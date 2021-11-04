Northstar Extends Allied Gold Zone at Miller Gold Property and Provides Exploration Update

Vancouver, November 4, 2021 - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) (NSGCF: OTCQB) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces the Company has intersected visible gold, tellurides and chalcopyrite over appreciable widths in drill holes MG21-63, MG21-64 and MG21-65 along a possible 180 metre northwestern extension of the near-surface Allied Syenite Bulk Tonnage Gold Zone at the Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario (Figure 1). While assays are pending for these drill holes, drilling indicates the presence of a significant near-surface bulk tonnage gold zone (Figure 2)*. The Allied Syenite Gold Zone remains open along strike and at depth.

A total of 1,450 metres has been drilled in 11 holes in Phase IIB to date, with 3 holes testing the Allied Syenite Gold Zone north extension, 6 holes on the recently acquired Searles Property (including 4 holes twinning previous historic drill holes on the No. 1 Vein to support a future resource estimate) and 2 holes drill testing a recently discovered 50 metre wide breccia zone (Area E), located 450 metres west of the Allied Syenite. An additional 1,000 metres of drilling will focus primarily on Allied Syenite Gold Zone extensions.

*The reader is reminded that the Allied Syenite Gold Zone is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient evidence to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the exploration target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Click here to view a Proactive Canada interview with Steve Darling and Northstar CEO Brian Fowler providing further insights into this news release.

Phase IIB Allied Gold Zone Drilling - Preliminary Observations

Preliminary observations from newly drilled holes MG21-63 and MG21-64 drilled north-northeast of drill hole MG21-56 suggest the recently discovered Independence Fault is a broad sub vertical, brittle deformation zone featuring abundant chlorite-quartz breccias with chalcopyrite mineralization and multiple occurrences of visible gold and tellurides observed over true widths of 40m to 50m within the structure (30m to 178m depth in hole 63) (Figure 2). Drill holes MG21-63 and MG21-64 are the first holes drilled across the full width of this important structure in the Allied Syenite. Drill hole MG21-65, collared near the northeast contact of the Allied Syenite, intercepted syenite over 75m with multiple occurrences of tellurides in quartz carbonate veins observed between 63.5m and 160m depth. Disseminated pyrite was observed along the southwest contact of the Allied Syenite from 111.5m depth to 259.2m depth where semi - massive pyrite with chalcopyrite was encountered over 3.6m to 262.8m. Assays are pending.

Phase IIB Drilling on the Searles Property

A total of 365m of drilling has been completed in 6 drill holes to date (S21-01 to S21-06 - Figure 1) on the adjacent Searles Property, including 4 twins of historic holes from the previous historic estimate to support a possible future resource estimate. Vein 1 has been intercepted in all holes to date at vertical depths between 21.5m and 52.1m over true widths between 1.5m and 3.5m. Visible gold and tellurides have been observed in hole S21-04 within the Vein 1 zone. In hole S21-03 a newly discovered quartz-carbonate vein hosting pyrite mineralization was intersected between 15.5m and 19.7m depth. Assays are pending.

Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP)

Northstar is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted to participate in the first OJEP intake for a maximum contribution of $57,605 towards the cost of the Miller Gold Project. The OJEP funding is conditional upon execution of a funding agreement and adherence to its terms and conditions.





Figure 1. Bulk Tonnage Allied Syenite Gold Zone and Historic No. 1 Vein Mineral Resource Area with 2021 Drilling and Surface Stripping



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/101969_4d91ddb5944a9878_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Bulk Tonnage Allied Syenite Gold Zone



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/101969_4d91ddb5944a9878_003full.jpg

Partial Phase IIA Drilling Results Received

After several months of delay, final assays for the Phase IIA drilling program have been received for drill holes MG21-58, MG21-60 and MG21-62. Phase IIA drilling was primarily focused on distal geophysics and GoldSpot AI defined exploration targets (4 of 8 holes drilled) outboard of the principal Allied Syenite Gold Zone and No. 1 Vein targets. Final assays remain to be received for the bottom portion of drill hole MG21-56, which returned 6.6 g/t Au over 117 metres (Northstar News Release dated May 27, 2021) in the Allied Syenite, and drill hole MG21-61, which targeted the Independence Fault 1 km north of the Allied Syenite. The Company remains hopeful these results will be received in the very near term.

