VANCOUVER, Nov. 04, 2021 - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR, OTCQB: HAMRF) ("Silver Hammer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed technical advisor, Ron Burk, to the Company's board of directors.



Mr. Burk is an exploration geologist with over 30 years of experience in the minerals industry, primarily focused on identifying and evaluating exploration properties. He has held numerous senior roles, including Vice President Exploration at Centerra Gold Inc. and Vice President of Exploration and Chief Geologist at Silver Standard Resources Inc. (now SSR Mining), where he contributed to discoveries that resulted in the definition of a world-class silver resource at the Pitarrilla Project in Durango, Mexico and major gold resources forming the Snowfield and Brucejack deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. Prior to joining Silver Standard in 2004, Ron had worked since 1989 as an exploration geologist for Teck Resources Ltd. and its predecessors, focused on target generation and property evaluations in the Americas.

"The addition of Ron Burk as a board member adds additional depth to our technical team as we advance the Company's portfolio of high-potential, high-grade, past-producing western US silver assets, including the Silver Stand Mine in Idaho and the Eliza Silver Project and Silverton Mine in Nevada," stated Silver Hammer President & CEO, Morgan Lekstrom. "Mr. Burk's extensive experience, including nearly a decade in senior roles for a major silver-focused mining company, Silver Standard, is invaluable as we grow and advance our portfolio of US silver projects."

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has commenced an initial drill program at Silver Strand that will test for silver and gold mineralization immediately below the mine's lowest level extending only 90 metres below surface. Silver Hammer strives to become a multi-mine silver producer and will focus near-term exploration and drilling plans at the Company's Idaho and Nevada silver-gold assets.

*Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

