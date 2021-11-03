49 North Resources INC. Reminder - Rights Offering Expires November 10, 2021

SASKATOON, Nov. 3, 2021 - 49 North Resources Inc. ("49 North" or the "Company") (TSXV: FNR) reminds holders of the Company's outstanding rights ("Rights") (TSXV: FNR.RT) of important, upcoming deadlines and details for the Rights offering ("Rights Offering") previously announced on September 22, 2021.

The Company announced on September 22, 2021, an offer to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021, Rights to purchase Units of the Company. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.07 for 24-months. One Right was issued for each common share held. One Right and two cents are required to purchase one common share.

Important Details and Reminders

Rights expire at 5:00 pm Saskatoon (CST) time on November 10, 2021.

You must take action to exercise or sell your Rights.

Rights can be bought or sold publicly on the TSXV - symbol "FNR.RT".

Rights will trade for cash settlement for the 3 days prior to expiry, beginning November 7, 2021.

One (1) Right plus the sum of $0.02 entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of 49 North and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at a price of $0.07 for a period of 24-months.

The rights offering circular available on SEDAR and on the Company's website: www.fnr.ca

49 North is a natural resource focused investment company. The Company's diversified portfolio of assets includes investments in shares and other securities of junior and intermediate mineral and oil and gas exploration companies.

