MEG Energy announces strong third quarter results and revised full year guidance

CALGARY, Nov. 8, 2021 - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) "MEG" or the "Corporation") reported its third quarter of 2021 operational and financial results.

MEG continues to proactively respond to the safety challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of all of its personnel and the safe and reliable operation of the Christina Lake facility.

"The third quarter was another strong operational quarter for MEG as production levels benefited from our team's continued focus on plant reliability, steam utilization and ongoing well optimization." said Derek Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Given what we are seeing operationally we have upwardly revised our annual production guidance and look forward to a strong finish to 2021."

Third quarter financial and operating highlights include:

Adjusted funds flow of $239 million ($0.77 per share), impacted by a realized commodity price risk management loss in the quarter of $66 million ($0.21 per share);





Quarterly production volumes of 91,506 barrels per day (bbls/d) at a steam-oil ratio (SOR) of 2.56. Based on strong operational performance, annual average production guidance has been upwardly revised from 91,000 - 93,000 bbls/d to 92,500 - 93,500 bbls/d;





Net operating costs of $7.17 per barrel, including non-energy operating costs of $4.46 per barrel. Power revenue offset energy operating costs by 43%, resulting in a net impact of $2.71 per barrel. Year to date, power revenue has offset approximately 60% of MEG's energy operating costs;





Total capital investment of $84 million in the quarter with the majority directed towards sustaining and maintenance activities, resulting in $155 million of free cash flow in the quarter; and





During the quarter MEG redeemed US$100 million (approximately $125 million) of MEG's 6.5% senior secured second lien notes due January 2025.

Blend Sales Pricing

MEG realized an average AWB blend sales price of US$59.15 per barrel during the third quarter of 2021 compared to US$56.41 per barrel in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in average AWB blend sales price quarter over quarter was primarily a result of the average WTI price increasing by US$4.49 per barrel. MEG sold 38% of its sales volumes at the premium-priced U.S. Gulf Coast ("USGC") in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 45% in the second quarter of 2021 due to higher apportionment levels on the Enbridge mainline system during the third quarter of 2021.

The reduction in sales volumes sold at the USGC quarter over quarter was consistent with the reduction in transportation and storage costs which averaged US$5.75 per barrel of AWB blend sales in the third quarter of 2021 compared to US$6.17 per barrel of AWB blend sales in the second quarter of 2021.

Operational Performance

Bitumen production averaged 91,506 bbls/d in the third quarter of 2021, consistent with average bitumen production of 91,803 bbls/d in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-energy operating costs averaged $4.46 per barrel of bitumen sales in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $3.84 per barrel in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to planned maintenance activities. Energy operating costs, net of power revenue, averaged $2.71 per barrel in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.70 per barrel in the second quarter of 2021. This increase quarter over quarter resulted from stronger natural gas prices and lower power sales from its cogeneration facilities. Power revenue offset energy operating costs by 43% during the third quarter of 2021 compared to 60% during the second quarter of 2021. Year to date, power revenue has offset approximately 60% of MEG's energy operating costs.

General & administrative expense ("G&A") was relatively consistent quarter over quarter with $14 million, or $1.72 per barrel of production, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $13 million, or $1.56 per barrel of production, in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted Funds Flow and Net Earnings (Loss)

The Corporation's cash operating netback averaged $37.31 per barrel in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $31.30 per barrel in the second quarter of 2021. This increase in cash operating netback was primarily driven by the increase in average bitumen realization due to the higher WTI price, as well as a lower realized commodity price risk management loss quarter over quarter. The increased cash operating netback was the main driver for the increase in the Corporation's adjusted funds flow from $166 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $239 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The Corporation recognized net earnings of $54 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to net earnings of $68 million in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease in net earnings was primarily the result of an unrealized foreign exchange loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to an unrealized foreign exchange gain in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was partially offset by increased cash operating netback quarter over quarter and by an unrealized gain on risk management in the third quarter of 2021 compared to an unrealized loss on risk management in the second quarter of 2021.

Capital Expenditures

MEG invested $84 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $70 million in the second quarter of 2021. Capital invested in the quarter was directed towards sustaining and maintenance activities as well as incremental well capital necessary to allow the Corporation to fully utilize the Christina Lake central plant facility's oil processing capacity of approximately 100,000 bbls/d, prior to any impact from scheduled maintenance activity or outages. As previously disclosed in the Corporation's second quarter 2021 release, the total investment for this optimization initiative is approximately $125 million with $75 million included in the 2021 capital investment budget and the remainder expected to be invested in the first half of 2022.

COVID-19 Global Pandemic

MEG continues to proactively respond to the safety challenges associated with COVID-19 and remains committed to ensuring that the health and safety of all its personnel and business partners and the safe and reliable operation of the Christina Lake facility remain a top priority. MEG continues to apply screening procedures, including antigen screening and other protocols, ensuring the health and safety of its people.

Debt Repayment

As previously announced, during the third quarter of 2021 the Corporation continued to prioritize debt repayment with the redemption of US$100 million of the Corporation's 6.50% senior secured second lien notes due January 2025 at a redemption price of 103.25%, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date of August 23, 2021.

Since the beginning of 2018 the Corporation has repaid US$1.6 billion of outstanding indebtedness and remains committed to continued debt reduction as a key component of its capital allocation strategy. All available free cash flow generated in the second half of 2021 will be directed to further debt repayment.

Outlook

Based on better than expected production performance MEG is revising its full year 2021 average production to 92,500 - 93,500 bbls/d.











