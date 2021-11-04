Integra Intersects 3.36 g/t AuEq Over 92.66 m, Including 24.15 g/t AuEq Over 7.01 m and 1.18 g/t AuEq Over 44.81 m, Including 4.21 g/t AuEq Over 10.82 m at Florida Mountain

Drill results from the Florida Mountain Deposit include: FME-21-115: 3.15 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 16.63 g/t silver ("Ag") (3.36 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq")) over 92.66 meters ("m") Including 68.88 g/t Au and 135.00 g/t Ag (70.62 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m Including 23.25 g/t Au and 70.04 g/t Ag (24.15 g/t AuEq) over 7.01 m Including 67.16 g/t Au and 208.00 g/t Ag (69.84 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m Including 28.44 g/t Au and 40.14 g/t Ag (28.96 g/t AuEq) over 1.22 m



FME-21-119: 3.06 g/t Au and 24.70 Ag (3.37 g/t AuEq) over 10.52 m Including 22.67 g/t Au and 186.00 g/t Ag (25.06 g/t AuEq) over 1.22 m



FME-21-119: 0.87 g/t Au and 24.64 g/t Ag (1.18 g/t AuEq) over 43.59 m Including 5.25 g/t Au and 341.00 g/t Ag (9.64 g/t AuEq) over 0.61 m



FME-21-117: 0.80 g/t Au and 68.77 g/t Ag (1.69 g/t AuEq) over 22.86 m



FME-21-125: 1.07 g/t Au and 8.15 g/t Ag (1.18 g/t AuEq) over 44.81 m Including 3.95 g/t Au and 20.02 g/t Ag (4.21 g/t AuEq) over 10.82 m Including 22.46 g/t Au and 22.42 g/t Ag (22.75 g/t AuEq) over 0.91 m



FME-21-122: 0.93 g/t Au and 8.77 g/t Ag (1.04 g/t AuEq) over 95.71 m



FME-21-127: 0.79 g/t Au and 18.51 g/t Ag (1.03 g/t AuEq) over 98.45 m Including 2.20 g/t Au and 35.57 g/t Ag (2.65 g/t AuEq) over 21.33 m Including 4.86 g/t Au and 338.00 g/t Ag (9.21 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m





To date in 2021, the Company has drilled 16,825 m at Florida Mountain. The intercepts reported here through the Trade Dollar and Alpine Veins continue to demonstrate the continuity of high-grade in the deeper portions of these veins. In most instances the higher-grade intervals from these holes were rushed at the assay labs and were reported previously (please see the news release dated August 31, 2021) These drill intercepts include:



FME-21-122 3.66 g/t Au and 18.60 g/t Ag (3.90 g/t AuEq) over 17.98 m Including 31.89 g/t Au and 43.91 g/t Ag (32.45 g/t AuEq) over 1.68 m FME-21-125: 3.13 g/t Au and 104.08 g/t Ag (4.47 g/t AuEq) over 31.24 m Including 6.17 g/t Au and 87.60 g/t Ag (7.30 g/t AuEq) over 0.91 m Including 49.90 g/t Au and 1,622.00 g/t Ag (70.78 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m FME-21-127: 24.64 g/t Au and 295.31 g/t Ag (28.44 g/t AuEq) over 5.18 m Including 103.94 g/t Au and 1,202.39 g/t Ag (119.41 g/t AuEq) over 1.22 m





The Company has now intercepted 103 drill hits over 4.0 g/t AuEq with a minimum width of 1.52 m at Florida Mountain.

To view a video of President and CEO George Salamis discussing the drill results, click on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1dJo38L2Dk

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 -- Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce multiple high-grade drill results from the Florida Mountain Deposit as well as long widths of mineralization within the existing resource envelope at Florida Mountain that exceed the current grade of the Florida Mountain resource estimate.

"Yet again, we are pleased to report more high-grade gold and silver at Florida Mountain. Drilling at Florida Mountain continues to demonstrate both the high-grade resource potential below the existing resource estimate as well as further in-pit high-grade optimization potential within the 2019 resource pit shell. Long runs of high-grade within the bulk tonnage resource, as demonstrated today in drill hole FME-21-115, suggest further optimization of the bulk tonnage resource is possible. In addition, the Company continues to test the high-grade vein system at depth below Florida Mountain with 10 intercepts reported today from 3 of the main vein structures. These high-grade intercepts provide further support in the evaluation of a potential high-grade, underground exploration program at Florida Mountain in the future," noted George Salamis, Integra's President and CEO. "Delineation of prospective high-grade resources at depth at Florida Mountain and the transition of these high-grade resources to a future mine plan, subject to further studies, could add to the already strong project economics demonstrated in past studies regarding open pit mining of bulk tonnage, low-grade gold and silver."

