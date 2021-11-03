Benz Mining: PhotonAssay Delivers Increase in Reported Gold and Confirms Coarse Gold

HIGHLIGHTS

PhotonAssay analysis of 18,143 samples (from 8,500kg of coarse crushed rejects) from the 2020 drilling campaign identifies more high-grade gold Eastmain Gold Project

Results include 39% increase in the number of reportable intercepts (>0.2g/t Au) from 84 to 117 80% increase in the number of high-grade intercepts (>8g/t Au) from 5 to 9 85% of reportable samples returned higher gold value by PhotonAssay

Exclusivity agreement executed with MSA laboratories which will see the first PhotonAssay facility in North America

The agreement will enable Benz to assay 20,000 samples per month, resulting in much faster turnaround and better gold detection

Additional 7,500kg of coarse crushed material from the 2021 drilling campaign has arrived for PhotonAssay in Perth

Toronto, November 3, 2021 - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (the Company or Benz) is pleased to provide an update on the recently completed PhotonAssay duplicate analysis. The campaign was a success with a substantial increase in both the overall amount of gold mineralised intervals and the number of high-grade (>8g/t Au) intervals reported.

CEO Xavier Braud commented:

"PhotonAssay of material from our 2020 drilling campaign has delivered exceptional results, showing there is more gold in the system than previously reported. Despite running it on a relatively small number of samples, we can clearly see that this assay method is detecting more gold in most samples submitted. We went from 84 reportable intercepts (gold>0.2g/t) to 117. This is 39% more reportable gold than obtained from fire assay analysis.

"Out of 117 reportable samples, 99 have returned higher maximum values by PhotonAssay than by Fire Assay. This means that for 85% of samples, PhotonAssay yielded higher gold values

"In one instance, Fire Assay had returned <0.01 g/t Au and the best PhotonAssay came back at 0.7g/t Au (a >13,900% uplift). This turns a seemingly barren zone into a prospective area with strongly anomalous gold. In this instance, the 0.7g/t Au result was even flagged as heterogeneous, confirming nugget effect. This is of prime importance - the nugget effect is the main attribute of true high grade gold deposits.

"This round of analysis fulfilled our expectations with regards to the assay method and pushed us to negotiate an exclusivity agreement with MSA laboratories on the first PhotonAssay laboratory to be installed in North America.

"This new laboratory will be setup in Val D'Or, Quebec, approximately 750km from the Eastmain Project and will give Benz a much shorter turnaround time on drill core assay, solving a problem which has been impacting many explorers worldwide

"We have been fortunate that the abundance of visible gold at Eastmain has allowed us to keep drilling, knowing we are broadly exploring in the right place, but this agreement will certainly expediate our program going forward."

Fire Assays vs. PhotonAssay

In 2020, half core samples from our drilling program were assayed using conventional fire assays.

Fire assays are done on a finely pulverised 50g subsample of the half core sample submitted for assay. This widely accepted protocol is the norm for gold assays worldwide but it has proven to potentially introduce a sampling bias, especially in samples containing larger (>75um) gold particles. This phenomenon is usually known as nugget effect.

In February 2021, Benz Mining reported assay results from the maiden drilling campaign at its high-grade Eastmain Gold project in northern Quebec, Canada. (11 February 2021: Assays confirm the discovery of 2 new trends at Eastmain).

Gold assays at the time had been exclusively conducted using Fire Assay with AA or gravimetric finish. The high-grade nature of the deposit with the presence of coarse visible gold prompted Benz Mining to investigate the appropriateness of Chrysos' PhotonAssay technology, a high energy X-Ray fluorescence technology, to analyse samples from Eastmain.

8,500kg of coarse crush rejects were shipped from Canada, where the technology is not yet available commercially, to Perth, Australia where PhotonAssay has been available for gold assays since 2018.

Coarse crush rejects are the leftover material from a standard sample preparation for fire assays. In the case of the 2020 drilling campaign, samples were half NQ core samples. Core length for individual samples ranged between 0.3m and 1.6m with weights ranging from 850g to 4.5kg. Fire Assays were conducted on 50g subsamples, leaving between 800g and 4.45kg of sample potentially containing singled out gold particles not captured in the sub-sampling process.

Exclusivity Deal with MSA Laboratories:

Benz is pleased to report the execution of a services agreement with MSA Laboratories Ltd (MSALABS) guaranteeing exclusivity for a maximum of 20,000 analysis per month by PhotonAssay in MSALABS' Val d'Or laboratory in Quebec, at ongoing commercial rates.

The laboratory is expected to be operational on 1st December 2021 with a total nameplate analytical capacity of 40,000 samples per month, giving Benz up to 50% of the total laboratory capacity for an initial period of 12 months.

Benz is currently drilling over 1,200m of core per week. Sample intervals varies between 0.5m and 2m.

This analytical facility will also give Benz an opportunity to re-assay historical core, present on site at the Eastmain Gold project which was assayed by conventional Fire Assay in the past.

Table 1: Photon Assay results with Previously released Fire Assay Results (best assays >0.2g/t Au reported)

