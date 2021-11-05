Lithium Chile Grants Stock Options (TSXV:LITH) (OTCBB:LTMCF)

CALGARY, November 5, 2021 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) is pleased to announce the grant of 750,000 stock options to Advisors and Consultants of the Company (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years at $0.68. The Options are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 68,800 hectares covering sections of 10 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile and 1 property of 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 22,429 hectares, that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person in the absence of such registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "anticipated", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.

You are cautioned that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.