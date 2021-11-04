Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Record Revenue, Earnings and Cash Flow for the First Nine Months of 2021

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - "Wheaton's diversified portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets continues to deliver strong results, including record revenue, earnings and cash flow in the first nine months of 2021. In addition, the Company declared a dividend of $0.15 per common share, a 25% increase relative to the prior year," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Strong year to date production, particularly driven by silver, has led the Company to narrow its annual guidance to 735,000 to 765,000 gold equivalent ounces, consistent with the previous midpoint of guidance."

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Over $200 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter and a record $650 million in the first nine months of 2021.

$269 million in revenue during the third quarter and a record $923 million in the first nine months of 2021.

$137 million in adjusted net earnings during the third quarter and a record $460 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Signed a non-binding term sheet with Rio2 Ltd. to enter into a precious metals purchase agreement in connection with the Fenix Gold project located in Chile.

Strong financial position with approximately $372 million in cash on hand and $2 billion of additional capacity through the revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2021.

Declared quarterly dividend1 of $0.15 per common share.

Operational Overview

(all figures in US dollars unless otherwise noted)

Q3 2021

Q3 2020 Change Units produced









Gold ounces

85,941

90,500 (5.0)% Silver ounces

6,394

6,028 6.1 % Palladium ounces

5,105

5,444 (6.2)% Cobalt pounds

370,522

- n.a. Gold equivalent ounces 2

184,918

181,184 2.1 % Units sold









Gold ounces

67,649

90,101 (24.9)% Silver ounces

5,487

4,999 9.8 % Palladium ounces

5,703

5,546 2.8 % Cobalt pounds

131,174

- n.a. Gold equivalent ounces 2

152,432

166,611 (8.5)% Revenue $ 268,957 $ 307,268 (12.5)% Net earnings $ 134,937 $ 149,875 (10.0)% Per share $ 0.300 $ 0.334 (10.2)% Adjusted net earnings 1 $ 137,087 $ 152,007 (9.8)% Per share 1 $ 0.304 $ 0.338 (10.1)% Operating cash flows $ 201,287 $ 228,099 (11.8)% Per share 1 $ 0.447 $ 0.508 (12.0)%

All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces and cobalt pounds produced & sold, per ounce/pound amounts & per share amounts.

Reiterating Gold Equivalent Production Guidance

Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2021 is now forecast to be approximately 735,000 to 765,000 gold equivalent ounces2 ("GEOs") in line with previous guidance of 720,000 to 780,000 GEOs. However, given strong performances at Peñasquito, Antamina and Voisey's Bay, coupled with production being lower than expected at Salobo, Wheaton is adjusting the production mix by metal as per the table below. Longer term guidance remains unchanged at an average production of 810,000 GEOs for the five-year period ending 2025 and 830,000 GEOs for the ten-year period ending in 20303.



Updated Guidance Original Guidance Gold Ounces 330,000 to 345,000 370,000 to 400,000 Silver Ounces('000s) 25,500 to 26,500 22,500 to 24,000 Other Metals2(GEOs) 45,000 to 55,000 40,000 to 45,000 Total GEOs2 735,000 to 765,000 720,000 to 780,000

Corporate Development

Fenix Gold Project: On July 20, 2021, the Company signed a non-binding term sheet with Rio2 Ltd. ("Rio2") to enter into a precious metals purchase agreement ("PMPA") in connection with the Fenix Gold project located in Chile. Under the terms of the proposed Fenix PMPA, the Company will acquire 6% of the gold production until 90,000 ounces have been delivered and 4% of the gold production until 140,000 ounces have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 3.5% for the life of mine. In addition, under the proposed Fenix PMPA, the Company will pay a total upfront cash consideration of $50 million, $25 million of which is payable upon closing, subject to certain conditions, and $25 million payable subject to Rio2's receipt of its Environmental Impact Assessment for the Fenix Gold project, and certain other conditions. In addition, the Company will make ongoing delivery payments equal to approximately 18% of the spot price until the value of gold delivered less the production payment is equal to the upfront consideration of $50 million, at which point the production payment will increase to 22% of the spot gold price. The entering into of the Fenix PMPA is subject to, among other matters, the negotiation and completion of definitive documentation.