Sample Number Hole

number From To Length Gold (g/t Au) by Fire Assay (best) Gold (g/t Au) by Photon Assay (best) %Difference A837201 EM20-131 28.7 30 1.3 0.116 0.28 +141% A837212 EM20-131 51.7 52.5 0.8 0.244 0.28 +15% A837214 EM20-131 53.59 54.6 1.01 1.063 1.59 +50% A837215 EM20-131 54.6 55.6 1 0.487 0.94 +93% A837232 EM20-131 123 124 1 0.798 0.87 +9% A837336 EM20-132 122.6 123 0.4 0.137 0.25 +82% A837424 EM20-132 529.75 530.75 1 0.36 0.55 +53% A837426 EM20-132 531.75 532.75 1 39.602 35.79 -10% A837429 EM20-132 533.75 534.75 1 1.469 1.22 -17% A837458 EM20-132 570 571 1 1.256 1.38 +10% A837576 EM20-133 110.5 112 1.5 0.03 0.25 +733% A837609 EM20-133 189.5 191 1.5 0.043 0.31 +621% A837635 EM20-133 267 268.5 1.5 0.03 0.39 +1200% A838019 EM20-134 424.15 424.45 0.3 0.188 0.32 +70% A838028 EM20-134 431 431.6 0.6 0.471 0.66 +40% A838030 EM20-134 432.3 432.8 0.5 9.25 10.06 +9% A838031 EM20-134 432.8 433.8 1 0.289 0.34 +18% A838112 EM20-135 53 53.3 0.3 0.218 0.25 +15% A838122 EM20-135 79.2 79.5 0.3 21.44 18.19 -15% A838124 EM20-135 79.8 80.1 0.3 0.703 0.67 -5% A838686 EM20-135 645 646.5 1.5 0.373 0.53 +42% A838709 EM20-135 668.4 669 0.6 0.012 0.77 +6317% A838719 EM20-135 677 677.5 0.5 0.913 1.03 +13% A838735 EM20-135 695.5 697 1.5 0.208 0.25 +20% A838344 EM20-136 121.7 122 0.3 0.213 0.18 -15% A838370 EM20-136 235 236.45 1.45 0.091 0.22 +142% A838371 EM20-136 243 244 1 0.642 0.27 -58% A838506 EM20-136 454 455.5 1.5 3.301 1.44 -56% A838564 EM20-136 535 536.5 1.5 0.19 0.28 +47% A838571 EM20-136 544.3 545.3 1 0.159 0.2 +26% A838577 EM20-136 552 553.5 1.5 0.289 0.33 +14% A838586 EM20-136 562.6 563.85 1.25 0.496 0.02 -96% A838594 EM20-136 569.5 570.5 1 0.232 0.03 -87% A838604 EM20-136 578.5 579.5 1 0.111 0.25 +125% A838605 EM20-136 579.5 580.5 1 0.196 0.06 -69% A838606 EM20-136 580.5 581 0.5 0.32 0.38 +19% A838607 EM20-136 581 582 1 0.279 0.64 +129% A838626 EM20-136 605.5 607 1.5 0.095 0.68 +616% A839017 EM20-137 409.16 409.57 0.41 0.319 0.12 -62% A839021 EM20-137 410.38 411 0.62 1.28 0.75 -41% A839022 EM20-137 411 411.8 0.8 1.055 1.31 +24% A839023 EM20-137 411.8 412.49 0.69 0.24 0.3 +25% A839026 EM20-137 414 415.36 1.36 0.391 0.54 +38% A839029 EM20-137 417.5 417.9 0.4 0.506 0.34 -33% A839082 EM20-137 503 504 1 0.167 0.42 +151% A839083 EM20-137 504 504.58 0.58 5.699 5.88 +3% A839084 EM20-137 504.58 505 0.42 0.22 0.2 -9% A839085 EM20-137 505 505.5 0.5 2.797 0.24 -91% A839089 EM20-137 509 510 1 0.259 0.39 +51% A839092 EM20-137 512 513 1 0.318 0.74 +133% A839093 EM20-137 513 514 1 0.241 0.88 +265% A839098 EM20-137 519.5 521 1.5 2.791 3.26 +17% A839109 EM20-137 531 532.5 1.5 0.08 0.21 +163% A839112 EM20-137 535.5 537 1.5 >0.005 0.21 +4100% A839237 EM20-138 239.6 240.25 0.65 0.08 0.56 +600% A839289 EM20-138 312 313.5 1.5 0.04 0.35 +775% A839290 EM20-138 313.5 315 1.5 0.647 0.61 -6% A839291 EM20-138 315 316 1 0.123 0.38 +209% A839298 EM20-138 319.2 319.8 0.6 0.117 0.21 +79% A839301 EM20-138 321.25 322.3 1.05 0.206 0.53 +157% A839309 EM20-138 330 331 1 0.139 0.21 +51% A839332 EM20-138 357.7 359 1.3 0.018 0.65 +3511% A839391 EM20-138 493.5 495 1.5 0.058 0.34 +486% A839394 EM20-138 496.6 497.35 0.75 0.206 0.5 +143% A839396 EM20-138 498 499 1 0.172 0.23 +34% A839402 EM20-138 501.7 502 0.3 0.185 0.26 +41% A839408 EM20-138 507 508 1 12.48 14.7 +18% A839409 EM20-138 508 508.45 0.45 3.904 3.86 -1% A839410 EM20-138 508.45 509.5 1.05 3.93 1.23 -69% A839476 EM20-139 106 107 1 0.139 0.21 +51% A839562 EM20-139 285 286.5 1.5 0.049 0.43 +778% A839711 EM20-139 507 508.5 1.5 >0.005 0.7 +13900% A839752 EM20-140 94 95 1 0.327 0.3 -8% A839757 EM20-140 109 110.5 1.5 0.063 1.26 +1900% A839798 EM20-140 345 346.5 1.5 0.859 1.65 +92% A839861 EM20-140 507 507.55 0.55 0.211 0.2 -5% A839866 EM20-140 510.4 510.95 0.55 2.072 0.26 -87% A839867 EM20-140 510.95 512.24 1.29 0.126 0.66 +424% A839868* EM20-140 512.24 513 0.76 0.273 0 -100% A839883 EM20-140 524.58 525.35 0.77 0.2 0.25 +25% A839896 EM20-140 535.7 536 0.3 1.186 1.37 +16% A839909 EM20-140 549 550.5 1.5 0.028 0.42 +1400% A840024 EM20-140 664 665 1 0.427 0.68 +59% A840025 EM20-140 665 666 1 0.431 0.42 -3% A840030 EM20-140 668.5 669.34 0.84 0.15 0.43 +187% A840031 EM20-140 669.34 669.8 0.46 0.477 0.59 +24% A840048 EM20-140 686.5 688 1.5 0.427 1.05 +146% A840056 EM20-140 695.6 696 0.4 0.45 0.57 +27% A840057 EM20-140 696 697 1 0.21 0.32 +52% A840142* EM20-141 142 143.3 1.3 0.588 0 -100% A840179 EM20-141 176 177.5 1.5 0.66 0 -100% A840209 EM20-141 209.5 209.97 0.47 6.97 8.71 +25% A840271* EM20-141 316.1 316.5 0.4 1.79 0 -100% A840272* EM20-141 326.5 326.8 0.3 0.98 0 -100% A840282* EM20-141 332.5 334 1.5 0.66 0 -100% A840312* EM20-141 371 372 1 0.873 0 -100% A840306 EM20-141 365 366.5 1.5 <0.01 0.23 +4500% A840349 EM20-141 403 403.6 0.6 0.353 0.2 -43% A840367 EM20-141 417.5 418.5 1 0.937 0.59 -37% A840368 EM20-141 418.5 419 0.5 5.562 6.23 +12% A840369 EM20-141 419 420 1 0.967 0.82 -15% A840370 EM20-141 420 421 1 8.803 19.69 +124% A840371 EM20-141 421 421.8 0.8 0.425 0.51 +20% A840372 EM20-141 421.8 422.8 1 1.968 2.58 +31% A840465 EM20-141 561.33 562 0.67 0.315 0.57 +81% A840467 EM20-141 562.34 562.7 0.36 0.569 0.66 +16% A840468 EM20-141 562.7 563 0.3 0.236 0.52 +120% A840471 EM20-141 564.7 565.42 0.72 0.168 0.23 +37% A840472 EM20-141 565.42 565.79 0.37 85.029 48.53 -43% A840474 EM20-141 566.7 568 1.3 0.488 0.55 +13% A840475 EM20-141 568 568.5 0.5 0.175 0.27 +54% A840612 EM20-142 139.64 140.14 0.5 7.556 6.38 -16% A840613 EM20-142 140.14 141 0.86 6.924 8.1 +17% A840614 EM20-142 141 141.8 0.8 1.124 1.57 +40% A840615 EM20-142 141.8 143 1.2 1.25 1.48 +18% A840616 EM20-142 143 144 1 4.375 11.01 +152% A840617 EM20-142 144 145 1 0.38 2.12 +458% A840645 EM20-142 215.4 216 0.6 0.144 0.47 +226% A840650 EM20-142 219.62 220 0.38 0.058 0.47 +710% A840658 EM20-142 225.5 226.4 0.9 0.09 0.47 +422% A840662 EM20-142 227.7 229.1 1.4 0.051 0.2 +292% A840672 EM20-142 238.4 240 1.6 0.033 0.23 +597% A840687 EM20-142 272.8 273.1 0.3 0.477 0.38 -20% A840701 EM20-142 284.93 285.38 0.45 0.624 1.07 +71%

