Cabral Gold Increases Size of Gold-in-Oxide Blanket at the MG Target by 50% and Commences Metallurgical Testing, Cuiú Cuiú District, Brazil

Vancouver, November 9, 2021 - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results from an additional 17 RC holes at the MG gold-in-oxide blanket at the Cuiú Cuiú gold district in northern Brazil.

Highlights are as follows:

Results have been received from 17 additional RC drill holes which were designed to test the extent and continuity of the MG gold-in-oxide blanket which overlies the primary MG gold deposit and include 46m @ 1.2 g/t gold, 22m @ 0.7 g/t gold and 14m @ 0.8 g/t gold

Recent RC drilling at the MG gold-in-oxide blanket has increased the surface area of the blanket by a further 50% to 36 hectares. This represents an 80% increase to the initial estimated size of the gold-in-oxide blanket at MG which remains open in several directions

Cabral has signed an agreement with Kappes, Cassiday & Associates, a well-known laboratory based in Reno, Nevada, USA to complete a series of metallurgical tests on mineralized samples from the gold-in-oxide blanket at MG. Five diamond holes have been completed with the specific objective of collecting samples for metallurgical test work and will be shipped during November

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "These RC drill results suggest that the recently identified gold-in-oxide blanket at MG is at least 50% larger (36 hectares) than we envisaged just three weeks ago. The blanket at MG remains open in several directions, particularly to the west, where the most westerly hole drilled to date returned 14m @ 0.8 g/t and 18m @ 0.5 g/t gold in unconsolidated near surface oxide material. Furthermore, the metallurgical test work that we are conducting on large samples of the gold-in-oxide material is obviously key to demonstrating the economic viability of this near surface gold-in-oxide mineralization, and will be an important milestone for the Company in the coming months."

MG Gold-in-Oxide Blanket RC Drilling

Following the discovery of an extensive gold-in-oxide blanket in near surface unconsolidated material directly above the MG gold deposit in April of this year (see press release dated April 15, 2021 and Figure 1), Cabral has moved swiftly to define the limits to the gold-in-oxide mineralization (see press releases dated July 29, 2021, August 31, 2021 and October 14, 2021).



Figure 1: Map showing the location of the MG deposit and overlying MG gold-in-oxide target, as well as the

Central gold deposit, the Pau de Merenda (PDM) gold-in-oxide blanket and other key targets within this part of the Cuiú Cuiú district

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/102595_c8628414b4dd7aa7_002full.jpg

A total of 79 RC holes have been completed at the MG gold-in-oxide blanket. Results have been reported so far on a total of 49 RC holes including 17 holes which are reported here.

Assay results have been returned on holes RC162 to RC169, RC190 to RC194 and RC203 to RC206 (Figure 2). These holes returned intervals of gold-in-oxide mineralization within the overlying unconsolidated soils and sediments and have expanded the surface footprint of the gold-in-oxide blanket at MG by 50% (to 36 hectares) from the most recent size estimate of 24 hectares (see press release dated October 14, 2021).







Figure 2: Map showing both the new outline and the previous outline on surface of the

MG gold-in-oxide blanket and recent RC drill hole results

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/102595_c8628414b4dd7aa7_003full.jpg

The most significant intercepts from these holes are as follows:

Drill holes RC203, RC204, RC205 and RC206 were all drilled on section 553200 in the western central part of the gold-in-oxide blanket (Figure 3). RC205 returned 46m @ 1.2 g/t gold from surface including 3m @ 5.5 g/t gold from 11m depth. This is the second-best hole drilled to date within the gold-in-oxide blanket at MG. RC206 was the most southerly hole drilled on this section and returned 10m @ 0.3 g/t gold from surface and 5m @ 0.5 g/t gold from 18m depth, indicating that the blanket remains open to the south. Similarly, the most northerly hole on this section, RC203, returned 4m @ 0.8 g/t gold from 5m depth indicating that the blanket is also open to the north.

