Scottie Resources Reports Intercept of 12.0 g/t Gold Over 6.05 Metres and Extends Blueberry Zone 100 Metres to the South

VANCOUVER, Nov. 09, 2021 - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report assays on its Blueberry Zone where new intercepts extend the strike of the zone 100 m to the south, including 4.27 g/t gold over 11.9 metres - the structure has now been drill tested over 650 metres in strike-length. Additionally, drill hole SR-21-90 intersected 12.0 g/t gold over 6.05 in a 100 m step-out from the nearest intercept on the structure. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC.



"Our aggressive step-out drill spacing this year on the Blueberry Zone have all intersected gold mineralization, including high-grade gold. These remarkable results show the size and strength of the gold system present at our Blueberry Zone, and further support our geological model," comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke. "Simultaneously, we have shown that high-grade gold continues at depth in significant step-outs that test the continuity of the overall structure. Scottie's Blueberry Zone is located only one hour drive north of the town of Stewart along the Granduc Haul Road, and all reported gold results are from areas underlying or adjacent to existing roads."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Zone.

Drill

Hole From

(m) To (m) Width*

(m) Gold (g/t) Silver

(g/t) SR21-75











8.00 19.90 11.90 4.27 4.32 including 8.00 10.55 2.55 13.5 6.37 and including 17.43 19.90 2.47 5.95 5.87 and 46.56 47.42 0.86 6 9.2 SR21-90 147.00 153.05 6.05 12.0 6.90 SR21-72 4.36 4.65 0.29 125 35.9 SR21-73 5.50 7.00 1.50 11.2 6.20

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

"This year's drilling at Blueberry has been a huge technical success, due in large part to a strong collaborative effort amongst the geological team working on Scottie. The advancements in our geological model and understanding of the controls on mineralization have allowed us to effectively and successfully target large step-outs along the structure. The zone keeps expanding and with over 3,000 m of drill results still outstanding, the Blueberry Zone still has a lot more news to deliver over the next few months," comments VP Exploration, Dr. Thomas Mumford.

About the Blueberry Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This near surface zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 aims to expand its strike length. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 (August 10, 2021).

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples during the 2021 field season were analyzed at either ALS Laboratory in Vancouver, BC or at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Additional Information

