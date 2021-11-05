Conference Call to Be Held on November 10, 2021 at 9:00 ET/6:00 PT
DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 - Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, plans to provide third quarter results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, before market open. A conference call to discuss the third quarter results will also be held on November 10, 2021 at 9:00 am ET (6:00 am PT).
Conference Call - November 10, 2021 / 9:00 am ET (6:00 am PT)
To access the call, please dial: Canada & US toll-free - 1-800-367-2403 Outside of Canada & US - 1-334-777-6978
Conference ID: 8698226
A recording of the conference call will be available on our website until Friday, November 26, 2021 at www.hycroftmining.com.
About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft Mine ranks among the top 20 largest primary gold deposits in the world and is the second largest in the United States.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycroft-to-announce-third-quarter-results-on-november-10-2021-301417324.html