In total, 27 samples returned PhotonAssay results >0.2g/t Au while having only returned values <0.2g/t Au by Fire Assay. By comparison, 6 samples which had returned results>0.2g/t Au by Fire Assay have returned PhotonAssay results >0.2g/t Au.

Benz will duplicate these 6 samples by sampling ¼ of the core retained at the Eastmain Camp at another laboratory and then submit those samples to another analysis by PhotonAssay for verification.

The analysis of multiple duplicate samples is a requirement for resource estimation calculation. All the duplicate measurements obtained by both PhotonAssay and Fire Assay will be integrated in the Heterogeneity test, currently in progress and driven by world renowned expert Dominique François-Bongarçon.

The first part of the heterogeneity test was conducted under supervision from Dominique François-Bongarçon at SGS laboratories in Vancouver, BC on core samples from historical drillholes from the various ore zones of the Eastmain deposit. The second part of the test required pulps and coarse rejects from drill core samples submitted by Eastmain Resources in 2011 and 2016. Those pulps and rejects were in possession of Fury Gold in Toronto and the Covid lockdown of Toronto prevented Benz from collecting them. Following the end of the lockdown in Ontario, the samples were transferred to a warehouse in Chibougamau and subsequently shipped to the Eastmain Mine site. They are currently stored in one of the warehouses.

The second part of the heterogeneity test has commenced and Benz is looking forward to receiving the results of this test which will greatly help the next resource calculation

This press release was prepared under supervision and approved by Dr. Danielle Giovenazzo, P.Geo, acting as Benz's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) brings together an experienced team of geoscientists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favourable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects in Quebec and owns 100% of the Windy Mountain Project.

About the Eastmain Gold Project

The Eastmain Gold Project, situated on the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada, currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold (Indicated: 236,500oz at 8.2gtp gold, Inferred: 139,300oz at 7.5gtp gold). The existing gold mineralisation is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite in highly deformed and altered rocks making it amenable to detection using electromagnetic techniques. Multiple gold occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited but highly encouraging testing outside the existing resource area. Benz has subsequently identified over 160 DHEM conductors over a strike length of 6km which is open in all directions.





Figure 1: Benz tenure over Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt simplified geology.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/101815_5193b2b99437cb1d_001full.jpg

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

Xavier Braud, CEO

For more information please contact:

Paul Fowler

Head of Corporate Development (Canada)

Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone: +1 416 356 8165

Email: info@benzmining.com

Xavier Braud

CEO, Head of Corporate Development (Aus)

Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone +61 8 6143 6702

Email: info@benzmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Competent Person's Statements: The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting information compiled by Mr Xavier Braud, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG membership ID:6963). Mr Braud is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience in the style of mineralization and type of deposits under consideration and qualifies as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Braud holds securities in Benz Mining Corp. and consents to the inclusion of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

The information in this announcement that relates to the Inferred Mineral Resource was first reported under the JORC Code by the Company in its prospectus released to the ASX on 21 December 2020. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Appendix 1: JORC Tables

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. NQ size core drilling

Duplicate analysis by PhotonAssay of previously sampled material

Original samples : Core cut in two equal halves with one half submitted for assays Core length for individual samples was based on geological observations No samples were less than 30cm (0.3m) in length

Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Triple tube NQ core drilling.

Hole depths vary between 309m and 777m

Core was oriented using downhole orientation tool Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were measured by comparing the length of core recovered against the length of drill rods used and recorded by the drilling contractor.

For the sampled intervals the core was cut in half and half of the core was sent for assays

Length of core sampled for individual assays was determined by the logging geologist following geological/mineralisation boundaries.

To ensure representativity, no intervals shorter than 30cm were sampled. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All core was logged for Lithology Alteration Mineralisation Mineral species abundance Veining Structures

Both qualitative and quantitative logging was conducted

100% of the core drilled has been logged Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Half core sampled Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Systematic duplicate analysis by PhotonAssay was conducted on coarse crushed rejects from the original samples preparation.

Coarse crushed rejects depending on the size of the original sample represented between 40% and 95% of the original sample mass

Some original results in this release were previously release on 11 February 2021 and are from samples submitted for Gold assay by Fire assay and AA (Atomic Absorption) of a 50g pulverized sample with gravimetic determination if >10 g/t.

