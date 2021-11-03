Highlander Silver Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, November 3, 2021 - Highlander Silver Corp. (CSE:HSLV) (CNSX:HSLV.CN) (the "Company" or "Highlander") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,470,000 incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan to certain directors and officers of the Company, as well as staff of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital stock of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a term of 5 years. Twenty-five percent (25%) of the options vest immediately, with a further 25% vesting every six months thereafter. The options, and the shares issuable upon exercise, are subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant.

About Highlander Silver Corp.

Highlander Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of the Alta Victoria silver-polymetallic project in central Peru, as well as targeting the acquisition of additional mineral projects by leveraging the team's significant experience in Peru and South America more widely.

