First Energy Metals Drills Two Intercepts of 1.76 and 1.18 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 5.6- and 6.12-meters in Dril Hole LC21-29 at Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, Nov. 4, 2021 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-29 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intercepted two lithium pegmatites where the top intercept is 1.18 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 6.12 metres at 148.48 metres (m) drilled depth, and the lower intercept is 1.76% Li2O over 5.6 metres at 158.4 metres drilled depth. Bothe mineralized intercepts are only 4.2 meters apart from each other. There are anomalous values of other rare metals including niobium (Nb), rubidium (Rb), tantalum (Ta), beryllium (Be), and cesium (Cs) (see Table 1 for details).

Highlights

Upper Intercept (Total 6.12 m from 148.48m to 154.6m)

Lithium oxide values are in the range of 0.65% to 2.41% Li2O with an average of 1.18% Li2O over 6.12 m.

Beryllium is in the range of 87 parts per million (ppm) to 204 ppm.

Cesium is in the range of 29 ppm to 94 ppm.

Niobium is in the range of 75.4 ppm to 143.7 ppm.

Rubidium is in the range of 354 ppm to 1,820 ppm.

Tantalum is in the range of 49.6 ppm to 110 ppm.

Lower Intercept (Total 5.6 m from 158.4m to 164 m)

Lithium oxide values are in the range of 0.23% to 2.80% Li2O with an average of 1.76% Li2O over 5.6 m.

Beryllium is in the range of 151 ppm to 441 ppm.

Cesium is in the range of 30.8 ppm to 69.2 ppm.

Niobium is in the range of 72.1 ppm to 101.5 ppm.

Rubidium is in the range of 127 ppm to 1,430 ppm.

Tantalum is in the range of 68.8 ppm to 100 ppm.

Drill hole LC21-29 was drilled at location: 287182.82E, 5367943.92N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 205.35 degrees, Dip -50.4 degrees with a total drilled depth of 291m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide.".

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-29 Sample assays highlights

SAMPLE ID FROM TO LENGTH Li- ppm Li2O Be Cs Mn Nb Rb Ta Unit m m m ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit





3 0.01 3 0.1 3 2.4 0.4 0.2 Analysis Method





FUS-MS-Na2O2 474183 146.7 147.6 0.9 420 0.09 28 68.9 264 31.3 578 31.3























474184 148.48 149.5 1.02 4920 1.06 87 29 945 78.9 468 64.7 474186 149.5 150.5 1 11200 2.41 200 58.2 1010 86.8 1010 49.6 474187 150.5 151.5 1 3010 0.65 104 40.4 884 143.7 1250 60.9 474188 151.5 152.5 1 6040 1.30 122 44.8 1010 84.6 1470 57.9 474189 152.5 153.5 1 4040 0.87 204 94 892 86 1820 94 474191 153.5 154.6 1.1 3790 0.81 166 37 1040 75.4 354 110

148.48 154.6 6.12 33000 1.18 147.16667









474192 158.4 159.5 1.1 11800 2.54 177 68.3 1060 77.5 1350 75.6 474193 159.5 160.5 1 13000 2.80 232 63.1 1160 81.8 1060 94.3 474194 160.5 161.5 1 7900 1.70 175 54.6 1070 91 1080 80.1 474196 161.5 162.5 1 6800 1.46 151 69.2 1190 101.5 1430 85.9 474197 162.5 163 0.5 8260 1.78 236 62.3 1530 72.1 899 100 474198 163 164 1 1070 0.23 441 30.8 898 80.7 127 68.8

158.4 164 5.6

1.76











474199 172.8 174 1.2 2790 0.60 182 71.4 874 71.5 2210 65.1 474201 174 175 1 88 0.02 150 65.3 786 64.3 2370 58.7 474202 175 176 1 976 0.21 135 42.1 2000 114.4 1990 58.8 474203 176 177 1 110 0.02 73 49.3 1390 91.3 2610 41.2 474204 178.6 179.4 0.8 42 0.01 250 23.8 1330 87.3 715 57.7 474206 179.4 180.2 0.8 45 0.01 204 11.7 318 74.6 22.9 51.9

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE First Energy Metals Ltd.