At this stage, no studies have been conducted on the repartition and size of the gold grains in the system, however visual observations of gold grains larger than 0.5mm suggest that Fire Assay should be considered partial at this stage

Systematic sampling of the whole of the coarse rejects can be considered a near total method Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No twinning of holes at this stage

All sampling protocols have been peer reviewed and all data is stored appropriately

No adjustments to assay data have taken place. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All drillhole locations have been surveyed by handheld GPS with a typical accuracy of +/-4m

Downhole surveys were conducted using a Reflex Multishot Gyro. Grid: UTM NAD83 Zone 18N Topographic control is cross-checked with a 2013 LIDAR survey Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Not applicable Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling targeted newly identified areas in the geological system. All drilling was oriented towards the SW. As mineralisation at the project is seemingly dipping toward the NE the orientation of sampling should not introduce a bias in the samples. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. All samples were cut and prepared on site by company employees and contractors. Samples bags were sealed and transported to the laboratory directly from the sampling site by contractors

Coarse rejects were individually packed by Actlab laboratories personnel in Ste Germaine Boule, QC.

Packing of samples on pallets was conducted by Benz personnel and contractors at Actlabs Laboratories yard in Ste Germaine Boule, QC.

Packing of pallets into a shipping container was conducted by Benz personnel and contractors at Actlabs Laboratories yard in Ste Germaine Boule, QC.

Sealed shipping container was shipped by conventional rail and sea and truck freight to Minanlytical laboratory in Canning Vale, Western Australia, where it was unpacked by laboratory personnel. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. The Company is constantly reviewing its sampling and assaying policies. No external audit has been conducted at this stage.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Eastmain Mine Project comprises 152 contiguous mining claims each with an area of approximately 52.7 ha covering a total of 8,014.36 ha plus one industrial lease permit that are owned by Eastmain Mines Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fury Gold Mines. The claims are numbered 1133433 to 1133583 consecutively plus claim 104458 (Figure 4.2). All of the claims are located within NTS sheet 33A 08.

The former Mine Lease BM 817 was issued on January 10, 1995 and expired in 2015 after a 20-year term. This former Mine Lease was converted to Industrial Lease 00184710000 on September 1, 2015 and contains all normal surface rights. The former mineral rights for BM 817 are now included in the expanded Claims 1133523, 1133524, 1133525, 1133505, 1133506 and 1133507.

The claims are 100% held by Fury Gold Mines subject to certain net smelter royalties ("NSR").

On August 9, 2019, Benz Mining Corp. announced that it has entered into an option agreement with Eastmain Resources Inc. (now Fury Gold Mines) to acquire a 100% interest in the former producing Eastmain Gold Project located in James Bay District, Quebec, for CAD $5,000,000.

Eastmain Resources would retain a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty in respect of the Project. Benz may, at any time, purchase one half of the NSR Royalty, thereby reducing the NSR Royalty to a 1% net smelter returns royalty, for $1,500,000.

The Eastmain Mine, as defined by the perimeter of a historic mining lease, is subject to a production royalty net smelter return ("NSR") of 2.3% through production of the next 250,000 oz produced and 2% thereafter. A package of claims surrounding the mine precinct is subject to a production royalty (NSR) of 2% in favour of Goldcorp as a result of their succession to Placer Dome in an agreement dated December 30, 1988 between Placer Dome, MSV Resources Inc. and Northgate Exploration Limited.

The 152 claims that form the Eastmain Mine Property are all in good standing with an active status. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. 1930s & 1940s - Prospecting of gossans 1950s & 1960s - Riocanex - Exploration of the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt Mid 1960s - Fort George - Diamond drilling of a gossan zone 1696 - Canex Aerial Exploration Ltd & Placer Dvelopment Ltd - Airborne magnetic and EM surveys with ground geophysics follow up. 1970 - Placer Development Ltd - Seven holes testing an EM anomaly. Discovery of A Zone with 1.5m @ 13.71g/t Au 1974 - Nordore - Aerodat airborne AEM survey and Ground geophysics. 3 holes returned anomalous gold values adjacent to B Zone 1974 - Inco Uranerz - Airborne geophysical survey over the whole greenstone belt. 1981 & 1982 - Placer - Airborne and ground EM, ground magnetics. Drilling of EM anomalies discovered B zone and C zone. 1983 to 1985 - Placer - Airborne and ground EM, downhole PEM, 91 holes over A B and C zones. 1986 - Placer - 25 holes into A B and C zones 1987 &1988 - Placer Dome / MSV JV - Drilling of A, B and C zones 1988 to 1994 - MSV Resources - Drilling, surface sampling, trenching, regional exploration, Seismic refraction over ABC Zones, 1994 & 1995 - MSV Resources - Mining of 118,356t at 10.58g/t Au and 0.3%Cu, processed at Copper Rand plant in Chibougamau, 40,000oz recovered 1997 - MSV Resources- Exploration, mapping, prospecting, trenching. 2004 - Campbell Resources - M&I resource calculation for Eastmain Mine. 2005-2007 - Eastmain Resources - Purchase of the project from Campbell Resources, VTEM, Prospecting, regional exploration. 2007-2019 - Eastmain Resources - Sporadic drilling, regional exploration, mapping, sampling, trenching. Surface geochemistry (soils) Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. In the Eastmain Gold Deposit, gold mineralization occurs in quartz veins with associated massive to semi-massive sulphide lenses/ veins and silicified zones associated with a deformation corridor.

The mineralized zones are 3 m to 10 m thick and contained in a strongly deformed and altered assemblage (Mine series) consisting of felsic, mafic and ultramafic rocks.

Mineralized quartz veins and lenses show a variable thickness between 10 cm and 13 m, and sulphide contents average 15% to 20% in the mineralized quartz veins and sulphide lenses. In order of decreasing abundance, sulphides consist of pyrrhotite, pyrite, and chalcopyrite, with minor sphalerite, magnetite and molybdenite. Visible gold occurs in the mineralized quartz veins as small (<1 mm) grains associated with quartz and (or) sulphides in the A, B and C Zones.

At E Zone, mineralization is also associated with a Tonalite intrusion. Mineralisation occurs at the upper sheared contact between the Tonalite and the overlying ultramafic units. Mineralisation also occurs in veins within the tonalite and in zones displaying silica-sericite-albite alteration. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. See tables in appendix 2 Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Length weighting averages were produced using a 0.2g/t cut off and allowing for 1m internal dilution.

No top cuts applied. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). The exact geometry of the system is still not completely known.

