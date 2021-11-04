FAR Resources Ltd. Announces Delay of Meeting 3 Days

VANCOUVER, Nov. 04, 2021 - Far Resources Ltd. ﻿(CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) ("FAR Resources" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it will be delaying its annual general meeting by three further days to Friday December 10, 2021. There is no change to the record date.



For medical reasons, and on the advice of his doctors pending his upcoming surgery, Mr. Gammack would not be in a position to attend the shareholder meeting on December 7, 2021. There is greater likelihood of his ability to attend the meeting in person by December 10, 2021 due to the additional days of recovery.

The Board shares the views of the dissident shareholder group that the Company has "promising assets." However, the proposed nominees of the dissident shareholder group do not have relevant experience or track records in developing lithium assets.

It is unclear why Mr. Barnard [who has been involved as a consultant to the Company since 2017 and received stock options of the Company in such capacity], with more history with the Company and its assets than even the current Board, would select director nominees who lack the needed experience to develop the Company's valuable assets. This does not illustrate deep concern for all shareholders and makes the motives questionable.

For and on behalf of the Board John Gammack President and CEO



About FAR

FAR Resources' Winston Gold and Silver Project includes on-going exploration of their 100 percent owned property located in the Black Range of New Mexico USA. Recent results included exceptional numbers from property-wide confirmatory sampling completed in late 2020 with grades of up to 66.5 g/t gold and 4619 g/t silver. The property's three mines, Ivanhoe, Emporia and Little Granite are known for their historic production of high-grade gold and silver ores, primarily developed prior to the 1930's with a brief revival in the 1980's but have seen little modern exploration. Full data tables and info can be viewed here on pages 14, 17,19 and 20 : https://farresources.com/images/investors/presentation/precious_metals_deck/precious_metals_deck_revised-26Mar2021.pdf.

FAR Resources also has its 100 percent owned ZORO Lithium Project, in CANADA, located in the mining-friendly Snow Lake region of Manitoba containing numerous known lithium deposits. The company has completed five drill programs on the property leading to the discovery of at least 12 lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes. FAR Resources also holds a 60% stake in the Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories hosting at least 10 lithium bearing spodumene pegmatite dykes with average lithium concentration of 1.03% Li20 and individual samples grading up to 3.3% Li20.

To read more on both lithium properties and past exploration details, click here: https://www.farresources.com/images/investors/presentation/sustainable_energy/REVISED_SUSTAINABLE_ENERGY_PRESENTATION.pdf



For further information, please contact:

John Gammack

President and CEO

Far Resources Ltd.

+1 (604) 374-5561

Robert Dinning, CPA

CFO, Director

Far Resources Ltd.

+1 (604) 970-0901