Financial Review

Revenues

Revenue was $269 million in the third quarter of 2021 representing a 12% decrease from the third quarter of 2020 due primarily to a 9% decrease in the number of gold equivalent² ounces sold, primarily the result of a large build-up of payable ounces produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") at Salobo; and a 4% decrease in the average realized gold equivalent² price.

Cash Costs and Margin

Average cash costs¹ in the third quarter of 2021 were $410 per gold equivalent² ounce as compared to $421 in third quarter of 2020.This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,354 per gold equivalent² ounce sold, a decrease of 5% as compared with the third quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet (at September 30, 2021)

Approximately $372 million of cash on hand.

The Company's $2 billion revolving term loan (the "Revolving Facility") remains fully repaid.

Third Quarter Asset Highlights

Salobo: In the third quarter of 2021, Salobo produced 55,200 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 13% relative to the third quarter of 2020 due to lower throughput and grade. On October 22, 2021, Vale S.A. ("Vale") announced the resumption of conveyor belt operations at Salobo, that was halted for 18 days due to a fire. Other activities, including mine and maintenance operations, continued as usual during this period but concentrate production was interrupted. Concentrate production resumed on October 22, 2021 and ramped up over a three day period. Vale further reports that physical completion of the Salobo III mine expansion was 81% at the end of the third quarter and is on track for start-up in the second half of 2022.

Peñasquito: In the third quarter of 2021, Peñasquito produced 2.2 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 9% relative to the third quarter of 2020, with throughput, grades and recoveries all being higher.

Antamina: In the third quarter of 2021, Antamina produced 1.5 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 2% relative to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher recoveries. Subsequent to the quarter, as per Compañía Minera Antamina S.A.'s (the operating company of Antamina) news release dated October 31, 2021, operations at Antamina have been temporarily suspended to ensure the health and safety of its workforce and other stakeholders following recent protests in Peru.

Constancia: In the third quarter of 2021, Constancia produced 0.5 million ounces of attributable silver and 8,500 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 21% and 126%, respectively, relative to the third quarter of 2020. Silver production was higher primarily as a result of higher grades. The increase in gold production was primarily due to higher grades resulting from the commencement of ore production from the Pampacancha satellite deposit and the increase in fixed recoveries from 55% to 70%, partially offset by the receipt of 2,005 ounces in the third quarter of 2020 related to delays in accessing the Pampacancha deposit while no delay payment was received in 2021.

Sudbury: In the third quarter of 2021, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 500 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 88% relative to the third quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to lower throughput, as operations at the mine were suspended due to a labour dispute, which lasted from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021. Vale announced on August 3, 2021 that a new five-year collective bargaining agreement had been ratified with mine workers. The Sudbury PMPA had an effective date of February 28, 2013 with a term of 20 years. Under the provisions of the Sudbury PMPA, should the facilities at Sudbury be shut down for 60 or more cumulative days, exclusive of scheduled maintenance or shutdowns for periods of 20 days or less, the term of the Sudbury PMPA shall be extended for the same duration. As a result, the term of the agreement was extended by 69 days.

Stillwater: In the third quarter of 2021, the Stillwater mines produced 2,900 ounces of attributable gold and 5,100 ounces of attributable palladium, a decrease of approximately 7% for gold and 6% for palladium relative to the third quarter of 2020 due to lower grades.

San Dimas: In the third quarter of 2021, San Dimas produced 11,900 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 29% relative to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher throughput coupled with the impact of changing the silver to gold conversion ratio from 70:1 to 90:1 from April 1, 2020 to October 15, 2020, at which time it reverted to 70:1.

Voisey's Bay: In the third quarter of 2021, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 371,000 pounds of attributable cobalt. As at the end of the third quarter 2021, approximately 488,000 pounds of cobalt were held in inventory by Wheaton and 638,000 pounds were produced but not yet delivered. As per Vale's Third Quarter 2021 Performance Report, physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension, which includes developing two underground mines - Reid Brook and Eastern Deeps - was 70% at the end of the third quarter.

