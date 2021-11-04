Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Shares of subsidiary Ceritech AG tradable on Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as of 5 November 2021

Mannheim. The shares of Ceritech AG (ISIN: DE000A3H2267, WKN: A3H226), in which Deutsche Rohstoff AG holds a 73.45% stake, can be traded on the General Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange from 5 November 2021. The company currently has no operating business. It is planned to seek high-growth assets for the Company. To this end, Ceritech's Management Board and Supervisory Board will talk to potential partners who have suitable projects and growth strategies and are interested in contributing them to a shell company. From Ceritech's point of view, mining projects in the field of gold or battery metals are particularly interesting. Later processing stages are also a possibility.

Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Ceritech AG and CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, commented: "We have completely restructured Ceritech in recent months and prepared it for a realignment. We want to use the listing to realize exciting ideas with potential partners that are not the primary focus of Deutsche Rohstoff AG. First and foremost, of course, we are considering business areas that we know well. However, we are also open to new topics if they are suitable for creating significant added value for shareholders."

Mannheim, 4 November 2021

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO

Phone +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de