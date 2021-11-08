Lomiko Metals Announces Annual General Special Meeting of Shareholders, New Board Member Nominees and Corporate Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General Special Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on Monday December 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19, the meeting will be held remotely to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our community, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders; the Company is conducting a virtual meeting of the shareholders of the Company.

Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Instead, Registered Shareholders (as defined in the management information circular dated November 4, 2021 filed on SEDAR (the "Circular") under the headings "Appointment of Proxy" and "Revocation of Proxies") and duly appointed proxyholders can virtually attend, participate, vote or submit questions at the virtual Meeting online by registering before December 3, 2021 at the following link:

https://bit.ly/3nRCExD

After registering by completing the online survey, you will receive a confirmation email with access instructions. To ensure a smooth process, the Company is asking registered participants to log in by 10:45 a.m. (Eastern time) on December 6, 2021.

In its Circular and for shareholders as of the record date of October 22, 2021, the Company has announced the nomination of four new independent directors to the board to support Lomiko Metals' vision in becoming a high-growth critical minerals company. To this effect, the new directors being nominated to the board are highly visionary and experienced in mining, critical minerals development and business scaling. The board of directors will be majority independent, majority female and with a female Lead Independent Director, namely Ms. Anu Dhir. The new directors being nominated are highly diverse in background, with Indigenous female representation and representation in Quebec with three of four directors fluent in French. We are pleased that A. Paul Gill is nominated for re-election as Executive Chair. It is also of note that our recently announced management team reflects our vision of diversity in both gender and cultural background.

For more information relating to the matters to be acted upon at the Meeting, shareholders should refer to the Circular and the notice of meeting filed on SEDAR under Lomiko Metals' profile at www.sedar.com.

"Together we represent a company with purpose: a people-first company where we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian critical minerals in North America," said Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director. "Our goal is to create a new energy future in Canada where we will grow the critical minerals workforce, become a valued partner and neighbour with the communities in which we operate and provide a secure and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals."

New director nominations

Anu Dhir: Ms. Dhir is co-founder of a technology company called Wshingwell. She is based in Toronto, Canada. Wshingwell is a for profit community relationship platform that allows individuals, communities and organizations to micro-fundraise around experiences and events. Prior to starting Wshingwell, Ms. Dhir spent the last 20 years in the resources sector. Most recently she was a co-founder and executive of ZinQ Mining, a private base metals and precious metals company that focuses on the LatAm Region. She also spent many years associated with Katanga Mining Ltd., where she served as Vice President, Corporate Development and Company Secretary. Ms. Dhir is a non-executive director of Golden Star Resources Ltd. and Taseko Mines Limited. Ms. Dhir is a graduate of the General Management Program (GMP) at Harvard Business School, she has a law degree (Juris Doctor) from Quinnipiac University and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Toronto.

Sagiv Shiv: Mr. Shiv is a Managing Director at B. Riley Securities based in New York City. Prior to B. Riley's acquisition of National Securities, Mr. Shiv was the Senior Managing Director and the head of the Advisory Services Practice at National Securities Corp. Prior to National, Mr. Shiv led the global M&A and Advisory Practice at INTL FCStone Inc. and at Merriman Capital. Prior to entering investment banking, Mr. Shiv served as Chief Financial Officer of three multi-national diversified holding companies. At his last corporate position, Mr. Shiv served as CFO of The Plastiflex Group, an international manufacturing company, with 6,000 employees in 10 locations in eight countries. As CFO, Mr. Shiv led the acquisition, integration, and divestiture of several businesses. He has also served on the boards of several publicly-traded companies, as well as on the boards of private entities and charities.

Dominique Dionne: Ms. Dionne is an award winning communicator who has held high level positions in the areas of public relations, government relations, and brand management with major international companies. She is based in Lac Supérieur, Quebec and is Francophone. She currently serves as a Corporate Director on the boards of publicly listed companies and not-for-profit organizations. Ms. Dionne chairs the board of directors of Public Relations Without Borders, an international cooperation organization. Until recently, she held the position of Vice President, Public Affairs and Strategic Communications at PSP Investments, one of Canada's largest pension investment managers. Previously, she served as Vice President, Institutional and International Relations at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, where she was responsible for developing and implementing strategies to position and ensure the Caisse's outreach, both throughout Québec and at the national and international levels. Prior to serving at the Caisse, she was Vice President, Public Affairs, at Xstrata Nickel (now Glencore) and Vice President, Communications, at Bombardier.

Lee Arden Lewis: Ms. Lewis is a status member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and based in Prince Edward County. Ms. Lewis is a strategist who develops collaborative business models. A community builder, Ms. Lewis is committed to the broadening of equitable and productive work environments. Lee helped create Telesat's first Broadbent portal for Indigenous people in North America. As the Canadian Liaison for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), she oversaw digital policy innovations for Canadian and U.S. governments including the launch of the first Aboriginal Canada web portal and information technology training for Indigenous people (ITTI). As consultant for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) Ms. Lewis produced projection reports on the affects of the digital age on Indigenous cultures and identified potential paths forward. Working with the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and the Aboriginal Traditional Knowledge Group, Ms. Lewis served as a consultant for Canada Ontario Resource Development Agreement Committee (CORDA), Environment Canada and Canadian Wildlife Services addressing Species at Risk Act (SARA). Ms. Lewis' work with the Navajo Heritage Program and the Aboriginal Working Group brought together Indigenous Chiefs from Canada to the Navajo Nation to share governance information. For over a decade Ms. Lewis was the sole proprietor of Jackson's Falls Country Inn and Indigenous restaurant in Prince Edward County, Ontario.

Corporate Update

The Company has updated its investor presentation and it is now available on its website at www.lomiko.com. It also acknowledges and confirms that its previous consulting agreement with Veritas Consulting Services initiated on March 12, 2021 was terminated on July 15, 2021. Lomiko Metals also announces that it is presenting at the upcoming Critical and Precious Metals Investor Conference on November 10th at 3pm (Eastern Time).

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of 1 large, continuous block with 42 minerals claims totaling 2,509 hectares (25.1km2). Lomiko Metals published a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on September 10, 2021 which indicated the project had a 15 year mine life, US$406/tonne cost, average graphite mill head grade of 7.44% Cg for the first eight years; Life of Mine (LOM) average graphite mill head grade of 6.67% Cg, average LOM recovery of 93.5% Cg, measured and indicated resource at the base case cut-off grade of 1.5% Cg of 23,165 kt at a 4.51% Cg grade for 1.04 Mt of graphite, inferred resource at the base case cut-off grade of 1.5% Cg of 46,821 kt at a 4.01% Cg grade for 1.89Mt of graphite. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko Metals Inc. by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors.

The company also has an interest in the Bourier project which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

Mr. Mike Petrina, Project Manager, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release. For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact Belinda Labatte at 647-402-8379 or email: info@lomiko.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objective to become a responsible supplier of critical minerals, exploration of the Company's projects, including expected costs of exploration and timing to achieve certain milestones, including timing for completion of exploration programs; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); any anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business objectives or projects, the Company's financial position or operations, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. This FLI reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: current market for critical minerals; current technological trends; the business relationship between the Company and its business partners; ability to implement its business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; uncertainties related to receiving and maintaining exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Quebec; any unforeseen impacts of COVID-19; impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry; and general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable secruties laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

On Behalf of the Board,

"Belinda Labatte"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005717/en/

Contact

Belinda Labatte

647-402-8379

info@lomiko.com