Drillhole orientation and known structural setting suggest that drillholes intersected mineralisation close to perpendicularly meaning that downhole intervals are believed to be close to true width/thickness Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Figures showing drillhole locations were initially released on 11 th February 2021 under the title "Assays confirm the discovery of 2 new trends at Eastmain"

February 2021 under the title "Assays confirm the discovery of 2 new trends at Eastmain" The results reported in the current release relate to those previously released diagrams Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All complete half core assays result available to the company have been released. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Benz conducts systematic BHEM of each hole drilled as well as BHEM surveying of historical holes. BHEM identified over 150 in-hole and off-hole conductors coincident or not with drilled mineralization. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Benz Mining is currently conducting a 50,000m drilling campaign which started in January 2021

This drilling is conducted alongside regional FLEM surveys (TMC Geophysics)

All new holes will be surveyed by BHEM as well as a selection of historical holes.

Appendix 2: Drilling data

Table 1: Drillhole collars

HOLE_ID UTMx_East (m) UTMy_North (m) Elevation (m) Total Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°)* EM20-131 699870 5797522 493 327 215 -55 EM20-132 701235 5798026 482 697 215 -85 EM20-133 701122 5798037 482 597 196 -85 EM20-134 700232 5798516 491 552 201 -85 EM20-135 700873 5798374 479 726 200 -85 EM20-136 701371 5798071 484 678 200 -80 EM20-137 700223 5798049 489 555 211 -75 EM20-138 699219 5798856 482 624 225 -75 EM20-139 699474 5798605 477 600 205 -78 EM20-140 700871 5798386 479 777 141 -78 EM20-141 700320 5798046 487 669 210 -75 EM20-142 701099 5797364 510 309 215 -60

*Down dip is negative

Table 2: Complete PhotonAssay results for reportable samples with original fire assays results for reference

Hole

number From To Length Original Sample Number Gold (g/t Au) by Fire Assay (best) Photon Assay Sample number Gold (g/t Au) by Photon Assay Sample Weight (g) EM20-131 28.7 30 1.3 A837201 0.116 A837201_J1 0.19 467.4











A837201_J2 0.13 491.4











A837201_J3 0.2 486.1











A837201_J4 0.05 484.4











A837201_J5 0.13 477.3











A837201_J6 0.28 416.9 EM20-131 51.7 52.5 0.80 A837212 0.244 A837212_J1 0.23 493.1











A837212_J2 0.28 522











A837212_J3 0.19 477.4 EM20-131 53.59 54.6 1.01 A837214 1.063 A837214_J1 1.4 535.5











A837214_J2 1.07 477.7











A837214_J3 1.1 457.2











A837214_J4 1.33 476.7











A837214_J5 1.59 490.9 EM20-131 54.6 55.6 1.00 A837215 0.487 A837215_J1 0.94 418











A837215_J2 0.31 424.2











A837215_J3 0.25 439.8 EM20-131 123 124 1.00 A837232 0.798 A837232_J1 0.63 459.4











A837232_J2 0.74 394.7











A837232_J3 0.87 429.7











A837232_J4 0.66 381.8











A837232_J5 0.82 447.1 EM20-132 122.6 123 0.4 A837336 0.137 A837336_J1 0.25 539.2 EM20-132 529.75 530.75 1 A837424 0.36 A837424_J1 0.44 457.1











A837424_J2 0.43 501











A837424_J3 0.36 477.3











A837424_J4 0.55 496.9











A837424_J5 0.42 247.5 EM20-132 531.75 532.75 1 A837426 39.602 A837426_J1 35.79 411











A837426_J2 31.09 457.1











A837426_J3 24.65 437.3











A837426_J4 34.18 415











A837426_J5 34.97 350.1 EM20-132 533.75 534.75 1 A837429 1.469 A837429_J1 0.76 459.7











A837429_J2 0.86 439.2











A837429_J3 0.63 454.1











A837429_J4 0.8 430.2











A837429_J5 1.22 432.3 EM20-132 570.00 571.00 1 A837458 1.256 A837458_J1 1.21 510.8











A837458_J2 1.38 489.5











A837458_J3 0.91 485.5











A837458_J4 1.21 478.6 EM20-133 110.5 112 1.5 A837576 0.03 A837576_J1 0.07 442.26











A837576_J2 0.25 498.89











A837576_J3 0.13 466.42











A837576_J4 0.16 459.68











A837576_J5 0.15 478.54











A837576_J6 0.14 431.76











A837576_J7 0.05 409.76 EM20-133 189.5 191 1.5 A837609 0.043 A837609_J1 <0.03 461.51











A837609_J2 0.31 469.51











A837609_J3 0.07 485.3











A837609_J4 0.1 443.04











A837609_J5 0.04 460.56











A837609_J6 0.06 442.57











A837609_J7 0.05 463.75 EM20-133 267 268.5 1.5 A837635 0.03 A837635_J1 <0.03 513.6











A837635_J2 0.04 502.66











A837635_J3 0.05 477.08











A837635_J4 0.39 444.01











A837635_J5 0.04 466.49











A837635_J6 0.07 457.43











A837635_J7 0.27 468.13 EM20-134 424.15 424.45 0.3 A838019 0.188 A838019_J1 0.32 363.97 EM20-134 431 431.6 0.6 A838028 0.471 A838028_J1 0.66 434.08











A838028_J2 0.6 479.3











A838028_J3 0.54 489.83 EM20-134 432.3 432.8 0.5 A838030 9.25 A838030_J1 10.06 279.44











A838030_J2 10.01 414.24 EM20-134 432.8 433.8 1 A838031 0.289 A838031_J1 0.32 473.25











A838031_J2 0.34 461.16











A838031_J3 0.32 488.4











A838031_J4 0.27 533.72











A838031_J5 0.34 510.81 EM20-135 53 53.3 0.3 A838112 0.218 A838112_J1 0.25 289.6 EM20-135 79.2 79.5 0.3 A838122 21.44 A838122_J1 18.19 449.1 EM20-135 79.8 80.1 0.3 A838124 0.703 A838124_J1 0.67 364.8 EM20-135 EXT 645 646.5 1.5 A838686 0.373 A838686_J1 0.42 455.73











