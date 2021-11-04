Aldebaran Announces Commencement of Drill Program at Altar

VANCOUVER, Nov. 04, 2021 - Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Altar copper-gold project for the 2021-2022 field season. The Company will have three rigs turning in November and a fourth rig will be added in early December.



John E. Black, Chief Executive Officer of Aldebaran, commented: "We look forward to drilling out the exciting high-grade Radio Porphyry deposit so that we can bring that into an interim resource. With four drill rigs soon to be on site and a longer field season, this will be the largest drill program at the Altar project completed by Aldebaran."

The drill program will focus on extending the high-grade mineralization at the Radio Porphyry deposit and then bringing Radio into an interim 43-101 resource. The drill program will also aim to expand the in-pit resources at Altar Central and Altar East and drill several untested greenfield targets, some of which are partially within or immediately adjacent to the current resource pit-shell.

ON BEHALF OF THE ALDEBARAN BOARD

"John Black"

John Black

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

﻿Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran acquired the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina from Regulus along with several other early-stage projects in Argentina. Aldebaran also has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye-Stillwater. Altar hosts a cluster of large porphyry copper-gold systems with mineralization currently defined in four distinct zones. The Altar project forms part of a larger cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits, which includes Los Pelambres in Chile (Antofagasta Minerals), along with El Pach?n (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper) in Argentina. A total of 266 drill holes (123,968 m) have been completed at Altar between 1995 and 2021. In March 2021 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including 2020. Aldebaran's primary focus is the Altar project with a view to discovering new zones with high-grade mineralization.

