Sokoman and Benton - More High-Grade Lithium Results Kraken Pegmatites in Newfoundland

Further grab sampling returns values up to 1.93% Li 2 O.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") together, ("the Alliance") are pleased to announce that they continue to expand the extent of the recently-discovered Kraken pegmatite field at the Golden Hope Joint Venture Project located in southwestern Newfoundland. This is the first significant discovery of Lithium mineralization documented in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Phase 3 sampling at the Kraken pegmatite field has given grab-sample results grading from trace up to 1.93% Li 2 O with 11 samples having values >0.5% Li 2 O, and six samples >1% Li 2 O. The 49 grab samples were collected over a 0.5 km2 area over the swarm of poorly-exposed pegmatite and aplite dykes which display characteristics of significant pegmatite fields around the world including zonation of Tantalum, Rubidium and Cesium minerals, all considered Critical Specialty elements for the Green electric future.

The Alliance has also discovered several new spodumene-bearing pegmatites to the west of the original discovery, further expanding the dyke swarm. The dyke swarm has now been sampled over a strike length of 2200 metres and an apparent width of 1200 metres. A further 50 samples were taken with results to be released in the coming weeks.

A detailed LiDAR / Photogrammetry survey covering 8.4 km2 of the pegmatite field has now been completed, extending westward to cover the high-grade Beryllium showing which had two samples with >5000 ppm Be, and associated anomalous Lithium, Cesium, Rubidium and Tantalum values, and also eastward to cover the possible extension of the newly-discovered eastern pegmatite swarm.

Samples were submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.

Sokoman's President and CEO Tim Froude, adds: "The Alliance has made great strides in expanding this exciting new discovery and the mineralization is still open in all directions. It is clear we need to gather as much critical data as we can prior to proposing a Phase 1 drilling program to maximize the potential of this discovery. We are about to begin discussions with our respective Boards of Directors and advisors as to how to proceed with this exciting opportunity for the maximum benefit of our shareholders."

Benton's President and CEO Stephen Stares, states: "It is very evident that the Kraken pegmatite field is quickly becoming something of potential economic interest. To find something brand new and of this extent is truly exciting. With the growing demand for Lithium and other critical metals we are very happy to be entering the race with this new discovery."

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., and Nathan Sims, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., both the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101.

COVID-19 Protocols

To ensure a working environment that protects the health and safety of the staff and contractors, Sokoman and Benton are operating under federally and provincially mandated and recommended guidelines during the current COVID-19 alert level.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Sokoman's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corp.) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company also recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. Sokoman also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100%-interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum Group Elements and currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties for potential long-term cash flow. Benton has also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored.

