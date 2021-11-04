Opawica Explorations Upgrades to OTCQB in USA

Vancouver, November 4th, 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process, the Company has received approval from the OTCQB Markets Group Inc. for its common shares to begin trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB"). Commons shares will begin trading at market open on November 4th, 2021, under the symbol "OPWEF". The Company's common shares will remain listed on the TSXV in Canada under the ticker symbol "OPW".

The OTC Markets Group Inc. is in New York, N.Y. and operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities. The OTCQB is a transparent trading platform that offers a cost-effective method for United States investors to access securities. The quotation and trading on the OTCQB provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which enhance the availability of information to the general public, enabling greater transparency. North American and international investors can find Real-Time level 2 quotes (denominated in US dollars) and market information for Opawica Explorations Inc. common shares at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ACLHF/quote along with current Company news.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Forward-Looking Statements

