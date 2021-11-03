Phoenix Gold Grants RSUs

Vancouver, November 3, 2021 - Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:PXA) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,417,003 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants pursuant to the Company's RSU Plan.

The Company's RSU and stock based option plans are aimed to compensate and reward its directors, officers, and consultants for working towards the Company's long term objectives in alignment with the shareholders' best interests. The RSUs vest immediately and represent a mechanism for allaying cash compensation for the directors, officers and consultants. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive a common share of the Company pursuant to the Company's RSU Plan. A further 321,573 common shares of the Company remain reserved for grant under the RSU Plan.

For further information:

Andrew Lee

CEO, President and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257

Email: info@phoenixgoldresources.ca