Drill hole MG21-58 (Figure 1) was designed to test the Catharine Fault Zone (CFZ) for gold mineralization east of the Allied Syenite. The CFZ was observed to be a ductile chlorite schist between 160m and 179m depth in the drill hole and returned no significant gold values. Drill hole MG21-60 (Figure 1) was designed to test the Vein 1 zone 200 metres east of hole MG21-59. It remains uncertain whether drill hole MG21-60 intersected the Vein 1 zone and no significant gold values were obtained. Observations from drill hole S21-03, collared 113m south of drill hole MG21-60 suggest the Vein 1 zone could be at greater depth than previously thought in this area. Drill hole MG21-62 was collared near the northern boundary of the Miller Gold Property, 300m east of the Meilleur Syenite, targeting a GoldSpot AI anomaly resembling known gold-in-syenite features. An altered gabbro with no significant gold mineralization was determined to be the source of the GoldSpot AI anomaly.

Table 1. Partial Phase IIA Drilling Results

Hole No. Collar

UTM -

Zone 17 Azimuth (Degrees) Dip

Angle

(Degrees) From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) True

Width

(m)** Gold

Grade

(g/t) Comments MG21-58 582945E, 5318121N 45 -45 12 13 1 0.7 0.30 Vertical quart-carbonate vein with pyrite MG21-60 583174E, 5317837N 70 -60 No significant results MG21-62 583079E, 5319595N 274 -45 No significant results

*Visible Gold or Tellurides

Surface Exploration Program Completed

Geological mapping and channel sampling of all 2021 surface stripping exposures on the Miller Gold and Searles Properties is now complete (Figure 1). A total of 529 channel samples and 46 grab samples were collected and submitted for assay, with some on a rushed basis. Results are now becoming available and will be reported in due course. New discoveries have been made in Areas C2, E and D2 as shown in Figure 1 and the Company's website corporate presentation. Stripping in Area C2 uncovered the possible southeastern extension of the porphyry zone drilled in hole MG20-49 (1.43 g/t Au over 118.5m including 7.96 g/t Au over 15m) characterized by abundant shallow dipping quartz veins with pyrite halos and traces of visible gold and tellurides cutting feldspar porphyry and the surrounding mafic volcanics. Stripping in Area E (E Zone), located 450m west of the Allied Syenite exposed a broad northwest striking shear zone at least 50m wide and open along strike to the southeast. E Zone contains quartz veining with 5-8% pyrite halos and chalcopyrite mineralization within a carbonate filled breccia. Two recently completed Phase IIB drill holes (MG21-66 and MG21-67) tested E Zone (Figure 1). Assays are pending.

The Vein 1 Zone has been exposed for 200m along strike to the east of the Searles Property boundary with a significant discovery being made in Area D2 where the zone blows out to 6m in true width with 8-15% pyrite mineralization. Approximately 10% of the 79 channel samples collected from the Vein 1 zone on the Searles Property contained visible gold. All surface grab and channel samples have been submitted to ALS Laboratories for analysis. Results are forthcoming and will be reported with additional details when received.

About the Miller Gold Property

Northstar's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property ("Miller"), situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. The Miller Gold Property is highly prospective for the discovery of a large-scale, higher grade gold system similar to the deposits of the Kirkland Lake camps that produced over 24 M oz. of gold from 7 mines (Clark 2013). Geologically, Miller is believed to be a close analog to Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine, given the numerous geological similarities. Both Miller and the newly discovered lower SMC at Macassa share the similar formation, age and minerization style (gold-telluride vein system with calaverite the main gold mineral). Both deposits are also located next to a First Order fault structure (Catharine Fault Zone at Miller Property and the Larder Break at Kirkland Lake) potentially sharing a gold enriched magmatic hydrothermal reservoir at depth.