Rosemont: Hudbay announced on September 22, 2021, the intersection of additional high-grade copper sulphide and oxide mineralization on its wholly-owned patented mining claims located within close proximity of its Rosemont copper project in Arizona ("Copper World"). To date, seven deposits have been identified at Copper World with a combined strike length of over seven kilometres. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 166 holes were completed totaling over 91,000 feet of drilling. Hudbay expects to publish an initial inferred mineral resource estimate for Copper World before the end of 2021, and these mineral resource estimates will form the basis for a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") expected to be released by Hudbay in the first half of 2022. The Copper World discovery is included in Wheaton's area of interest under the PMPA.

Produced But Not Yet Delivered4

As at September 30, 2021, payable ounces and pounds attributable to the Company produced but not yet delivered amounted to:

81,200 payable gold ounces, an increase of 15,000 ounces during Q3 2021, primarily due to an increase during the period at the Salobo mine.

4.1 million payable silver ounces, virtually unchanged during Q3 2021, as decreases during the period at the Peñasquito mine were offset by an increase at the Yauliyacu mine.

5,600 payable palladium ounces, a decrease of 1,200 ounces during Q3 2021.

638,000 payable cobalt pounds, a decrease of 139,300 pounds during Q3 2021.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

Sustainability

COVID-19 Community Support and Response Fund: In the second quarter of 2020, Wheaton announced the launch of a $5 million Community Support and Response Fund (the "CSR Fund") to support global efforts to combat the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CSR Fund is designed to meet the immediate needs of the communities in which Wheaton and its mining partners operate. This fund is incremental to Wheaton's already active Community Investment Program that currently provides support to over 50 programs in multiple communities around the world. As of September 30, 2021, the Company has made donations totaling approximately $4 million through the CSR Fund.

ESG Ratings: Following recent rating updates, Wheaton's Sustainalytics5 score further improved from 9.2 to 7.9 indicating reduced risk exposure and maintained its AA rating from MSCI5 demonstrating Wheaton's continued leadership in ESG practices. Wheaton is currently ranked in the Global Top 50 out of more than 14,000 companies and #1 for precious metals out of 122 companies by Sustainalytics5.

Partner CSR Program: Wheaton continues to support a wide range of programs with mining partners including Vale, Glencore, Hudbay and First Majestic Silver focused on education, health, entrepreneurial support, and community engagement opportunities in the communities near the mines from which Wheaton receives precious metals. In the third quarter of 2021, a solar panel installation project was completed at a Knowledge Station run by the Vale Foundation in the community of Marabá, Brazil.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals' MD&A and Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Wes Carson, P.Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations, is a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Wheaton Precious Metals believes that there are no significant differences between its corporate governance practices and those required to be followed by United States domestic issuers under the NYSE listing standards. This confirmation is located on the Wheaton Precious Metals website at http://www.wheatonpm.com/Company/corporate-governance/default.aspx

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Outlook

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2021 is forecast to be 330,000 to 345,000 ounces of gold, 25.5 to 26.5 million ounces of silver, and 45,000 to 55,000 GEOs of other metals, resulting in production of approximately 735,000 to 765,000 GEOs, in line with previous guidance. For the five-year period ending in 2025, the Company estimates that average production will amount to 810,000 GEOs3. For the ten-year period ending in 2030, the Company estimates that average annual production will amount to 830,000 GEOs3.

In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company and Wheaton includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

End Notes

________________________________ 1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter.

2 Commodity price assumptions for the gold equivalent production and sales in 2021 and long-term forecasts are $1,800 / ounce gold, $25 / ounce silver, and $2,300 / ounce palladium and $17.75 / pound cobalt. Other metal includes palladium and cobalt.

3 Gold equivalent guidance based on the commodity prices outlined in note 2 above. Five- and ten-year guidance do not include optionality production from Pascua Lama, Navidad, Cotabambas, or additional expansions at Salobo outside of project currently in construction. In addition, five-year guidance also does not include any production from Rosemont, Toroparu, Kutcho, or the Victor project at Sudbury.

4 Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces and cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered are based on management estimates only and rely upon information provided by the owners and operators of mining operations and may be revised and updated in future periods as additional information is received.

