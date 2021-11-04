Opawica Engages GoldSpot for 384-line kilometer Multi-Parameter Airborne Survey

Vancouver, November 4th, 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of GoldSpot Discovery Corp. ('GoldSpot') to undertake Multi-Parameter Airborne Survey System (M-PASS) over its Bazooka and McWatters properties in Rouyn Noranda camp of the Abitibi in Quebec.

The 384-line kilometre M-Pass survey is designed to enhance drill targeting on the eastern part of the Bazooka property. The M-Pass system will also develop tighter understanding of the geology in the under explored areas of the western half of the Bazooka Property.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated, "This is the first time that a Multi-Parameter Airborne Survey System has been used on the Bazooka and McWatters properties. With over 5kms of the Bazooka Property underexplored, we are looking to add new high-grade zones. This survey will add a new layer of information increasing our drill targeting efforts."

GoldSpots' M-PASS airborne platform consists of a triaxial magnetic gradient magnetic/VLF platform, 2048 channel radiometric sensor along with a high-precision LiDAR sensor and high-resolution cameras capable of producing four band imagery. The Company is planning to fly 384-line kilometers at 50m line spacing covering the entire Bazooka and McWatters properties. (See figure below)

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. is a Canadian-based group of expert geoscientists and data scientists who utilize computational methods (such as multivariate analysis or Machine Learning) to assist mining and exploration clients. GoldSpot offers unique processes to minimize client risk related to exploration targeting by optimizing aspects of conventional exploration workflows.

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (OGQ No. 35402), is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.



About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

