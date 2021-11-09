Hecla to Present at the RBC Global Mining Conference and CEO Webcast on Q3 Performance

Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Global Mining Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. (ET). The webcast will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3517248/BB6243873448E25779952527DBE336B5 and also on the Company's website at www.hecla-mining.com.

Hecla has released another CEO webcast, Hecla's Q3 2021 Performance Review, from its ongoing series. The webcast will be available at CEO Webcast and on the Company's website today.

This webcast series provides additional information on the Company's high-grade, low-cost silver mines. Videos will be available on the Company's website at www.hecla-mining.com and various social media platforms.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

