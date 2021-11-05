Menü Artikel
Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $660,000

13:10 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Kelowna, November 5, 2021 - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") today announced that since September 1st it has received total proceeds of approx. $660,000 from the exercise of stock options and warrants. The warrants were issued pursuant to a private placements that closed in September and October 2018 and August 2020. Accordingly, the Company has issued a total of 6,031,000 shares of common stock in exchange for the exercised options and warrants.

The proceeds received by Fission from the exercise of the options and warrants will be used for working capital, and general corporate purposes.

None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 14 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. Fission 3.0 has recently completed an $8 million funding with Red Cloud Securities and are currently planning a winter exploration/drill program on their PLN project. They are also entertaining JV partners with some of their other projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102143