5 Rating current as of October 7, 2021, for Sustainalytics and as of September 23, 2021, for MSCI.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings





Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Sales

$ 268,957 $ 307,268 $ 923,468 $ 810,012 Cost of sales

















Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 62,529 $ 70,119 $ 219,757 $ 202,238 Depletion



54,976

60,601

195,458

184,104 Total cost of sales

$ 117,505 $ 130,720 $ 415,215 $ 386,342 Gross margin

$ 151,452 $ 176,548 $ 508,253 $ 423,670 General and administrative expenses



13,595

21,326

44,030

56,307 Earnings from operations

$ 137,857 $ 155,222 $ 464,223 $ 367,363 Other (income) expense



1,108

2,624

(2,194)

(1,340) Earnings before finance costs and income taxes $ 136,749 $ 152,598 $ 466,417 $ 368,703 Finance costs



1,379

2,766

4,309

14,519 Earnings before income taxes

$ 135,370 $ 149,832 $ 462,108 $ 354,184 Income tax (expense) recovery



(433)

43

955

(3,601) Net earnings

$ 134,937 $ 149,875 $ 463,063 $ 350,583 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.300 $ 0.334 $ 1.029 $ 0.782 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.299 $ 0.332 $ 1.026 $ 0.779 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















Basic



450,326

449,125

449,977

448,484 Diluted



451,717

451,999

451,369

449,892

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at

September 30 As at

December 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2021 2020 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 372,450 $ 192,683 Accounts receivable

10,392

5,883 Other

9,874

3,265 Total current assets $ 392,716 $ 201,831 Non-current assets







Mineral stream interests $ 5,505,663 $ 5,488,391 Early deposit mineral stream interests

34,741

33,241 Mineral royalty interest

6,606

3,047 Long-term equity investments

71,741

199,878 Convertible notes receivable

15,489

11,353 Property, plant and equipment

5,790

6,289 Other

13,994

13,242 Total non-current assets $ 5,654,024 $ 5,755,441 Total assets $ 6,046,740 $ 5,957,272 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 14,514 $ 13,023 Current portion of performance share units

13,348

17,297 Current portion of lease liabilities

801

773 Other

154

76 Total current liabilities $ 28,817 $ 31,169 Non-current liabilities







Bank debt $ - $ 195,000 Lease liabilities

2,258

2,864 Deferred income taxes

276

214 Performance share units

8,667

11,784 Pension liability

2,369

1,670 Total non-current liabilities $ 13,570 $ 211,532 Total liabilities $ 42,387 $ 242,701 Shareholders' equity







Issued capital $ 3,685,032 $ 3,646,291 Reserves

50,769

126,882 Retained earnings

2,268,552

1,941,398 Total shareholders' equity $ 6,004,353 $ 5,714,571 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,046,740 $ 5,957,272

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities















Net earnings $ 134,937 $ 149,875 $ 463,063 $ 350,583 Adjustments for















Depreciation and depletion

55,445

61,050

196,869

185,542 Interest expense

30

1,795

324

11,289 Equity settled stock based compensation

1,315

1,319

3,946

4,127 Performance share units

2,824

9,325

(7,128)

11,734 Pension expense

294

265

710

533 Income tax expense (recovery)

433

(43)

(955)

3,601 Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held

1,246

1,107

2,392

845 Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable

490

1,095

(4,136)

(1,382) Investment income recognized in net earnings

(178)

(23)

(275)

(178) Other

(9)

567

685

513 Change in non-cash working capital

4,434

3,656

(5,341)

2,771 Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest $ 201,261 $ 229,988 $ 650,154 $ 569,978 Income taxes recovered (paid)

-

-

(51)

70 Interest paid

(31)

(1,912)

(401)

(12,745) Interest received

57

23

154

177 Cash generated from operating activities $ 201,287 $ 228,099 $ 649,856 $ 557,480 Financing activities















Bank debt repaid $ - $ (153,000) $ (195,000) $ (387,000) Credit facility extension fees

(54)

(6)

(1,727)

(1,373) Share purchase options exercised

183

2,763

5,719

20,779 Lease payments

(196)

(132)

(583)

(438) Dividends paid

(57,235)

(37,309)

(160,784)

(120,312) Cash (used for) generated from financing activities $ (57,302) $ (187,684) $ (352,375) $ (488,344) Investing activities















Mineral stream interests $ (1,055) $ (40) $ (216,845) $ (40) Early deposit mineral stream interests

(750)

(750)

(1,500)

(1,500) Mineral royalty interest

-

-

(3,571)

