RT Minerals Corp. Reports on Mobilization of Surface Exploration and Drilling Program at Link-Catharine RLDZ Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario

Vancouver, November 4, 2021 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized its 2021-2022 field program on the Company's 100% optioned Link-Catharine property, located about twenty-five kilometres southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The current field work consists of significant amounts of stripping, trenching and sampling on an initial three surficial outcrops and several local structures associated with the green carbonate (fuschite), mafic, ultramafic ("GCMU") rock assemblages. Previous excavations by RTM has identified auriferous outcrop (1.86 g/t Au in Fuschite - April 22, 2011 RTM News Release) and current stripping of this outcrop has revealed widespread quartz and carbonate veining at surface (see Photo 1) that continues northeastward along a pronounced zone of deformation. The two other recently discovered outcrops will continue to be stripped and trenched with all outcrops being extensively sampled.

A Three-Dimensional Distributed Array IP geophysical program has commenced on Link-Catharine covering the northern part of the property. The northern IP program will aid in the delineation of several geophysical targets and deformation corridors previously identified on magnetic surveys. The interpretation of the IP geophysical program is expected in the next 10 days.

In addition, the Company plans to drill up to twelve holes at an average of two hundred metres per hole below the previously described GCMU outcrops as well as on two prominent magnetic low signatures targeting "magnetic destruction" previously outlined from historical geophysical surveys. Existing and additional targets will be defined from the current northern 3D - IP survey. The prominent magnetic low features represent attractive (magnetic destruction) exploration targets for potential gold bearing syenite intrusive, gabbroic units and cross fault / deformation corridors. Similar targets are being pursued by other companies in this area of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt to the north of RTM claim holdings (Northstar Gold Inc. syenite intrusives and deep fault magnetic destruction targets). RTM drilling is expected to commence by on or about November 12, 2021.

In the broader Catharine / Marter Township area, the Company has completed regional mineral claim acquisition objectives whereby RTM locally dominates the Pacaud and Catharine fault structures / deformation corridors throughout its current land position (see news release, RTM July 22, 2021: Acquisition of 102 Square Kilometres of Mineral Claims Contiguous to Link-Catharine RLDZ Property, Ontario). Several areas of surface exploration and "drill ready" targets have been identified on the expanded land position. RTM will provide more details on all targets on the 102 square km land package over the next few months.

The Company cautions that geology and / or mineralization on properties held by RTM may not be indicative or comparable to geology or gold mineralization on adjacent or regional properties held by Northstar or other operators in the area.

Finally, the Company announces the grant of 1,000,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.08 per share over a two year term to two directors of the Company.

Qualified Person - Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for RTM and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

Photo 1 - Gold bearing outcrop with widespread quartz and carbonate veining at surface. 11/04/2021



About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and has 78,694,654 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 19.95 million shares are held in escrow to be released over a three-year period ending July 14, 2024. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property comprised of fifteen unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block, which is contiguous to the Company's 100% owned 102 square kilometre Catharine claim block. These properties are located approximately twenty-two kilometres south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property near Wawa, Ontario.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance (including, but not limited to, the overall size of the Offering, the proposed use of proceeds and the expected closing of any tranches thereof) and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

