCQB operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (the "OTCQB") under the ticker HUSIF.

The Company retained the financial consultant firm of OTC Advisory Services, Inc. to pursue its listing on the OTCQB. Nicola Mining currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol NIM and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol HLI. The expanded listing to the OTCQB broadens investor accessibility to include investors in the United States.

DTC eligibility means that Nicola's shares are now eligible to be transferred between brokerage accounts within the United States and significantly augments the ease in which American-based investors are able to trade the Company's shares. The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and holds an aggregate value of over fifty four trillion US dollars of securities[2] and completes approximately 1.4 million settlement-related transactions per day, with a value of approximately $600 billion. DTC provides settlement services for virtually all equity debt trades and Money Market Instruments in the U.S. Only DTC participants are eligible for DTC clearance, a status that simplifies equity, debt, and Money Market transactions for US-based investors.

Having Nicola's shares listed for quotation on the OTCQB allows the shares to be traded in the United States and DTC eligibility simplifies such transactions for American-based investors.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the TSX Venture and Frankfurt Exchanges that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully-permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,084 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Teck Resources Ltd.'s Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, consisting of 29 mineral tenures covering 2178 hectares (ha) and a mining lease covering 335 ha.