- Acquisition of long-term investments

(5,076)

(10,671)

(7,453)

(10,671) Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments

-

49,454

112,188

49,577 Dividends received

110

-

110

- Other

(171)

(363)

(691)

(691) Cash generated from (used for) investing activities $ (6,942) $ 37,630 $ (117,762) $ 36,675 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (39) $ 25 $ 48 $ 37 Increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 137,004 $ 78,070 $ 179,767 $ 105,848 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

235,446

131,764

192,683

103,986 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 372,450 $ 209,834 $ 372,450 $ 209,834

Summary of Units Produced







Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Gold ounces produced ²















Salobo 55,205 55,590 46,622 62,854 63,408 59,104 62,575 74,716 Sudbury 3 465 4,563 7,004 6,659 3,798 9,257 7,795 6,468 Constancia 8 8,533 5,519 2,453 3,929 3,780 3,470 3,681 4,757 San Dimas 4, 8 11,936 11,478 10,491 11,652 9,228 6,074 11,318 11,352 Stillwater 5 2,949 2,962 3,041 3,290 3,176 3,222 2,955 3,585 Other

















Minto 6 1,703 3,206 2,638 789 1,832 2,928 2,124 2,189

777 9 4,717 5,035 6,280 2,866 5,278 4,728 4,551 3,987

Marmato 433 1,713 - - - - - - Total Other 6,853 9,954 8,918 3,655 7,110 7,656 6,675 6,176 Total gold ounces produced 85,941 90,066 78,529 92,039 90,500 88,783 94,999 107,054 Silver ounces produced 2















Peñasquito 8 2,180 2,026 2,202 2,014 1,992 967 2,658 1,895 Antamina 8 1,548 1,558 1,577 1,930 1,516 612 1,311 1,342 Constancia 8 521 468 406 478 430 254 461 632 Other

















Los Filos 8 12 26 31 6 17 14 29 55

Zinkgruvan 658 457 420 515 498 389 662 670

Yauliyacu 8 432 821 737 454 679 273 557 358

Stratoni 8 164 165 185 156 148 183 147

Minto 6 25 33 21 16 15 19 18 18

Neves-Corvo 362 408 345 420 281 479 377 385

Aljustrel 314 400 474 440 348 388 352 325

Cozamin 199 183 230 - - - - -

Marmato 10 39 - - - - - -

Keno Hill 44 55 27 - - - - -

777 9 81 83 130 51 96 108 96 81 Total Other 2,145 2,669 2,580 2,087 2,090 1,818 2,274 2,039 Total silver ounces produced 6,394 6,721 6,765 6,509 6,028 3,651 6,704 5,908 Palladium ounces produced ²















Stillwater 5 5,105 5,301 5,769 5,672 5,444 5,759 5,312 6,057 Cobalt pounds produced ²















Voisey's Bay 370,522 379,757 1,162,243 ¹? - - - - - GEOs produced 7 184,918 193,927 191,308 189,682 181,184 146,857 194,901 196,850 SEOs produced 7 13,314 13,963 13,774 13,657 13,045 10,574 14,033 14,173 Average payable rate 2















Gold 96.2% 95.8% 95.0% 95.2% 95.3% 94.7% 95.1% 95.6% Silver 86.6% 87.0% 86.6% 86.3% 86.1% 81.9% 85.6% 85.3% Palladium 94.5% 95.0% 91.6% 93.6% 94.0% 90.8% 91.0% 92.2% Cobalt 93.3% 93.3% 93.3% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. GEO 7 91.2% 91.7% 90.4% 91.1% 91.1% 89.8% 90.4% 91.5%