Drill hole RC166 was completed on section 552750 located on the extreme western side of the gold-in-oxide blanket at MG and is currently the most westerly drill hole into the blanket which has yielded results. It returned 14m @ 0.8g/t gold from 3m depth and 18m @ 0.5 g/t gold from 25m depth, indicating that the gold-in-oxide blanket mineralization is still open to the west.

Similarly, drill hole RC162 in the extreme east was completed on section 553900 and returned 22m @ 0.7 g/t gold, indicating that the blanket remains open to the north-east, as well as in several other directions.





Figure 3: Cross section (section 553200) through the MG deposit and overlying MG gold-in-oxide target,

showing assay results from RC203, RC204, RC205 and RC206

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/102595_c8628414b4dd7aa7_004full.jpg

Assay results are still pending on an additional 30 RC holes which have tested the blanket.

Drill Hole Weathering Mineralized Zone From to Width Grade # m m m g/t gold RC0162 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 1.0 9.0 8.0 0.1 16.0 23.0 7.0 0.2 30.0 52.0 22.0 0.7 incl. 35.0 37.0 2.0 3.0 Fresh Rock 70.0 73.0 3.0 0.4 EOH 85.0 RC0163 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 4.0 9.0 5.0 0.2 13.0 15.0 2.0 0.1 17.0 19.0 2.0 0.1 27.0 29.0 2.0 1.3 EOH 60.0 RC0164 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 6.0 15.0 9.0 0.1 55.0 61.0 6.0 0.3 61.0 68.0 7.0 0.3 EOH 73.0 RC0165 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 10.0 16.0 6.0 0.2 EOH 65.0 RC0166 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 3.0 17.0 14.0 0.8 incl. 9.0 10.0 1.0 9.1 25.0 43.0 18.0 0.5 EOH 92.0 RC0167 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 20.0 49.0 29.0 0.3 Fresh Rock 61.0 70.0 9.0 0.3 EOH 70.0 RC0168 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 25.0 40.0 15.0 0.2 Fresh Rock 62.0 85.0 23.0 0.3 EOH 115.0 RC0169 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 5.0 7.0 2.0 0.2 25.0 27.0 2.0 0.2 64.0 71.0 7.0 0.1 Fresh Rock 80.0 84.0 4.0 3.4 incl. 83.0 84.0 1.0 7.5 EOH 84.0 RC0190 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 10.0 38.0 28.0 0.4 EOH 91.0 RC0191 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.4 14.0 34.0 20.0 0.3 Fresh Rock 47.0 52.0 5.0 1.9 incl. 50.0 51.0 1.0 8.5 58.0 65.0 7.0 0.5 EOH 65.0 RC0192 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 0.0 10.0 10.0 0.1 EOH 30.0 RC0193 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 0.0 4.0 4.0 0.1 13.0 16.0 3.0 0.4 Fresh Rock 44.0 53.0 9.0 0.3 76.0 81.0 5.0 0.1 87.0 99.0 12.0 0.1 EOH 100.0 RC0194 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 0.0 8.0 8.0 0.6 13.0 17.0 4.0 0.2 EOH 107.0 RC0203 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 5.0 9.0 4.0 0.8 EOH 40.0 RC0204 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.4 50.0 82.0 32.0 0.4 EOH 82.0 RC0205 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 0.0 46.0 46.0 1.2 incl. 11.0 14.0 3.0 5.5 Fresh Rock 46.0 54.0 8.0 0.3 EOH 73.0 RC0206 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 0.0 10.0 10.0 0.3 18.0 23.0 5.0 0.5 30.0 32.0 2.0 0.2 52.0 55.0 3.0 2.4 incl. 53.0 54.0 1.0 6.2 EOH 55.0

Table 1: Table of drill assay results for reconnaissance RC drill holes at the MG gold-in-oxide target, RC162 to RC169, RC190 to RC194 and RC203 to RC206

MG Oxide Blanket Metallurgical Work Program

The identification of the extensive thick cover sequence, of mineralized unconsolidated oxidized and saprolitized colluvial cover and saprolitized basement rocks above the steep-dipping MG primary basement gold deposit is an important development for the Cuiú Cuiú gold project. This area is identified or designated as an "oxide blanket deposit", and was largely classified as barren in historic resource estimates. Most, if not all, of this material should be expected to be free digging, and would be pre-strip within any open pit exploiting the basement gold deposit. It may also be amenable to low-cost and low-capital heap-leach processing.

