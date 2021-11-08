Menü Artikel
Starcore Announces New Drilling Begins on New Gold Target at El Creston in Opodepe, Sonora State, Mexico

08:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, November 8, 2021 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the start of DDH exploration on its MEZTLI 4 and TEOCUITLA claims located in Opodepe, Sonora, Mexico (see Fig.1). This first stage explores five different veins that were discovered after more than eight months of geological works with more than 2000 samples taken (see Fig. 2), and assays and metallurgical tests done (Fig. 3), the results of which formed the direction of the current exploration program (see Fig. 4).

As reported in its news release of August 17, 2021, the Opodepe project represents a three-dimensional prospect for Starcore with possibilities as a moly deposit, or as a property with gold showings, and thirdly as a project with the potential for copper porphyry at depth. These concessions of 11,364 hectares (the MEZTLI 4 claims) have never been explored for precious metals. With the acquisition of 3,087 hectares northwest of the MEZTLI 4 claims (the TEOCUITLA concessions), Starcore now has a total of 14,451 hectares to explore, with five veins identified thus far for the initial stage of drilling.



Fig. 1 OPODEPE PROJECT LOCATION

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4479/102226_ed06d8d964ce1b29_002full.jpg



Fig. 2 MAP SHOWING THE 5 VEINS TO BE EXPLORED FIRST STAGE

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4479/102226_ed06d8d964ce1b29_004full.jpg

Fig. 3 TABLE OF ASSAYS LAB RESULTS

# Targets Target Claim Recognized surface length (mt) Economic length (mt) Surface Economic width (mt) Surface Au g/t Ag g/t
1 Mana System Meztli 4 2100 300 1.07 0.52 250
2 Karla System NW 1815 280 0.53 3.52 13
3 Nom 520 200 0.55 4.19 43
4 El Guerigo 1800 110 0.98 0.11 162
5 San Gerónimo 196 100 0.40 0.40 120
6 Midas Vein New claims acquired 580 190 0.73 0.20 160
7 La Aurora - La Espinada Vein old Dumps 0.21 241
8 La Última Old mining non visited
9 El Oro Other claim 500 70 0.53 10.30 5

Fig. 4 DDH FIRST STAGE PROGRAM

DDH SCHEDULE 2021
Target Company Claim Holes Category Meters
Mana System Contractor Meztli 4 8 Greenfield 620
Nom Meztli 4 7 Greenfield 630
El Guerigo Meztli 4 7 Greenfield 450
Karlas Meztli 4 3 Greenfield 500
Midas Teocuitla 2 Greenfield 300
Total 27 2500

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Signed "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EVAN EADIE
Investor Relations
Telephone: (604) 602-4935 x 203
Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935
Email: eeadie@starcore.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, nor does it accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102226