Summary of 2021 Guidance Revised Guidance Revised Guidance Revised Guidance Original Guidance (November 8, 2021) (July 22, 2021) (May 3, 2021) (December 7, 2020) Bitumen production - annual average 92,500 - 93,500 bbls/d 91,000 - 93,000 bbls/d 88,000 - 90,000 bbls/d 86,000 - 90,000 bbls/d Non-energy operating costs $4.40 - $4.50 per bbl $4.40 - $4.60 per bbl $4.60 - $5.00 per bbl $4.60 - $5.00 per bbl G&A expense $1.65 - $1.75 per bbl $1.65 - $1.75 per bbl $1.70 - $1.80 per bbl $1.70 - $1.80 per bbl Capital expenditures $335 million $335 million $260 million $260 million

MEG's estimate of full year 2021 total transportation costs range from US$6.00 to US$6.50 per barrel of AWB blend sales.

MEG plans to release its 2022 capital and operating budget on or about November 29, 2021.

2021 Commodity Price Risk Management

During the second half of 2020, MEG entered into enhanced WTI fixed price hedges with sold put options for approximately 30% of forecast bitumen production for the fourth quarter of 2021 at an average price of US$46.18 per barrel. Additionally, MEG has hedged approximately 30% of its expected condensate requirements at a landed-at-Edmonton price equivalent to 98% of WTI, approximately 30% of expected natural gas requirements at an average AECO price of C$2.61 per GJ and fixed the sales price on approximately 30% of expected power available for sale at an average price of C$62.75 per MWh, each for the fourth quarter of 2021. The table below reflects MEG's outstanding fourth quarter of 2021 hedge positions.

MEG has not entered into any WTI or WTI:WCS differential hedges for 2022.







Forecast Period

Q4 2021 WTI Hedges

Enhanced WTI Fixed Price Hedges with Sold Put Options(1)

Volume (bbls/d) 29,000

Weighted average fixed WTI price (US$/bbl) / Put option strike price (US$/bbl) $ 46.18 / $ 38.79



Condensate Hedges

Volume(2) (bbls/d) 14,028

Weighted average % of WTI price landed in Edmonton (%)(3) 98 %



Natural Gas Hedges

Volume(4) (GJ/d) 42,500

Weighted average fixed AECO price (C$/GJ) $ 2.61





Power Hedges

Quantity(5)(MW) 35

Weighted average fixed price (C$/MWh) $ 62.75



(1) If in any month the average WTI settlement price is US$38.79 per barrel (the sold put option) or better, MEG will receive US$46.18 per barrel (the fixed price swap) on each barrel hedged in that month. If in any month the average WTI settlement price is less than US$38.79 per barrel, MEG will receive the month average WTI settlement price in that month plus US$7.39 per barrel (the swap spread) on each barrel hedged in that month. (2) Includes approximately 3,000 bbls/d of physical forward condensate purchases for the fourth quarter of 2021 at a fixed discount to WTI. (3) The average % of WTI landed in Edmonton includes estimated net transportation costs to Edmonton. (4) Includes 5,000 GJ/d of physical forward natural gas purchases for the fourth quarter of 2021 at a fixed AECO price. (5) Represents physical forward power sales at a fixed power price.

Operational and Financial Highlights













Nine months

ended





September 30 2021 2020 2019 ($millions, except as indicated) 2021 2020 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Bitumen production - bbls/d 91,386 79,557 91,506 91,803 90,842 91,030 71,516 75,687 91,557 94,566





















Steam-oil ratio 2.44 2.33 2.56 2.39 2.37 2.31 2.36 2.32 2.31 2.27





















Bitumen sales - bbls/d 89,861 78,354 92,251 89,980 87,298 95,731 67,569 70,397 97,214 94,347





















Bitumen realization - $/bbl 59.28 22.54 64.91 60.09 52.34 38.64 39.68 10.18 19.45 46.86





















Net operating costs - $/bbl(1) 6.00 5.85 7.17 5.54 5.25 6.98 6.05 6.14 5.51 5.87





















Non-energy operating costs - $/bbl 4.12 4.25 4.46 3.84 4.05 4.70 3.96 4.09 4.57 4.49





















Cash operating netback - $/bbl(2) 31.71 19.45 37.31 31.30 26.03 18.66 16.58 25.84 16.83 28.33





















General & administrative expense $/bbl(3) 1.68 1.61 1.72 1.56 1.77 1.65 1.50 1.29 1.96 2.25





















Adjusted funds flow(4) 532 191 239 166 127 84 26 89 76 155 Per share, diluted 1.71 0.62 0.77 0.53 0.41 0.27 0.09 0.29 0.25 0.51





















Revenue 3,014 1,505 1,091 1,009 914 786 533 307 665 992





















Net earnings (loss) 105 (373) 54 68 (17) 16 (9) (80) (284) 26 Per share, diluted 0.34 (1.24) 0.17 0.22 (0.06) 0.05 (0.03) (0.26) (0.95) 0.09





















Capital expenditures 224 109 84 70 70 40 36 20 54 72





















Cash and cash equivalents 210 49 210 159 54 114 49 120 62 206 Long-term debt - C$ 2,769 3,030 2,769 2,820 2,852 2,912 3,030 3,096 3,212 3,123 Long-term debt - US$ 2,172 2,274 2,172 2,273 2,268 2,283 2,274 2,274 2,275 2,409

(1) Net operating costs include energy and non-energy operating costs, reduced by power revenue. (2) Cash operating netback is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Refer to the "NON-GAAP MEASURES" section of this Press Release. (3) General and administrative expense ("G&A") per barrel is based on bitumen production volumes. (4) Refer to Note 19 of the September 30, 2021 interim consolidated financial statements for further details.

