MGX Minerals Announces Driftwood Creek Magnesium Specification Parameters for Mg Solid Rocket Fuel for Mg/CO2 Type Rockets

VANCOUVER, November 8, 2021 - MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG) (CNSX:XMG.CN) (FKT:1MG) (OTC:MGXMF) announces preliminary magnesium fuel specification parameters for Mg/CO2 type rockets, using powdered magnesium and carbon dioxide. Mg/CO2 type rockets utilize powdered magnesium as a solid fuel and carbon dioxide as an oxidant. The calculated specific impulse of powder rocket engines is higher than that of traditional propulsion systems.

Mg/CO2 Rockets for Mars Ascent

By reducing the traditional propellant requirement for ascent from Mars the engine size and mass of spacecraft may be reduced. With an atmosphere of 97% carbon dioxide, CO2 is readily available on Mars. Magnesium is one of the lightest known metal solid propellants.

Magnesium Solid Rocket Fuel Design Parameters

In a Mg/CO2 propulsion system, the magnesium powder may be fed by a positive displacement fluidized bed feed system, which includes a porous piston in a cylindrical tank. The piston pushes the powder, and the gas fluidizes the powder at the same time. Particle size distribution, particle shape, and the purity of the magnesium have been determined as the primary parameters. The Company is focused on a high purity magnesium particle with a small particle size of <50 micron. The smaller the particles, the shorter the burning time, which is desirable for complete burning of the fuel inside the combustion chamber. A priority is to reduce the size of the fuel storage tank by using a higher density material. The characteristics of the feeding process are sensitive to the powder characteristics, such as the particle size distribution and the shape of the particles. In the feeding process, a lower density particle may be a positive factor. This will require a balanced final particle optimization that considers a preference for high density magnesium particles balanced with a potential decrease in the feeding flow rate or creation of significant variation in pressure, deposition in the pre-burner, and overall efficiency. Both regular and irregular shaped particles are being considered at this time.

Mg/CO2 Type Rocket Engines

The ignition, combustion, and performance of magnesium carbon-dioxide type rocket engines have been experimentally studied. The ignition temperature of magnesium particles of medium sizes in CO2 is about 960 K. Although broad applications may exist for powder fuel rockets, Mg/CO2 engines have been primarily studied for Mars exploration, ascent and return to Earth by NASA, due to the abundance of CO2 on Mars.

Recent experimental studies have been carried out on the characteristics of powdered Mg feed, CO2 liquid feed, engine ignition, combustion, and pressure oscillation. Results show stability in the feeding systems with stable feed and performance characteristics. The Damköhler number, L/[vj?×?(ti + tb)], incorporates the parameters of pre-combustion chamber length, powder-injection velocity, particle ignition delay, and burning time. Successful ignition is indicated by Damköhler number >1. Reliable ignition and a stable flame has been achieved.

Driftwood Creek Magnesium Project

MGX has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Driftwood Creek magnesium project (Tuun, 2018). The PEA references report title "Driftwood Magnesite Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Brisco, BC", author Allan Reeves, P.Geo, report date September 30, 2016, revised July 21, 2017. The resource highlights are listed as follows:

- Measured 2.8 million tonnes grading 43.3%plus Indicated 5.2 million tonnes grading 43.3% (M+I) mineral resource totaling 8.028 million tonnes grading 43.3% magnesium oxide (MgO) - Inferred mineral resource totaling 846,000 tonnes grading 43.20% MgO - Bulk of resource is located less than 100 meters from surface

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Chief Executive Officer of MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in advanced metals, industrial minerals, and energy technologies.

Contact Information:

Andris Kikuaka

Chief Executive Officer

andris@mgxminerals.com

604 681 7735

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward?looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to holding the postponed Meeting, and the filing of an amended notice of meeting and record date for the postponed Meeting. Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "in the event", "if", "believes", "asserts", "position", "intends", "envisages", "assumes", "recommends", "estimates", "approximate", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

The Company's forward-looking information are based on the applicable assumptions and factors the Company considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to the Company at such time, including without limitation, the ability to host the postponed Meeting at a later date, and the ability to find a suitable location which can accommodate an in-person shareholders' meeting. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors. These factors include, among others, uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors, and their potential effects, which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.