Enduro Announces Participation in Soar Financial Partners Deutsche Goldmesse - Germany's Premier Mining Event

Munchen, November 8, 2021 - Enduro Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENDR) (FSE: SOG) (OTCQB: ENDMF) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting this week at Soar Financial Partners 2021 Deutsche Goldmesse in-person mining conference in Frankfurt, Germany. Enduro will be highlighting one of the largest land positions within the heart of Canada's Golden Triangle in Europe at the conference and select countries throughout the week.





Figure 1: Location map of Enduro's 654km2 Newmont Lake project within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle, Canada.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/102437_933c5017043e3b70_002full.jpg

About Deutsche Goldmesse - German Gold Show

Deutsche Goldmesse is committed to becoming Germany's premier investment conference, providing quality with informative industry-leading keynote speakers and 30 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, the conference continues to keep people connected within the mining sector; while staying true to their German roots.

Exclusive two-day event for investors and mining companies.

Offering live engagement between presenting company management and investors.

Best-in-class featured presenters from across Europe and more.

Over 80% of attending investors are from Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and The Netherlands.

Deutsche Goldmesse - German Gold Show

Friday & Saturday

November 12 & 13, 2021

Frankfurt, Germany

To register in-person: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration

Enduro Metals Presentation

Mr. Cole Evans, Enduro's President and CEO will be presenting on November 12th at 10:15am Frankfurt time.

Keynote Speakers

Industry leading speakers will include Mr. Keith Neumeyer (President & CEO - First Majestic Silver), Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell (Founder - Cupel Advisory), Mr. Ronald Stöferle (MP & Investment Manager - Incrementum AG), Willem Middelkoop (Founder -Commodity Discovery Fund), and Mr. Thorsten Polleit (Chief Economist - Degussa Goldhandel AG).

For more information and/or to register for the in-person conference please visit: https://deutschegoldmesse.online

Enduro's Euro Roadshow

Prior to the Deutsche Goldmesse - German Gold Show, Enduro's team will be hosting luncheons and dinners in Munich, Zurich, Luxemburg, and Frankfurt. If you would like to attend, please contact Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications at kingsley@endurometals.com.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474

Email: info@endurometals.com

https://www.endurometals.com

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it's flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 654km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Enduro entered into an option agreement to acquire 436km2 from Romios Gold Resources who has carefully amalgamated the area since 2005 from numerous smaller operators. Remaining terms on the option agreement are a $1,000,000 CAD cash payment, and issuance of 4 million Common Shares to Romios Gold Resources. Romios will retain a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty (an "NSR") on the Newmont Lake Project, or on any after-acquired claims within a 5 km radius of the original boundary of the project, which may be reduced at any time to a 1% NSR on the payment of $2 million per 0.5% NSR. The remaining 218km2 is owned 100% by Enduro and was acquired via staking or cash purchase. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, high-grade epithermal/skarn silver/zinc at Cuba, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102437