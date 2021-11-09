Stock Option Amendments

Victoria, November 8, 2021 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (OTC:TEUTF) (Frankfurt:TFE) announces that, in conformance with its 2020 Stock Option Plan, the Company has amended certain incentive stock options previously granted to directors of the Company. On May 7, 2021, 500,000 stock options originally priced at $3.18 per share (exercisable until August 26, 2025) and 200,000 stock options originally priced at $2.78 per share (exercisable until Sept. 28, 2025) had their exercise prices amended to $2.68 per share; these 700,000 stock options are now re-priced to $2.06 per share, six months having passed since the last amendment. All other terms of the original stock option grants remain unchanged. These stock option grant amendments are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the approval of disinterested shareholders at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held Dec. 22, 2021.

In addition, 342,500 stock options granted to a director on May 7, 2021 at $2.68 per share exercisable until May 7, 2026, will also be amended. The new exercise price for these 342,500 stock options is now $2.06 per share, all other terms of the original stock option grant remain unchanged. This stock option grant amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the approval of disinterested shareholders at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held Dec. 22, 2021.

Teuton's share price closed today on the TSX Venture Exchange at $2.06 a share.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Teuton earned $3.9 million net income in 2020 and a further $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Its income is derived from option payments.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made). Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