A838686_J2 0.53 414.12











A838686_J3 0.45 472.77











A838686_J4 0.34 450.26











A838686_J5 0.35 472.11











A838686_J6 0.32 467.64











A838686_J7 0.36 460.81 EM20-135 EXT 668.4 669 0.6 A838709 0.012 A838709_J1 0.62 542.52











A838709_J2 0.77 523.3 EM20-135 EXT 677 677.5 0.5 A838719 0.913 A838719_J1 1.03 497.88











A838719_J2 1.01 492.97











A838719_J3 IS IS EM20-135 EXT 695.5 697 1.5 A838735 0.208 A838735_J1 0.24 488.47











A838735_J2 0.24 545.67











A838735_J3 0.25 554.54











A838735_J4 0.19 530.77











A838735_J5 0.22 551.07











A838735_J6 0.21 492











A838735_J7 0.2 359.14 EM20-136 121.7 122 0.3 A838344 0.213 A838344_J1 0.18 361.88 EM20-136 235 236.45 1.45 A838370 0.091 A838370_J1 0.06 529.75











A838370_J2 0.08 564.22











A838370_J3 0.1 543.63











A838370_J4 0.08 511.66











A838370_J5 0.22 528.57 EM20-136 243 244 1 A838371 0.642 A838371_J1 0.27 481.84











A838371_J2 0.27 481.09











A838371_J3 0.15 501.5 EM20-136 454 455.5 1.5 A838506 3.301 A838506_J1 0.84 576











A838506_J2 1.02 537.17











A838506_J3 0.91 516.84











A838506_J4 1.36 514.81











A838506_J5 1.28 582.92











A838506_J6 1.44 586.23











A838506_J7 IS IS EM20-136 535 536.5 1.5 A838564 0.19 A838564_J1 0.27 521.04











A838564_J2 0.2 537.66











A838564_J3 0.27 505.84











A838564_J4 0.25 539.19











A838564_J5 0.19 494.25











A838564_J6 0.22 520.08











A838564_J7 0.28 482.98 EM20-136 544.3 545.3 1 A838571 0.159 A838571_J1 0.2 531.3











A838571_J2 0.12 512.38











A838571_J3 0.13 543.06











A838571_J4 0.14 481.51 EM20-136 552 553.5 1.5 A838577 0.289 A838577_J1 0.31 554.83











A838577_J2 0.24 518.68











A838577_J3 0.25 564.32











A838577_J4 0.3 499.71











A838577_J5 0.18 550.11











A838577_J6 0.22 542.79











A838577_J7 0.33 520.99 EM20-136 562.6 563.85 1.25 A838586 0.496 A838586_J1 <0.03 464.86











A838586_J2 <0.03 451.21











A838586_J3 <0.03 432.22











A838586_J4 <0.03 414.87











A838586_J5 <0.03 415.24 EM20-136 569.5 570.5 1 A838594 0.232 A838594_J1 <0.04 489.61











A838594_J2 <0.04 498.95











A838594_J3 <0.04 425.54











A838594_J4 <0.04 437.47











A838594_J5 <0.04 463.09











A838594_J6 <0.04 488.37 EM20-136 578.5 579.5 1 A838604 0.111 A838604_J1 0.12 508.67











A838604_J2 0.25 496.05











A838604_J3 0.09 542.55











A838604_J4 0.07 509.09 EM20-136 579.5 580.5 1 A838605 0.196 A838605_J1 <0.04 539.21











A838605_J2 <0.04 540.16











A838605_J3 0.05 510.9











A838605_J4 0.06 564.7 EM20-136 580.5 581 0.5 A838606 0.32 A838606_J1 0.3 472.65











A838606_J2 0.38 405.07 EM20-136 581 582 1 A838607 0.279 A838607_J1 0.64 573.15











A838607_J2 0.64 580.07











A838607_J3 0.48 569.76











A838607_J4 0.42 498.97 EM20-136 605.5 607 1.5 A838626 0.095 A838626_J1 0.62 476.69











A838626_J2 0.04 523.18











A838626_J3 0.68 547.26











A838626_J4 <0.03 464.32











A838626_J5 <0.03 420.87











A838626_J6 0.11 465.83











A838626_J7 <0.03 464.92 EM20-137 409.16 409.57 0.41 A839017 0.319 A839017_J1 0.12 573.72 EM20-137 410.38 411 0.62 A839021 1.28 A839021_J1 0.75 612.85











A839021_J2 0.68 596.77 EM20-137 411 411.8 0.8 A839022 1.055 A839022_J1 1.31 458.79











A839022_J2 0.66 503.64











A839022_J3 1.06 312.6 EM20-137 411.8 412.49 0.69 A839023 0.24 A839023_J1 0.3 539.69











A839023_J2 0.26 540.56 EM20-137 414 415.36 1.36 A839026 0.391 A839026_J1 0.54 550.44











A839026_J2 0.07 486.81











A839026_J3 0.13 504.86











A839026_J4 0.38 475.7











A839026_J5 0.11 356.53 EM20-137 417.5 417.9 0.4 A839029 0.506 A839029_J1 0.34 507.74 EM20-137 503 504 1 A839082 0.167 A839082_J1 0.42 519.85











