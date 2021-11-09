Metallurgical Improvements of Lithium Process Leads to Improved Fertilizer Production & High-Grade Alumina

Montréal, November 9, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce that it has successfully advanced its metallurgical process allowing the production of lithium carbonate and hydroxide alongside the production of fertilizer by-products and now high-grade alumina by-production.

Alumina or AI2O3 was present in most hard rock and clay resources reviewed by the Company.

This month, the Company is expecting to initiate processing trials to achieve 99.9% alumina purity as a first milestone with the intention to continue improving product purity. This process improvement follows the Company's core strategy of making valuable low-carbon by-products while keeping chemical losses to a minimum.

The Company has already received initial shows of interest regarding commercial collaboration from two major aluminium producers for the aluminium recovered from battery recycling. The Company will be sharing this development for high purity alumina with the industry.

Other updates

Press Conference with the Atlas Project

St-Georges' team will be in St-Hyacinthe on November 9, 2021, at 10:00 EST to participate in a press conference organized by Cintech Agroalimentaire in the presence of various representatives from Quebec institutions and companies from the agricultural industry. The Atlas Project is a collective effort from important actors in Quebec industry to reduce the carbon footprint in the agri-food sector. St-Georges expects to discuss its different initiatives that are aimed at producing greener fertilizer from mineral resources and the recycling of batteries.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle EV battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