1) All figures in thousands except cobalt pounds and gold and palladium ounces produced. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures and payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. Operations at the Sudbury mines were suspended from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021 as a result of a labour disruption by unionized employees. 4) Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. Effective April 1, 2020, the fixed gold to silver exchange ratio was revised to 90:1, with the 70:1 ratio being reinstated on October 15, 2020. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q3-2021 - 472,000 ounces; Q2-2021 - 467,000 ounces; Q1-2021 - 429,000 ounces; Q4-2020 - 485,000 ounces; Q3-2020 - 420,000 ounces; Q2-2020 - 276,000 ounces; Q1-2020 - 419,000 ounces; Q4-2019 - 415,000 ounces. 5) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 6) The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019. 7) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021. 8) Operations at these mines had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second half of 2020, all of the operations were restarted. Additionally, operations at Los Filos were suspended from September 3, 2020 to December 23, 2020 as the result of an illegal road blockade by members of the nearby Carrizalillo community and had been temporarily suspended from June 22, 2021 to July 26, 2021 as the result of illegal blockades by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community. 9) Operations at 777 were temporarily suspended from October 11, 2020 to November 25, 2020 as a result of an incident that occurred on October 9th during routine maintenance of the hoist rope and skip. 10) Effective January 1, 2021, the Company was entitled to cobalt production from the Voisey's Bay mine. As per the Voisey's Bay PMPA with Vale, Wheaton is entitled to any cobalt processed at the Long Harbour Processing Plant as of January 1, 2021, resulting in reported production in the first quarter of 2021 including some material produced at the Voisey's Bay mine in the previous quarter.

Summary of Units Sold







Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Gold ounces sold















Salobo 35,185 57,296 51,423 53,197 59,584 68,487 74,944 58,137 Sudbury 2 1,915 6,945 3,691 7,620 7,858 7,414 4,822 7,394 Constancia 7 8,159 2,321 1,676 3,853 4,112 3,024 3,331 5,108 San Dimas 7 11,346 11,214 10,273 11,529 9,687 6,030 11,358 11,499 Stillwater 3 2,820 2,574 3,074 3,069 3,015 3,066 3,510 2,925 Other

















Minto 4 1,907 2,359 2,390 1,540 - - - -

777 5,879 5,694 2,577 5,435 5,845 4,783 2,440 4,160

Marmato 438 1,687 - - - - - - Total Other 8,224 9,740 4,967 6,975 5,845 4,783 2,440 4,160 Total gold ounces sold 67,649 90,090 75,104 86,243 90,101 92,804 100,405 89,223 Silver ounces sold















Peñasquito 7 2,210 1,844 2,174 1,417 1,799 1,917 2,310 1,268 Antamina 7 1,502 1,499 1,930 1,669 1,090 788 1,244 1,227 Constancia 7 484 295 346 442 415 254 350 672 Other

















Los Filos 7 12 42 27 - 19 25 37 26

Zinkgruvan 354 355 293 326 492 376 447 473

Yauliyacu 7 182 601 1,014 15 580 704 9 561

Stratoni 41 167 117 169 134 77 163 120

Minto 4 24 29 26 20 - - - -

Neves-Corvo 193 215 239 145 201 236 204 154

Aljustrel 155 208 257 280 148 252 123 121

Cozamin 170 168 173 - - - - -

Marmato 10 35 - - - - - -

Keno Hill 51 33 12 - - - - -

777 99 109 49 93 121 100 41 62 Total Other 1,291 1,962 2,207 1,048 1,695 1,770 1,024 1,517 Total silver ounces sold 5,487 5,600 6,657 4,576 4,999 4,729 4,928 4,684 Palladium ounces sold















Stillwater 3 5,703 3,869 5,131 4,591 5,546 4,976 4,938 5,312 Cobalt pounds sold















Voisey's Bay 131,174 394,623 132,277 - - - - - GEOs sold 5 152,432 176,700 175,419 155,665 166,611 164,844 175,154 161,066 SEOs sold 5 10,975 12,722 12,630 11,208 11,996 11,869 12,611 11,597 Cumulative payable units PBND 6















Gold ounces 81,246 66,250 70,072 70,555 75,750 79,632 88,383 98,475 Silver ounces 4,056 3,975 3,738 4,486 3,437 3,222 4,961 4,142 Palladium ounces 5,619 6,822 5,373 5,597 4,616 4,883 4,875 4,872 Cobalt pounds 637,986 777,304 819,819 - - - - - GEO 5 151,056 137,835 136,933 140,008 129,391 130,623 163,521 162,225 SEO 5 10,423 9,372 9,277 10,081 9,316 9,405 11,774 11,680 Inventory on hand















Cobalt pounds 488,324 134,482 132,277 - - - - -

1) All figures in thousands except cobalt pounds and gold and palladium ounces sold. 2) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. 3) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 4) The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021. 6) Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 7) Operations at these mines had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second half of 2020, all of the operations were restarted.