A839082_J2 0.26 486.6











A839082_J3 0.36 531.8











A839082_J4 0.25 278.45 EM20-137 504 504.58 0.58 A839083 5.699 A839083_J1 5.88 519.82











A839083_J2 5.61 375.58 EM20-137 504.58 505 0.42 A839084 0.22 A839084_J1 0.2 479.93











A839084_J2 IS IS EM20-137 505 505.5 0.5 A839085 2.797 A839085_J1 0.1 536.43











A839085_J2 0.24 266.32 EM20-137 509 510 1 A839089 0.259 A839089_J1 0.35 511.1











A839089_J2 0.39 577.35











A839089_J3 0.3 523.94











A839089_J4 IS IS EM20-137 512 513 1 A839092 0.318 A839092_J1 0.53 510.24











A839092_J2 0.74 528.81











A839092_J3 0.55 519.07











A839092_J4 0.34 447.31 EM20-137 513 514 1 A839093 0.241 A839093_J1 0.42 563.53











A839093_J2 0.66 549.57











A839093_J3 0.88 547.66











A839093_J4 IS IS EM20-137 519.5 521 1.5 A839098 2.791 A839098_J1 2.77 525.85











A839098_J2 3.26 541.72











A839098_J3 2.72 516.22











A839098_J4 2.96 562.17











A839098_J5 2.35 580.31 EM20-137 531 532.5 1.5 A839109 0.08 A839109_J1 0.17 494.9











A839109_J2 0.21 467.55











A839109_J3 0.18 481.62











A839109_J4 0.15 477.58











A839109_J5 0.13 490.54











A839109_J6 0.13 440.47 EM20-137 535.5 537 1.5 A839112 0.005 A839112_J1 <0.03 490.11











A839112_J2 <0.02 459.2











A839112_J3 <0.02 458.59











A839112_J4 <0.02 440.89











A839112_J5 <0.03 413.88











A839112_J6 0.21 432.46 EM20-138 239.6 240.25 0.65 A839237 0.08 A839237_J1 0.56 450.03











A839237_J2 0.44 434.52 EM20-138 312 313.5 1.5 A839289 0.04 A839289_J1 0.11 576.1











A839289_J2 0.11 505.21











A839289_J3 0.21 521.88











A839289_J4 0.22 519.3











A839289_J5 0.13 525.08











A839289_J6 0.35 450.89 EM20-138 313.5 315 1.5 A839290 0.647 A839290_J1 0.35 504.18











A839290_J2 0.61 480.21











A839290_J3 0.55 470.81











A839290_J4 0.45 437.78











A839290_J5 0.24 431.6











A839290_J6 0.52 444.35 EM20-138 315 316 1 A839291 0.123 A839291_J1 0.25 382.76











A839291_J2 0.26 419.31











A839291_J3 0.31 412.38











A839291_J4 0.34 459.15











A839291_J5 0.38 430.41 EM20-138 319.2 319.8 0.6 A839298 0.117 A839298_J1 0.08 420.03











A839298_J2 0.21 423.22











A839298_J3 0.07 381.84 EM20-138 321.25 322.3 1.05 A839301 0.206 A839301_J1 0.53 426.17











A839301_J2 0.42 399.15











A839301_J3 0.24 413.97 EM20-138 330 331 1 A839309 0.139 A839309_J1 0.14 550.59











A839309_J2 0.16 525.4











A839309_J3 0.21 544.29 EM20-138 357.7 359 1.3 A839332 0.018 A839332_J1 0.1 514.26











A839332_J2 0.35 517.38











A839332_J3 0.05 489.36











A839332_J4 0.13 457.06











A839332_J5 0.65 441.84 EM20-138 493.5 495 1.5 A839391 0.058 A839391_J1 0.06 513.9











A839391_J2 0.1 522.3











A839391_J3 0.08 529.95











A839391_J4 0.06 527.3











A839391_J5 0.34 490.05











A839391_J6 0.13 473.73 EM20-138 496.6 497.35 0.75 A839394 0.206 A839394_J1 0.29 481.33











A839394_J2 0.28 511.19











A839394_J3 0.5 508.4 EM20-138 498 499 1 A839396 0.172 A839396_J1 0.1 530.05











A839396_J2 0.13 467.78











A839396_J3 0.18 490.08











A839396_J4 0.23 502.79 EM20-138 501.7 502 0.3 A839402 0.185 A839402_J1 0.26 426.18 EM20-138 507 508 1 A839408 12.48 A839408_J1 13.33 589.53











A839408_J2 14.7 522.65











A839408_J3 14.21 458.17











A839408_J4 13.81 500.68











A839408_J5 13.5 313.85 EM20-138 508 508.45 0.45 A839409 3.904 A839409_J1 3.62 390.93











A839409_J2 3.86 310.9 EM20-138 508.45 509.5 1.05 A839410 3.93 A839410_J1 1.16 558.81











A839410_J2 1.23 556.02











A839410_J3 1.2 469.28











A839410_J4 1.17 463.64 EM20-139 106 107 1 A839476 0.139 A839476_J1 <0.03 555.32











A839476_J2 0.11 509.1











A839476_J3 0.21 535.88











A839476_J4 0.11 453.99 EM20-139 285 286.5 1.5 A839562 0.049 A839562_J1 0.43 528.9











A839562_J2 0.13 425.37











A839562_J3 0.42 522.94











A839562_J4 0.06 527.75











A839562_J5 0.09 503.87











A839562_J6 0.07 500.74











A839562_J7 0.22 433.51 EM20-139 507 508.5 1.5 A839711 0.005 A839711_J1 <0.02 520.78











A839711_J2 0.07 513.46











A839711_J3 <0.02 526.61











A839711_J4 0.7 512.96











A839711_J5 0.35 487.03











A839711_J6 0.14 469.16 EM20-140 94 95 1 A839752 0.327 A839752_J1 0.08 447.4











A839752_J2 0.11 436.3











A839752_J3 <0.03 404.3











A839752_J4 0.12 457.3











A839752_J5 0.3 318 EM20-140 109 110.5 1.5 A839757 0.063 A839757_J1 0.37 476.5











A839757_J2 0.22 487.6











A839757_J3 0.13 443.2











A839757_J4 0.14 492.8











A839757_J5 1.26 499.3











A839757_J6 0.06 449.4











A839757_J7 0.09 373.9 EM20-140 345 346.5 1.5 A839798 0.859 A839798_J1 1.09 390.1











A839798_J2 0.91 473











A839798_J3 1.65 467.5











A839798_J4 1.05 467











A839798_J5 0.91 480.7











A839798_J6 1.13 431.3











A839798_J7 1.14 416.8 EM20-140 507 507.55 0.55 A839861 0.211 A839861_J1 0.2 524.1 EM20-140 510.4 510.95 0.55 A839866 2.072 A839866_J1 0.26 381.5











A839866_J2 0.09 391.9 EM20-140 510.95 512.24 1.29 A839867 0.126 A839867_J1 0.66 513.6











A839867_J2 0.07 476.9











A839867_J3 0.14 486.8











A839867_J4 0.06 495.5











A839867_J5 0.17 526.1











A839867_J6 0.25 456.6 EM20-140 524.58 525.35 0.77 A839883 0.2 A839883_J1 0.17 463.4











A839883_J2 0.25 457.4











A839883_J3 0.23 458.7 EM20-140 535.7 536 0.3 A839896 1.186 A839896_J1 1.37 487 EM20-140 549 550.5 1.5 A839909 0.028 A839909_J1 0.03 582.9