The Miller Gold Property also hosts near-surface, lower-grade, syenite intrusive hosted bulk-tonnage mineralization (similar to Sigma/ Lamaque). Drilling to date has already yielded long intercepts (+100m) of near surface, lower grade (+1.0g/t) mineralization at three separate known Syenite intrusions (Allied, Planet and Meilleur). Based only on drilling to date, management believes Miller has the potential to host +1Mozs of open-pit, bulk mineable gold resource over the entire Miller Gold Property.

The current Miller surface exploration and drill program has been designed to confirm and expand a historical Miller-Independence mineral resource (NI:43-101 non-compliant 270k ozs (0.73Mt at 11.5 g/t Au on 37 drill holes)* with the goal of providing an initial compliant resource by Q4 2022. This resource straddles the southern part of the Miller Gold Property and includes part of the newly optioned Searles Property.

*Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines Assessment report # OM87-6-L-239: AFRI file 32D04SW0265 "Mining and Geological Report on the 1987 Nortek Exploration Program" by Gordon B. French, President of French & Associates Inc., Highway 112, Tarzwell, Ontario.

A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating this historical estimate as a current mineral resource. The historical estimate cannot be fully verified. These values cannot and should not be relied upon and are only referred to herein as an indication of previously defined gold mineralization. In order to verify the estimate and to upgrade to NI 43-101 compliant categories, the historical area would need to be re-drilled with updated sampling procedures put in place.

The Kirkland District is being explored by major and junior gold companies with recent and pending consolidation transactions. Northstar spent $2 million in exploration at Miller in 2020, resulting in the expansion / discovery of four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) and the near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone. Northstar completed a 1,990-metre Phase IIA follow up diamond drill program at Miller on April 27, 2021. An extensive Miller surface exploration stripping, mapping and sampling program has just been completed and Northstar is more than halfway through a fully funded 2,400-metre, 2021 Phase IIB drill program.

Quality Control

All drill core from the Phase IIA drilling program has been logged with samples assayed for gold by AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario. Assay results are pending for drill holes MG21-56 and MG21-61.

Northstar has implemented a quality control program for its Miller Gold Property to ensure best practice in the sampling and analysis of the drill core, which includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified standards into the sample stream. NQ sized drill core is saw cut with half of the drill core sampled at intervals based on geological criteria including lithology, visual mineralization, and alteration. The remaining half of the core is stored on-site at Earlton, Ontario.

Drill core samples were submitted to AGAT Laboratories Timmins, Ontario facility for sample preparation and forwarding to AGAT Laboratories Mississauga Ontario for analyses. Gold analyses are obtained via industry standard fire assay with ICP finish using 50 g aliquots. For samples returning greater than 10 g/t gold follow-up fire assay analysis with a gravimetric finish is completed. Based on initial fire assay gold indications as well as visual indication of mineralization and alteration, intervals are selected for re-assay by the screen metallic fire assay method. Samples are also analysed for 48 trace and major elements by ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion. AGAT Laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited (Lab No. 665) for the preparation and analyses performed on the Miller Gold samples.

Samples collected in the 2021 surface exploration program and Phase IIB drilling program are being delivered to ALS Global in Timmins, Ontario for preparation and analysis.

Qualified Person

Trevor Boyd, PhD, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, has reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About NorthStar Gold Corp.

Northstar's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. The Kirkland District is being explored by major and junior gold companies with recent and pending consolidation transactions. Northstar spent $2 million in exploration at Miller in 2020, resulting in the expansion / discovery of four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) and the near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone. Northstar recently completed a 1,990 metre Phase IIA follow up diamond drill program at Miller on April 27th, 2021. The Company continues to experience significant assay lab reporting issues and delays from the Phase IIA program that Northstar hopes will be resolved in the very near term. An enhanced 2021 Miller surface exploration stripping, mapping and sampling program is complete and the Company is more than half way through a fully funded 2,400 metre, Phase IIB drill program. An additional 1,000 metres of drilling will focus primarily on Allied Syenite Gold Zone extensions.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 4,500 ha Bryce Property, an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the recently expanded Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is advancing all 3 properties to the NI 43-101 Technical Report stage to maximize geological understanding, increase investor awareness and optimize monetization opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

(604) 617-8191

bfowler@northstargoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Northstar Goldcorp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Northstar Gold Corp. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101969