To that end, Cabral has engaged Kappes, Cassiday & Associates (KCA) to conduct preliminary metallurgical tests to explore the possibility of heap leaching the unconsolidated saprolitized colluvial blanket and partially consolidated oxidized saprolitized basement gold mineralization. Approximately 450kg of this material from five metallurgical diamond-drill holes will be shipped later this month to KCA's Reno, Nevada Laboratory for a variety of tests. Core from each hole was cut in half, with one half sent for gold analysis, and the remainder stored for shipment to KCA. Densities were measured at regular intervals. Assays are pending from all of the five holes.

Material will be initially subdivided into seven subsets, including: low- and high-grade soil, low- and high-grade colluvium, alluvial-fluvial sediments, and both high- and low-grade basement saprolite. Bottle-roll test will be performed on all categories, while gravity tests will also be performed on the higher-grade subsets. Finally, a composite sample of the remaining material will be combined in the approximate proportions of occurrence within the deposit. Agglomeration tests (compact permeability tests) will then be performed on this material to determine the appropriate lime and cement additions required for effective leach performance. The final product will be subjected to a two-month column test to estimate longer term gold recoveries. It is expected that results could be available from the initial test work by late this year, while the column test work results should be available in early 2022.

Should low-cost heap leaching be effective for this first oxide blanket deposit, then it could open the door to treat other the oxide blanket deposits, such as PDM (Pau de Merenda), that occur on the property, and potentially 17.9 square kilometres of placer gold tailings occurring throughout the Cuiú Cuiú project.

Drilling Update

Diamond drilling is continuing at the primary Central gold deposit and the third hole is currently in progress from a total program of 43 planned diamond drill holes which are aimed at further defining the high-grade zones at Central. Previous diamond drilling at Central included 220.7m @ 2.0 g/t gold including 9.8m @ 17.9 g/t gold.

RC drilling at Central has also commenced with the objective of testing for the presence of gold-in-oxide blanket mineralization above the primary Central gold deposit. The second RC hole is currently in progress.

Diamond drilling is continuing at the PDM target, located 2.5km NW of the Central gold deposit, and is aimed at testing for the presence of a primary gold deposit in the basement intrusive rock underlying the gold-in-oxide blanket. Results are currently pending on five diamond-drill holes.

Similarly, diamond drilling is in progress at the MG gold deposit aimed at defining the high-grade zones within the deposit.

Results are currently pending on five diamond drill holes at the Alonso target which is located 3km SE of the MG gold deposit. Twenty-three samples of boulder float material from Alonso previously returned gold values of 11.6 to 200.3 g/t gold (see press release dated February 11, 2020).

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Two gold deposits have so far been defined at Cuiú Cuiú and contain 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 5.9Mt @ 0.90g/t (200,000 oz) and Inferred resources of 19.5Mt @ 1.24g/t (800,000 oz).

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history producing an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

"Alan Carter"



President and Chief Executive Officer

Cabral Gold Inc.



Tel: 604.676.5660

Guillermo Hughes, MAusIMM and FAIG., a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. This news release contains forward-looking statements and assumptions pertaining to the following: strategic plans and future operations, and results of exploration. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Notes

Gold analysis has been conducted by SGS method FAA505 (fire assay of 50g charge), with higher grade samples checked by FAA525. Analytical quality is monitored by certified references and blanks. Until dispatch, samples are stored under the supervision the Company's exploration office. The samples are couriered to the assay laboratory using a commercial contractor. Pulps are returned to the Company and archived. Drill holes results are quoted as down-hole length weighted intersections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102595