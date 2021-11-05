Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, November 5, 2021 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX) (OTCQB:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of Silver X has approved the settlement of up to CAD$1,668,518 of debt (the "Debt Settlement") through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Shares").

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, Silver X would issue up to 5,296,882 Shares at a deemed price of $0.315 per Share to Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("Baker Steel").

The Company previously announced on July 28, 2021, that Baker Steel had participated in a debt settlement transaction with the Company to convert the principal amount of its US$1 million (the "Note") together with accrued interest and arrangement fees in the amount of CAD$1,608,893 into Shares, however at that time the Company and Baker Steel only settled the interest on Baker Steel's US$4 million unsecured convertible debenture (the "Debenture") by issuing 593,536 Shares. The Company and Baker Steel are now settling the principal amount of the Note together with accrued interest and arrangement fees in the amount of CAD$1,668,518 at a deemed price of $0.315 per Share. The issuance of the Shares to Baker Steel is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverx-mining.com.

