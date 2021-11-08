Appia Announces Commencement of Saskatchewan Airborne VTEM Surveys Targeting High-Grade Uranium Mineralization

Toronto, November 8, 2021 - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce today that the Company has commenced the first of two airborne VTEMTM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) surveys over the North Wollaston and the Loranger uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. Appia is targeting at or near-surface, high grade uranium mineralization on these properties that are near existing infrastructure in the prolific eastern Athabasca Basin area.

Approximately 944 line kilometres of VTEMTM will be flown over the North Wollaston and the Loranger properties. Each survey will be flown with 200m line spacing over the properties. The VTEMTM surveys are expected to be completed very quickly with results reviewed, analyzed and released in the near future. The Company recently completed radiometric surveys over these two properties.

Frederick Kozak, President of Appia, commented: "The VTEMTM surveys will be the completion of our 2021 exploration program for uranium on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin. Our three properties at North Wollaston, Loranger and Eastside have shown the potential for near-surface, high-grade uranium. Data from this year's radiometric and VTEMTM surveys will help to better define drilling targets as well as advance the geological knowledge for these project areas for future exploration activities."

2021 Alces Lake Activity

Approximately 7,600 metres of drilling is in progress to test the near-surface and down-plunge extents of new and existing rare-earth targets and total metreage could exceed 10,000 metres. More than 4,800 metres is dedicated to identifying the depth potential of the WRCB zones and help complete the understanding of this significant discovery. Drilling continues and exploration results will be released as received and analyzed by the Company. Analysis of the summer exploration and drilling program will follow and may lead to the preparation of an NI 43-101 (Technical Report with 3D Geophysical-geological Models) report expected near the end of 2021 or early 2022. The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REEs and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within a number of surface and near surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets and modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines (i.e: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb)).

To ensure safe work conditions are met for the workforce, the Company has developed exploration guidelines that comply with the Saskatchewan Public Health Orders and the Public Health Order Respecting the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District in order to maintain social distancing and help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Advisor to Appia's Board of Directors, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-listed company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements, gallium and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 83,706 hectares (206,842 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 108.3 million common shares outstanding, 128.4 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