Results of Operations

The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Units Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 55,205 35,185 $ 1,795 $ 412 $ 374 $ 63,154 $ 35,504 $ 50,404 $ 2,455,567 Sudbury 4 465 1,915

1,794

400

1,024

3,436

708

2,242

308,158 Constancia 8,533 8,159

1,795

411

315

14,645

8,723

11,487

101,741 San Dimas 11,936 11,346

1,795

618

322

20,365

9,693

13,351

171,617 Stillwater 2,949 2,820

1,795

326

397

5,061

3,024

4,144

220,949 Other 5 6,853 8,224

1,794

590

38

14,755

9,586

9,887

64,985

85,941 67,649 $ 1,795 $ 464 $ 337 $ 121,416 $ 67,238 $ 91,515 $ 3,323,017 Silver































Peñasquito 2,180 2,210 $ 24.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.55 $ 53,259 $ 35,932 $ 43,776 $ 328,470 Antamina 1,548 1,502

23.99

4.80

7.53

36,000

17,503

28,993

589,816 Constancia 521 484

24.09

6.05

7.56

11,668

5,076

9,033

208,537 Other 6 2,145 1,291

22.97

6.33

4.49

29,660

15,686

24,011

602,796

6,394 5,487 $ 23.80 $ 5.06 $ 5.21 $ 130,587 $ 74,197 $ 105,813 $ 1,729,619 Palladium































Stillwater 5,105 5,703 $ 2,426 $ 468 $ 442 $ 13,834 $ 8,644 $ 11,168 $ 234,883 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 370,522 131,174 $ 23.78 $ 5.15 $ 8.17 $ 3,120 $ 1,373 $ 159 $ 218,144 Operating results













$ 268,957 $ 151,452 $ 208,655 $ 5,505,663 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (13,595) $ (6,432)



Finance costs





















(1,379)

(1,039)



Other



















(1,108)

103



Income tax





















(433)

-



Total other















$ (16,515) $ (7,368) $ 541,077





















$ 134,937 $ 201,287 $ 6,046,740

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except cobalt pounds produced and sold, gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating 777, Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Rosemont and Santo Domingo gold interests. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, Cozamin, Marmato and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash Operating Margin

($'s Per Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 184,918 152,432 $ 1,764 $ 410 $ 1,354 $ 361 $ 993 Silver equivalent basis 5 13,314 10,975 $ 24.51 $ 5.70 $ 18.81 $ 5.01 $ 13.80

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Units Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 63,408 59,584 $ 1,902 $ 408 $ 374 $ 113,319 $ 66,700 $ 91,917 $ 2,529,258 Sudbury 4 3,798 7,858

1,929

400

831

15,161

5,485

12,018

327,352 Constancia 3,780 4,112

1,902

407

338

7,819

4,758

6,147

106,870 San Dimas 9,228 9,687

1,902

612

315

18,423

9,442

14,309

185,835 Stillwater 3,176 3,015

1,902

345

449

5,734

3,341

4,695

225,688 Other 5 7,110 5,845

1,929

423

305

11,278

7,022

8,804

9,184

90,500 90,101 $ 1,906 $ 428 $ 404 $ 171,734 $ 96,748 $ 137,890 $ 3,384,187 Silver































Peñasquito 1,992 1,799 $ 24.55 $ 4.26 $ 3.24 $ 44,154 $ 30,660 $ 36,492 $ 355,167 Antamina 1,516 1,090

24.55

4.67

8.74

26,758

12,139

21,666

641,521 Constancia 430 415

24.55

5.99

7.63

10,190

4,538

7,704

220,417 Other 6 2,090 1,695

24.98

8.37

1.94

42,332

24,859

24,333

475,613

6,028 4,999 $ 24.69 $ 5.89 $ 4.36 $ 123,434 $ 72,196 $ 90,195 $ 1,692,718 Palladium































Stillwater 5,444 5,546 $ 2,182 $ 383 $ 428 $ 12,100 $ 7,604 $ 9,977 $ 243,354 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 227,510 Operating results













$ 307,268 $ 176,548 $ 238,062 $ 5,547,769 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (21,326) $ (7,239)



Finance costs





















(2,766)

(2,820)



Other



















(2,624)

96



Income tax





















43

-



Total other















$ (26,673) $ (9,963) $ 543,418





















$ 149,875 $ 228,099 $ 6,091,187

1 Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except cobalt pounds produced and sold, gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2 Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto and 777 gold interests as well as the non-operating Rosemont gold interest. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Keno Hill, Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash Operating Margin

($'s Per Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 181,184 166,611 $ 1,844 $ 421 $ 1,423 $ 364 $ 1,059 Silver equivalent basis 5 13,045 11,996 $ 25.61 $ 5.85 $ 19.76 $ 5.05 $ 14.71

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021.

