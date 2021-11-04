G2 Goldfields Announces Repricing of Certain Warrants

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 - G2 Goldfields Inc. ("G2" or the "Company") (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has conditionally approved the adjustment of the exercise price of 4,807,692 warrants with an exercise price of $1.00 (the "Adjusted Warrants") that were outstanding on April 9, 2021 (the effective date of the spin-out of the Sandy Lake project (the "Spin-Out Arrangement")) to $0.958. The other warrants that were outstanding as of the effective date of the Spin-Out Arrangement were not permitted to be adjusted under the TSXV's policies. The exercise price of the Adjusted Warrants was adjusted in accordance with the terms of such warrants to reflect the special distribution of the shares of S2 Minerals Inc. in connection with the Spin-Out Arrangement. The other terms of the Adjusted Warrants, including the expiry date of December 23, 2021, remain unchanged. Final approval of the TSXV is expected following issuance of this press release.



About G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields Inc. is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The Company owns a 100% interest in two past gold-producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

