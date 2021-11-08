Great Quest Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Nov. 08, 2021 - Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. (TSXV:GQ) ("Great Quest" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Mama Tapo joins the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.



Mr. Mama Tapo has worked with Great Quest in the capacity of a local liaison in Mali and strategic advisor on the Company's governmental relations since 2009. Mama Tapo brings more the 40 years of experience in business administration and strategic planning to Great Quest. He has dedicated his life and career to the development of his country and support for his countrymen. Professionally, he has worked as a senior advisor to the Malian government where he oversaw the coordination of its World Bank programs and designed a leadership training development program for USAID. He was formerly the Malian director general of Ashanti Goldfields. Mama Tapo's extraordinary volunteer service as the Malian governor of Lions Club International has led to recognition as an "Eye Care Hero" for overseeing the administration of health and vision care programs as an optometrist in Mali and other parts of West Africa. Early in his career, Mama Tapo taught financial mathematics and economic at the post-secondary level in the United States and France. Mr. Tapo has completed degrees in Civil Engineering and Management at Amiens (France) at and holds an MBA from Wake Forest University (USA).

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Great Quest Fertilizer commented, "We are pleased to welcome Mama Tapo to the Board of Directors of Great Quest. His invaluable experience with the business community in Mali and penchant for establishing positive relationships come as a great benefit to the Company as we prepare to develop the Sanoukou Gold Project and seek strategic alternatives for Tilemsi. We look forward to his contributions to the Board of Directors."

In connection with the recent announcements, the Company has granted stock options in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Mr. Tapo will receive 200,000 options. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 and will expire five years from the date of grant. The options will vest immediately. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Great Quest

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of African gold projects. The Company's flagship asset is the Sanoukou Gold Project, encompassing 24 km2 located in the Kayes region to the West of Mali and developing the Tilemsi Phosphate Project a 1,206 km? parcel in northeastern Mali, containing high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer. Great Quest is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd.

"Jed Richardson"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information: Please contact Jed Richardson by email at info@greatquest.com