Non-IFRS Measures

Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis, with the Company receiving its first deliveries of cobalt from Voisey's Bay during the first quarter of 2021; and (iv) cash operating margin. The Company has removed the non-IFRS measure associated with net debt as Wheaton fully repaid its debt during the first quarter of 2021.

i. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of non-cash impairment charges,non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.





The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).







Three Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2021

2020 Net earnings

$ 134,937

$ 149,875 Add back (deduct):











(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



1,246



1,107 (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of convertible notes receivable



490



1,095 Income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statement of Shareholders' Equity



(269)



(92) Income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statement of OCI



627



(9) Other



56



31 Adjusted net earnings

$ 137,087

$ 152,007 Divided by:











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



450,326



449,125 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



451,717



451,999 Equals:











Adjusted earnings per share - basic

$ 0.304

$ 0.338 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.303

$ 0.336

ii. Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.





The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).



Three Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2021

2020 Cash generated by operating activities

$ 201,287

$ 228,099 Divided by:











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



450,326



449,125 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



451,717



451,999 Equals:











Operating cash flow per share - basic

$ 0.447

$ 0.508 Operating cash flow per share - diluted

$ 0.446

$ 0.505

iii. Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.



Three Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold, cobalt pounds sold and per unit amounts)

2021

2020 Cost of sales

$ 117,505

$ 130,720 Less: depletion



(54,976)



(60,601) Cash cost of sales

$ 62,529

$ 70,119 Cash cost of sales is comprised of:











Total cash cost of gold sold

$ 31,405

$ 38,570 Total cash cost of silver sold



27,782



29,426 Total cash cost of palladium sold



2,667



2,123 Total cash cost of cobalt sold



675



- Total cash cost of sales

$ 62,529

$ 70,119 Divided by:











Total gold ounces sold



67,649



90,101 Total silver ounces sold



5,487



4,999 Total palladium ounces sold



5,703



5,546 Total cobalt pounds sold



131,174



- Equals:











Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)

$ 464

$ 428 Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)

$ 5.06

$ 5.89 Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)

$ 468

$ 383 Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)

$ 5.15

$ n.a.

iv. Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.



Three Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for cobalt pounds sold, gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)

2021

2020 Total sales:











Gold

$ 121,416

$ 171,734 Silver

$ 130,587

$ 123,434 Palladium

$ 13,834

$ 12,100 Cobalt

$ 3,120

$ - Divided by:











Total gold ounces sold



67,649



90,101 Total silver ounces sold



5,487



4,999 Total palladium ounces sold



5,703



5,546 Total cobalt pounds sold



131,174



- Equals:











Average realized price of gold (per ounce)

$ 1,795

$ 1,906 Average realized price of silver (per ounce)

$ 23.80

$ 24.69 Average realized price of palladium (per ounce)

$ 2,426

$ 2,182 Average realized price of cobalt (per pound)

$ 23.78

$ n.a. Less:











Average cash cost of gold 1 (per ounce)

$ (464)

$ (428) Average cash cost of silver 1 (per ounce)

$ (5.06)

$ (5.89) Average cash cost of palladium 1 (per ounce)

$ (468)

$ (383) Average cash cost of cobalt 1 (per pound)

$ (5.15)

$ n.a. Equals:











Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold

$ 1,331

$ 1,478 As a percentage of realized price of gold



74%



78% Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold

$ 18.74

$ 18.80 As a percentage of realized price of silver



79%



76% Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold

$ 1,958

$ 1,799 As a percentage of realized price of palladium



81%



82% Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold

$ 18.63

$ n.a. As a percentage of realized price of cobalt



78%



n.a.

1) Please refer to non-IFRS measure (iii), above.

These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

