American Pacific Mining Commences Drilling at Past-Producing Gooseberry Silver Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, Nov. 04, 2021 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / OTCQB: USGDF) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced drilling at its Gooseberry Silver Project in Nevada. The Company also notes that this historical producer of high-grade silver and gold ore has not seen any drilling in the last 25 years and is excited about the potential to revitalize this mine.



The initial 3,500 to 4,000 metre, 15-hole diamond drill program will focus on testing known mineralized zones, including both lateral and down-dip extensions to some of the higher-grade mineralization that was encountered during mining throughout the 1900's. Results from this initial drill program are expected to provide valuable information regarding the east and west lateral extent of the known Gooseberry vein and additionally will assist in guiding future phases of drilling at the project.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d967e6fe-5211-44a3-a989-69c00bcf359a

"We are pleased to have commenced drilling at our Gooseberry silver project, focusing on areas of known, very high-grade silver and gold mineralization," stated American Pacific President, Eric Saderholm. "Based on success from our initial drill holes, we may accelerate the program with a second drill rig."

Assay results will be released once received, vetted and interpreted.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Persons (QP) under NI 43-101.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific has been selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining is competing. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project and the Tuscarora Gold project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

"Warwick Smith"

CEO & Director