Florida Mountain:

The following table highlights selected intercepts from Florida Mountain drill results announced today:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) g/t Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq FME-21-115 2.44 95.10 92.66 3.15 16.63 3.36 including 23.77 25.30 1.53 68.88 135.00 70.62 including 83.21 90.22 7.01 23.25 70.04 24.15 including 84.73 86.26 1.53 67.16 208.00 69.84 including 87.78 89.00 1.22 28.44 40.14 28.96 FME-21-115 126.49 127.41 0.92 0.80 173.00 3.03 FME-21-115 276.15 277.83 1.68 1.72 286.00 5.40 FME-21-117 12.50 35.36 22.86 0.80 68.77 1.69 FME-21-119 43.13 53.65 10.52 3.06 24.70 3.37 including 52.43 53.65 1.22 22.67 186.00 25.06 FME-21-119 199.34 242.93 43.59 0.87 24.64 1.18 including 242.32 242.93 0.61 5.25 341.00 9.64 Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) g/t Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq FME-21-119 277.83 291.60 13.77 0.58 95.28 1.81 including 277.83 278.44 0.61 6.77 793.00 16.97 including 280.57 280.87 0.30 5.61 544.00 12.61 including 290.47 291.60 1.13 1.51 344.00 5.94 FME-21-120 12.80 109.73 96.93 0.46 12.06 0.61 including 104.24 109.73 5.49 2.85 50.03 3.49 FME-21-121 0.00 20.42 20.42 0.96 83.50 2.04 FME-21-121 17.68 18.90 1.22 4.78 51.22 5.44 FME-21-122 0.00 95.71 95.71 0.93 8.77 1.04 FME-21-123 0.00 16.46 16.46 0.20 38.13 0.69 including 6.71 10.06 3.35 0.21 128.00 1.86 FME-21-123 210.01 242.77 32.76 0.61 6.92 0.70 FME-21-123 282.55 290.17 7.62 0.26 28.31 0.62 including 285.60 286.06 0.46 0.85 158.00 2.88 FME-21-124 0.00 89.92 89.92 0.35 10.03 0.48 FME-21-125 49.07 93.88 44.81 1.07 8.15 1.18 including 72.54 83.36 10.82 3.95 20.02 4.21 including 81.08 81.99 0.91 22.46 22.42 22.75 FME-21-126 189.28 241.40 52.12 0.27 5.67 0.34 FME-21-126 359.73 360.03 0.30 0.92 200.00 3.49 FME-21-127 0.00 98.45 98.45 0.79 18.51 1.03 including 74.07 95.40 21.33 2.20 35.57 2.65 including 77.11 78.64 1.53 4.86 338.00 9.21





(1) Downhole thickness; true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (approximately 70% conversion ratio) (2) Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ? 77.70) (3) Intervals reported are uncapped

To view a cross section of Florida Mountain, click on the link below:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/fm_hg_cross_section_-_nov_2021.pdf

To view a drill plan map of Florida Mountain, click on the link below:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/drill_collar_location_-_fm_-_full_extent_-_nov_2021.pdf

The drill results announced today include both broad lower-grade intercepts within the overlying felsic volcanics which fall within the 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") conceptual open pit and narrower higher-grade intercepts within the underlying granite. Together with the higher-grade intercepts from these holes, some which were reported previously, today's results continue to demonstrate the continuity of grade within the deeper high-grade vein systems which could become the focus of a concerted underground drill program if warranted in the future. Approximately 10 of the high-grade intercepts reported today are from the three veins which comprise the Alpine Vein Zone with several additional intercepts from the Trade Dollar-Black Jack Vein Zone.

The Company is of the belief that at some stage in the future, a transition to high-grade underground exploration could provide immense benefits to the overall economics of the Project.

Current Drill Status

The Company has completed its drill program at War Eagle and currently has 1 drill rig in operation at the DeLamar Project testing the high-grade target below Florida Mountain.

PFS Timing

The Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") for the DeLamar Project is on schedule to be completed in Q4 2021. As previously disclosed, the PFS will detail increased throughputs at the heap leach pad and mill. This larger scope is expected to result in a 50% or greater increase in the gold equivalent production profile over a longer time-frame relative to the 2019 PEA which showed 124,000 oz AuEq per year over 10 years.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedure

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project, including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in the assay stream for all drill holes. The samples are submitted directly to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Analysis of gold is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 1 assay ton aliquot. Gold results over 5 g/t are re-run using a gravimetric finish. Silver analysis is performed using ICP for results up to 100 g/t on a 5 acid digestion, with a fire assay, gravimetric finish for results over 100 g/t silver.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Integra's Vice President Exploration, and Timothy D. Arnold (PE, SME), Integra's Chief Operating Officer, both of Reno, Nevada. Each is a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the delivery of a Pre-feasibility Study in Q4 2021. For additional information, please reference the "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold - Silver Project, Owyhee County, Idaho, USA (October 22, 2019)."