A839909_J2 <0.03 546.9











A839909_J3 0.42 567.5











A839909_J4 0.06 533.6











A839909_J5 <0.03 539.9











A839909_J6 0.03 557.7 EM20-140 664 665 1 A840024 0.427 A840024_J1 0.53 471.8











A840024_J2 0.67 507











A840024_J3 0.62 519











A840024_J4 0.68 526.4 EM20-140 665 666 1 A840025 0.431 A840025_J1 0.32 452.5











A840025_J2 0.38 430.3











A840025_J3 0.31 453.9











A840025_J4 0.42 456.3 EM20-140 668.5 669.34 0.84 A840030 0.15 A840030_J1 0.43 443.4











A840030_J2 0.32 442.7











A840030_J3 0.27 447.9











A840030_J4 0.3 360.2 EM20-140 669.34 669.8 0.46 A840031 0.477 A840031_J1 0.59 624.8 EM20-140 686.5 688 1.5 A840048 0.427 A840048_J1 0.72 476.7











A840048_J2 1.05 479











A840048_J3 0.76 469.3











A840048_J4 0.71 444.2











A840048_J5 0.64 429











A840048_J6 0.68 378.2 EM20-140 695.6 696 0.4 A840056 0.45 A840056_J1 0.54 480.7











A840056_J2 0.57 435.5 EM20-140 696 697 1 A840057 0.21 A840057_J1 0.3 623











A840057_J2 0.26 585.1











A840057_J3 0.25 512.1











A840057_J4 0.32 388.5 EM20-141 209.5 209.97 0.47 A840209 7.861 A840209_J1 7.29 460.4











A840209_J2 8.71 329.6 EM20-141 365 366.5 1.5 A840306 0.005 A840306_J1 <0.05 476.5











A840306_J2 0.23 346.4











A840306_J3 <0.04 471.5











A840306_J4 <0.05 456.2











A840306_J5 <0.04 462.5











A840306_J6 <0.05 454.4 EM20-141 403 403.6 0.6 A840349 0.353 A840349_J1 0.2 599.8 EM20-141 417.5 418.5 1 A840367 0.937 A840367_J1 0.54 555.11











A840367_J2 0.52 438.51











A840367_J3 0.59 419.99











A840367_J4 0.54 444.17 EM20-141 418.5 419 0.5 A840368 5.562 A840368_J1 6.23 552.02 EM20-141 419 420 1 A840369 0.967 A840369_J1 0.82 567.83











A840369_J2 0.73 562.41











A840369_J3 0.79 554.8











A840369_J4 0.96 559.07 EM20-141 420 421 1 A840370 8.803 A840370_J1 11.07 425.87











A840370_J2 11.14 464.08











A840370_J3 15.44 426.53











A840370_J4 19.69 436.19 EM20-141 421 421.8 0.8 A840371 0.425 A840371_J1 0.46 501.91











A840371_J2 0.46 425.68











A840371_J3 0.51 430.04 EM20-141 421.8 422.8 1 A840372 1.968 A840372_J1 2.5 502.29











A840372_J2 2.54 523.18











A840372_J3 2.58 485.85 EM20-141 561.33 562 0.67 A840465 0.315 A840465_J1 0.43 522.24











A840465_J2 0.57 555.25 EM20-141 562.34 562.7 0.36 A840467 0.569 A840467_J1 0.66 552.76 EM20-141 562.7 563 0.3 A840468 0.236 A840468_J1 0.52 557.92 EM20-141 564.7 565.42 0.72 A840471 0.168 A840471_J1 0.22 443.32











A840471_J2 0.23 471.56











A840471_J3 0.21 487.02 EM20-141 565.42 565.79 0.37 A840472 85.029 A840472_J1 48.53 557.82 EM20-141 566.7 568 1.3 A840474 0.488 A840474_J1 0.55 579.54











A840474_J2 0.35 532.56











A840474_J3 0.31 539.45











A840474_J4 0.5 523.5











A840474_J5 0.39 542.71 EM20-141 568 568.5 0.5 A840475 0.175 A840475_J1 0.27 435.56











A840475_J2 0.2 475.01 EM20-142 139.64 140.14 0.5 A840612 7.556 A840612_J1 5.8 429.81











A840612_J2 6.38 589.81 EM20-142 140.14 141 0.86 A840613 6.924 A840613_J1 8.1 488.78











A840613_J2 7.11 497.89











A840613_J3 6.99 399.59











A840613_J4 6.49 531.94 EM20-142 141 141.8 0.8 A840614 1.124 A840614_J1 1.57 489.57











A840614_J2 1.11 460.42











A840614_J3 1.35 471.16











A840614_J4 1.36 278.48 EM20-142 141.8 143 1.2 A840615 1.25 A840615_J1 1.36 514.07











A840615_J2 1.45 483.14











A840615_J3 1.48 489.27











A840615_J4 1.4 523.84











A840615_J5 1.47 464.05











A840615_J6 1.41 369.34 EM20-142 143 144 1 A840616 4.375 A840616_J1 4.47 483.58











A840616_J2 4.59 494.97











A840616_J3 5.34 512.24











A840616_J4 11.01 487.65 EM20-142 144 145 1 A840617 0.38 A840617_J1 0.78 514.09











A840617_J2 0.36 445.29











A840617_J3 2.12 485.23











A840617_J4 0.52 425.7











A840617_J5 0.51 515.85 EM20-142 215.4 216 0.6 A840645 0.144 A840645_J1 0.47 523.72











A840645_J2 0.07 494.75 EM20-142 219.62 220 0.38 A840650 0.058 A840650_J1 0.17 434.32











A840650_J2 0.47 371.23 EM20-142 225.5 226.4 0.9 A840658 0.09 A840658_J1 0.19 478.78











A840658_J2 0.47 524.93











A840658_J3 IS IS











A840658_J4 <0.05 426.4 EM20-142 227.7 229.1 1.4 A840662 0.051 A840662_J1 0.09 437.14











A840662_J2 0.12 507.07











A840662_J3 0.1 449.82











A840662_J4 <0.05 523.8











A840662_J5 0.1 445.2











A840662_J6 <0.05 469.52











A840662_J7 0.2 482.18 EM20-142 238.4 240 1.6 A840672 0.033 A840672_J1 0.23 455.1











A840672_J2 0.18 537.65











A840672_J3 0.06 428.68











A840672_J4 <0.05 488.8











A840672_J5 0.11 520.53











A840672_J6 0.06 480.73











A840672_J7 0.08 520.41 EM20-142 272.8 273.1 0.3 A840687 0.477 A840687_J1 0.38 392.81 EM20-142 284.93 285.38 0.45 A840701 0.624 A840701_J1 1.07 611.95

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101815