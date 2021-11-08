Starcore Announces New Drilling Begins on New Gold Target at El Creston in Opodepe, Sonora State, Mexico

Vancouver, November 8, 2021 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the start of DDH exploration on its MEZTLI 4 and TEOCUITLA claims located in Opodepe, Sonora, Mexico (see Fig.1). This first stage explores five different veins that were discovered after more than eight months of geological works with more than 2000 samples taken (see Fig. 2), and assays and metallurgical tests done (Fig. 3), the results of which formed the direction of the current exploration program (see Fig. 4).

As reported in its news release of August 17, 2021, the Opodepe project represents a three-dimensional prospect for Starcore with possibilities as a moly deposit, or as a property with gold showings, and thirdly as a project with the potential for copper porphyry at depth. These concessions of 11,364 hectares (the MEZTLI 4 claims) have never been explored for precious metals. With the acquisition of 3,087 hectares northwest of the MEZTLI 4 claims (the TEOCUITLA concessions), Starcore now has a total of 14,451 hectares to explore, with five veins identified thus far for the initial stage of drilling.





Fig. 1 OPODEPE PROJECT LOCATION



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4479/102226_ed06d8d964ce1b29_002full.jpg





Fig. 2 MAP SHOWING THE 5 VEINS TO BE EXPLORED FIRST STAGE



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4479/102226_ed06d8d964ce1b29_004full.jpg

Fig. 3 TABLE OF ASSAYS LAB RESULTS

# Targets Target Claim Recognized surface length (mt) Economic length (mt) Surface Economic width (mt) Surface Au g/t Ag g/t 1 Mana System Meztli 4 2100 300 1.07 0.52 250 2 Karla System NW 1815 280 0.53 3.52 13 3 Nom 520 200 0.55 4.19 43 4 El Guerigo 1800 110 0.98 0.11 162 5 San Gerónimo 196 100 0.40 0.40 120 6 Midas Vein New claims acquired 580 190 0.73 0.20 160 7 La Aurora - La Espinada Vein old Dumps 0.21 241 8 La Última Old mining non visited 9 El Oro Other claim 500 70 0.53 10.30 5

Fig. 4 DDH FIRST STAGE PROGRAM

DDH SCHEDULE 2021 Target Company Claim Holes Category Meters Mana System Contractor Meztli 4 8 Greenfield 620 Nom Meztli 4 7 Greenfield 630 El Guerigo Meztli 4 7 Greenfield 450 Karlas Meztli 4 3 Greenfield 500 Midas Teocuitla 2 Greenfield 300 Total 27 2500

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

