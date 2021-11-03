Deep Yellow Limited: Quarterly Activities Report with Revised JORC Disclosure

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) notes that it released its September Quarter Activities Report on 26 October 2021 summarising a number of significant achievements during the quarter.The Activities Report included, among other things, a reference to:- significant increases to Measured and Indicated mineral resources at Tumas 1, 2 & 3 and 1 East and in addition to the sizeable increase to the Tumas Probable Ore Reserve estimate;- ongoing progress with the Tumas Definitive Feasibility Study; and- post the end of the quarter, the commencement of work at the Omahola Basement Exploration project together with results from the Nova Joint Venture.The September Quarter Activities Report is appended for re-release incorporating additional cross references to prior ASX releases, where relevant, and an expanded competent person reference for the exploration results, the Mineral Resource Estimate and the Ore Reserve Estimate.To view the revised Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N0617262





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





