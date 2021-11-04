Denarius Announces Voting Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held Today

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 - ("Denarius" or the "Company") (TSXV: DSLV) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today. The detailed results of the votes for each matter to be acted upon are set out below:



Item Description of Matter Outcome Voted Voted (%) 1. Fixing the number of directors at seven Approved For 99,365,170

Against 19,100 99.981%

0.019% 2. The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected: Serafino Iacono Approved For 99,366,170

Withheld 18,100 99.982%

0.018% Lombardo Paredes Arenas Approved For 99,355,170

Withheld 29,100 99.971%

0.029% Paul Sparkes Approved For 99,368,270

Withheld 16,000 99.984%

0.016% Jeffrey Couch Approved For 99,383,270

Withheld 1,000 99.999%

0.001% Jesus Perez Approved For 99,373,170

Withheld 11,100 99.989%

0.011% Gino Vitale Approved For 99,375,270

Withheld 9,000 99.991%

0.009% Francisco Sole Approved For 99,362,170

Withheld 22,100 99.978%

0.022% 3. Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors Approved For 99,507,225

Withheld 9,000 99.991%

0.009% 4. Approval of an ordinary resolution reapproving the stock option plan of the Corporation which fixes the maximum aggregate number of shares for issuance under the plan at 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation, as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Corporation dated October 4, 2021 (the "Circular") Approved For 99,347,070

Against 37,200 99.963%

0.037% 5. Approval of a special resolution to alter the Corporation's Notice of Articles to remove the application of the Pre-existing Company Provisions as defined in the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) from the Corporation, as more particularly described in the Circular Approved For 99,375,270

Against 9,000 99.991%

0.009% 6. Approval of a special resolution to delete and cancel the Corporation's current Articles in their entirety and create and adopt new Articles including the adoption of new special rights and restrictions attached to the Preference Shares of the Corporation, as more particularly described in the Circular Approved For 98,610,269

Against 774,001 99.221%

0.779%

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian-listed public company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain and the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company also owns the Zancudo Project in Colombia which is currently being explored by IAMGold Corp. pursuant to an option agreement for the exploration and potential purchase of an interest in the project.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariussilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Denarius Silver Corp.

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO

Email: investors@denariussilver.com

Website: www.denariussilver.com

