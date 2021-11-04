Bayhorse Receives Excellent Silver Assays for Silver Rich Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA

Vancouver, November 3, 2021 - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") has received excellent assay results from recent underground drilling at its silver rich, Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

The highest grade interval was 2,180g/t (63.65 oz/t) over 0.6m (2 ft.) in Hole BHDD008, a 24.5 m (80 ft) underground hole, which intersected a 3.66 meter (12 feet) interval from 17 m to 20.7 m (56 ft to 68 ft) assaying a weighted average of 844 g/t (24.65 oz/t).

The full results are tabulated below.

Sample ID Hole ID From ft To ft Au (ppm) Ag (Tr. Oz/tn) Cu % Pb% Sb Zn 658145 21BHDD-008 40 45 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 0.47 658146 21BHDD-008 45 48 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 0.63 658147 21BHDD-008 48 51 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 0.62 658148 21BHDD-008 51 54 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 0.45 658149 21BHDD-008 54 56 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 0.5 658151 21BHDD-008 56 58 <0.05 28.82 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 0.85 658152 21BHDD-008 58 60 <0.05 63.65 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 1.95 658153 21BHDD-008 60 62 <0.05 36.06 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 2.59 658154 21BHDD-008 62 64 <0.05 8.50 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 3.48 658155 21BHDD-008 64 66 <0.05 4.96 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 2.05 658156 21BHDD-008 66 68 <0.05 5.96 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 2.45 658157 21BHDD-008 68 74 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 0.11 658158 21BHDD-008 74 75 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 0.08 658159 21BHDD-008 75 79 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 0.04 658161 21BHDD-008 79 80 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 <0.05 0.07

True width yet to be determined

BHDDH008 was drilled at the main haulageway intersection and intercepted stockwork mineralization with a weighted average of 844.5 g/t (24.65 oz/t).

The westerly trending Bayhorse mineralized zone is open to the west, averages 25 feet in thickness, and is up to 200 feet in width. It rises to the North of the main haulageway and dips to the south. The Company is currently conducting drilling operations in a zone 300 meters (1,000 ft) to 450 meters (1,500 ft) west of the Mine Portal.

Underground drilling operations proceed as underground drifting installs additional drill stations. Due to the shortage of experienced underground drillers, trained to Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) requirements, the Company has been training its own underground drilling crews. Further drill results are pending and will be released when received.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments, "Despite the unprecedented challenges posed this past year through Covid-related issues, the Company has steadily advanced on a number of fronts to measure, develop, and recover silver from the Bayhorse." He further comments that, "The new mill building has been erected with mill equipment currently being installed, with completion projected for renewed operation by early December."

The Company is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and advises there is an increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of failure with any production decision. These risks include, but are not limited to, (i) a drop in price of commodities produced, namely silver, copper, lead and zinc, from the pricing used to make a production decision; (ii) failure of grades of the produced material to fall within the parameters used to make the production decision; (iii) an increase in mining costs due to changes within the mine during development and mining procedures; and (iv) metallurgical recovery changes that cannot be anticipated at the time of production.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

