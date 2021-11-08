Happy Creek Completes Drill Program at Fox Tungsten Project, British Columbia

Vancouver, November 8, 2021 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (OTC:HPYCF) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to report that twelve diamond drill holes totaling 2052.7 metres have been completed at the Fox Tungsten Project near the community of 100 Mile House in southern British Columbia.

Eleven of the twelve holes successfully intersected tungsten-bearing skarn (calc-silicate rock) in the Nightcrawler - Creek area, which is located at low elevation and accessible by logging roads and short drill trails. The holes range from 107.80 to 260.91 m in depth. Drill hole survey details are included in Table 1 below.

Drilling between 2007 and 2020 in the Nightcrawler - Creek area has returned promising results over a 3 kilometre-wide area. For example, hole F20-06 cut 3.38 m grading 1.08% WO3, and hole F19-02 cut 6.3 m grading 0.43% WO3.

The goal of the 2021 drilling was to step out from the previous wide-spaced drill intersections to build towards a maiden resource estimate at Nightcrawler - Creek, which can add to current resources at the RC, BN and BK Zones, located five to seven kilometres to the north.

Scheelite, an important tungsten-bearing mineral, was identified by ultraviolet (UV) lamping in as many as five skarn layers in eleven of twelve holes drilled in 2021, with individual mineralized intersections ranging in thickness from 0.15 to 5 m. Down-hole intervals are interpreted to be 70 to 90% of true thickness. A total of 389 samples have been delivered to the laboratory and assay results are expected within six to eight weeks.

Table 1. 2021 Fox Diamond Drill Holes Survey





|Hole |Dip|Azimuth|Easting|Northing|Collar Elevation (m)| Depth|

| | | | | | |(m) |

|F21-01|-45|0 |671976 |5769465 |1225 |251.76|

|F21-02|-45|0 |671913 |5769541 |1200 |184.71|

|F21-03|-90|0 |671913 |5769540 |1200 |227.38|

|F21-04|-60|310 |671912 |5769542 |1200 |155.75|

|F21-05|-65|0 |670960 |5769170 |1267 |260.91|

|F21-06|-55|0 |671353 |5769450 |1208 |107.80|

|F21-07|-80|180 |671353 |5769452 |1208 |120.70|

|F21-08|-80|180 |671450 |5769470 |1214 |126.80|

|F21-09|-65|25 |671406 |5769343 |1227 |184.71|

|F21-10|-90|0 |671406 |5769343 |1227 |206.04|

|F21-11|-50|0 |671250 |5769434 |1217 |111.56|

|F21-12|-80|180 |671250 |5769437 |1217 |114.60|

In addition, the Company has located several new areas of high-grade tungsten mineralization through prospecting and UV lamping. Twenty-five rock samples including 17 chips (0.2 to 3.0 m in width) one grab and seven float samples were collected from areas north and south of the RC Zone, in the eastern Creek Zone, and along new logging roads in the vicinity of the September showing. Results will be compiled and released when they are received.

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.

Happy Creek is focused on making new discoveries and building resources in proximity to infrastructure on the Company's 100-percent-owned portfolio of diversified metals projects in British Columbia. The Company's Management, Board of Directors and Technical Advisors have solid expertise and depth in the mineral resource sector and capital markets.

About Fox Tungsten

Fox Tungsten is a district-scale, high-grade critical mineral project that Happy Creek has advanced from initial discovery to the drill definition stage. The project is host to the RC, BN and RC deposits with current mineral resources (see Happy Creek news release dated February 27, 2018 and the April 9, 2018 Technical Report filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR for details) as well the Nightcrawler, Creek, Discovery, and South Grid zones which have significant tungsten mineralization drilled.

About Tungsten

Tungsten is a rare, heavy and hard element used mainly in cemented tungsten carbide and high-speed alloy cutting tools and other high-tech applications. Tungsten has been declared a "critical mineral" by governments in Canada, USA and EU. Currently 85% of world production comes from China.

The Company operates with the principles and guidelines set out for COVID-19 that are established by provincial health and safety authorities to protect workers and the communities in which the Company operates.

Qualifed Persons Statement

The technical and scientific contents of this release have been prepared, verified and approved by Mike Cathro, P.Geo. M.Sc., a director of the Company and a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

More information on the Company's projects can be found on the Company's website at www.happycreekminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Hughes"

President and Chief Executive Officer

The reader is cautioned that results or information from an adjacent property does not infer or indicate similar results or information will or does occur on the subject property. Historical information from the subject or adjacent property cannot not be relied upon as the Company's QP, a term which was created and defined under NI-43-101, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

